SMOKE BBQ 58 York St

Beginnings

BBQ Cheese Fries

$16.00

A mound of hand cut fries smothered with cheese sauce and drizzled with Original BBQ sauce

Mac N' Cheese Small

$9.00

Campanelle pasta swimming in our rich and creamy cheesy sauce

Mac N' Cheese Large

$14.00

Campanelle pasta swimming in our rich and creamy cheesy sauce

Smoke Wings Small (6 Wings)

$9.00

Smoked wings flash fried to crispy perfection. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.

Smoke Wings Large (10)

$16.00

Smoked wings flash fried to crispy perfection. Served with carrot and celery sticks. choice of ranch or Bleu cheese.

Brisket Burnt Ends

$17.00

Arguably the best bite in Barbeque (Until Sold Out). Served on a nest of french fries.

Hand Cut French Fries Small

$6.00

Hand Cut French Fries Large

$9.00

2 Bones and a Brew

$13.00

Baby back ribs and a beer

Chili Bomb Cup

$8.00

House made Chili with all the meats, topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Chili Bomb Bowl

$13.00

House made Chili with all the meats, topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Solos

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$38.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions (Feeds 2)

Baby Back Ribs 2/3 Rack

$30.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Baby Back Ribs 1/3 Rack

$21.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Pulled Pork

$19.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Brisket

$23.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Hot Links

$18.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Half Chicken

$22.00

Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions

Street Tacos

$14.00

Combos

Double Down

$27.00

Pick 2 meats, 2 sides.

Triple Up

$33.00

Pick 3 meats, 2 sides

Smokasbord

$46.00

Pick 3 sides (feeds 2-3)

The Meatpocalypse

$87.00

Pick 4 sides (feeds 4-6)

Sandwiches

Pick Your Meat

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken or Hot Links. Topped with cole slaw on a bulkie roll. Served with chips.

Smoked Smashburger

$15.00

Juicy smoked ground brisket burger cooked on the griddle. topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup. Served with fries.

Smoko Loco

$18.00

Serious meats! Pulled pork, brisket and chicken. Topped w/ cole slaw on a bulkie roll. Served with chips.

Lighter Fare

Garden Salad Large

$11.00

Organic greens, tomatoes,onions,carrots, cucumber.

Garden Salad Small

$7.00

Organic greens, tomatoes,onions,carrots, cucumber.

Smoked Tofu

$16.00

Marinated in teriyaki sauce and smoked. Choose 2 sides.

Kennebunk Bowl

Kennebunk Bowl (KB Bowl) Pint

$11.00

Great for lunch on the go. Choice of 2 meats, 2 sides and BBQ sauce.

Kennebunk Bowl (KB Bowl) Quart

$17.00

Great for lunch on the go. Choice of 3 meats, 2 sides and BBQ sauce.

Sides

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Buttermilk Cornbread

$3.00Out of stock

Boston Baked Beans

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Platter

$13.00

1 Rib, Brisket slice, BBQ Chicken & Fries

BBQ Sauces

Smoke Original (8 ounces)

$9.00

Kansas City style. Sweet and smoky with layers of flavor

South of the Border (8 ounces)

$9.00

A little spicy with chipotle peppers and a cumin backbone.

Texas Tang (8 ounces)

$9.00

Loose, vinegar and black pepper.

True Grit (8 ounces)

$9.00

Rich & Deep flavor. Great with Brisket.

Carolina Gold (8 ounces)

$9.00

Spicy mustard sauce with jalapenos and onions. Great with pulled pork.

Mop Sauce (8 ounces)

$9.00

Vinegar, onion, red pepper flakes, and spices. Add a little zing to your pulled pork.

Cocktails

Jalapeno Infused Tequila Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Prosecco Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Beach

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini (Absolut)

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Gin Smoke (Tanqueray)

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

The MEZ

$12.00

Smoked Honey Margarita

$12.00

Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour Bulleit

$12.00

Presque Isle Iced Tea Batson Liquors

$18.00

Painkiller (Pusser's)

$12.00

Grilled Fruit Red Sangria

$8.00

Grilled Fruit White Sangria

$8.00

Grilled Fruit White Sangria (Pitcher)

$28.00

Grilled Fruit Red Sangria (pitcher)

$28.00

Malibu Punch (pitcher)

$32.00

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade (pitcher)

$33.00

Smokelada

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Smoked Honey Spicy Marg

$12.00

Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Pusser's Painkiller

$12.00

Vaughns Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Vodka

Barton Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Chopin

$8.00

Clock Farm Batson

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00

DBL Clock Farm Batson

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$10.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$10.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Gin

Barton Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Riparian Batson

$9.00

Grey Whale

$9.00

7 different Herbs California

DBL Barton Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Riparian Batson

$17.00

Rum

Barton Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Superior White

$6.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$6.00

Pussers

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.50

Gosling's Dark

$6.50

DBL Barton Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi Superior White

$11.00

DBL Malibu Coconut Rum

$11.00

DBL Pussers

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

DBL Gosling's Dark

$12.00

Tequila

El Toro Well Tequila

$5.00

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$13.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$16.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$7.00

DBL El Toro Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Whiskey

Ol Crow Well Whiskey

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Fire Ball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Whistlepig Smokestack

$18.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Langsford Road Batson

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.50

Sazerac Rye

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

DBL Ol Crow Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Blanton's

$30.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Fire Ball

$9.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Whistlepig Smokestack

$34.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey Longbranch

$22.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$9.00

DBL Langsford Road Batson

$28.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Laphroaig 10 yr

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 yr

$22.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Boston Triple Sec

$2.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Romana Sambuca

$6.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$4.00

Fernet Branca

$7.50

Grind Coffee

$7.00

Dorda Chocolate

$7.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Boston Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Romana Sambuca

$10.00

DBL Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.50+

Coors Light

$4.50+

Orono Tubular

$7.00+

Lone Pine Brightside IPA

$7.00+

Lone Pine OJ DBL IPA

$9.00+

Maine Beer Co. Lunch

$9.00+

Bissell Bros. Substance

$8.50+

Smuttynose Finest Kind

$6.00+

Stoneface Porter

$7.00+

Rising Tide Backcove Pilsner

$7.00+

DownEast Cider Original Blend

$7.00+

Thirsty Botanist

$8.00+

Rotating Local Craft Brews

$7.00+

Allagash White

$7.00+

Jack's Abbey Lager

$7.00+

Peaks Organic Happy hour pilsner

$7.50+

Bissell Brothers Precept Pilsner

$8.50+

Bottled Beer

Coors Banquet Stubby

$5.00

Bud Long Neck Bottles

$4.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$5.00

Harpoon Ipa

$6.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Shinerbock

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Shed Brewing-Mountain Ale

$7.00

Canned Beer

Citizen Cider

$6.00

Spiked Seltzer Rotating

$5.00

Dale's Plae Ale

$6.00

Michelob Utra

$4.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Machine Pilsner Bunker Brewing 16oz

$7.00

Bar Harbor-Blueberry Ale 16oz

$7.00

Weihenstephaner- Helles Lager 16 oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.50

PBR 16oz

$4.50

Peaks Organic- Fresh Cut Pilsner

$5.00

Wild Maine Seltzer- White Cranberry

$6.00

Banded Brewing- Veridian IPA

$7.00

Geaghan Higgins- Red Ale

$6.00

Red Wine

Predator Zinfandel

$10.00

20 Bench Cab/ Sauv

$13.00

Pike Road Wines Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Clayhouse Wines Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Pike Road Wines Pinot Noir BTL

$43.00

White Wine

Heron Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Portlandia Pino Gris GLS

$10.00

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Heron BTL

$38.00

Masi BTL

$33.00

Kuranui BTL

$33.00

Rose

Maison Saleya GLS

$11.00

Maison BTL

$36.00

Champagne

Carletto GLS

$8.00

Zonin 1821 Mini BTL

$9.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Soda (Sunkist)

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Beer

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$6.00

Athletic Lite

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Swag

T- Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Hats

$25.00

HH Cocktails

Jalapeno Infused Tequila Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Prosecco Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini (Absolut)

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Gin Smoke (Tanqueray)

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

The MEZ

$11.00

Smoked Honey Margarita

$11.00

Painkiller (Pusser's)

$11.00

Grilled Fruit Red Sangria

$7.00

Grilled Fruit White Sangria

$7.00

Grilled Fruit White Sangria (Pitcher)

$27.00

Grilled Fruit Red Sangria (pitcher)

$27.00

Malibu Punch (pitcher)

$31.00

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade (pitcher)

$32.00

Smokelada

$8.00

HH Wine

Predator Zinfandel

$6.00

House White GLS

$6.00

Maison Saleya GLS

$7.00

Carletto GLS

$7.00

Zonin 1821 GLS

$5.00

HH Bottled Beer

Coors Banquet Stubby

$4.00

Bud Long Neck Bottles

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Woodchuck

$5.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$4.00

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$4.00

Harpoon Ipa

$5.00

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Coronal Light

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

HH Canned Beer

Citizen Cider

$5.00

Spiked Seltzer Rotating

$4.00

Downeast Cider Rotating Seasonal

$5.00

Root Wild Kombucha

$5.00

Dale's Plae Ale

$5.00

Michelob Utra

$3.50

Omission Lager Gluten Free

$4.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Rotating Pale Ale

$5.00

Rotating Double IPA

$6.00

Gunner's Daughter Stout 16oz

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$4.00

StoneFace Full Clip Dipa 16oz

$7.00

Machine Pilsner Bunker Brewing 16oz

$6.00

HH Draft Beer

Bud Light (HH)

$3.50+

Miller High Life (HH)

$3.50+

Sip of Sunshine (HH)

$7.00+

PBR (HH)

$3.50+

Coors Light (HH)

$3.50+

Baxter Stowaway (HH)

$6.00+

Lone Pine Brightside IPA (HH)

$6.00+

Nonesuch Double IPA (HH)

$8.00+

Maine Beer Co. Lunch (HH)

$8.00+

Bissell Bros. Substance (HH)

$7.50+

Smuttynose Finest Kind (HH)

$5.00+

Stoneface IPA (HH)

$6.00+

Pilsner Urquell (HH)

$6.00+

DownEast Cider Original Blend (HH)

$6.00+

Thirsty Botanist (HH)

$7.00+

Rotating Local Craft Brews (HH)

$6.00+

Guinness Stout (HH)

$6.00+

Spiked Seltzer Rotating (HH)

$5.00+

Allagash White (HH)

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

58 York St, Kennebunk, ME 04043

