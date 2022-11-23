SMOKE BBQ 58 York St
58 York St
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Beginnings
BBQ Cheese Fries
A mound of hand cut fries smothered with cheese sauce and drizzled with Original BBQ sauce
Mac N' Cheese Small
Campanelle pasta swimming in our rich and creamy cheesy sauce
Mac N' Cheese Large
Campanelle pasta swimming in our rich and creamy cheesy sauce
Smoke Wings Small (6 Wings)
Smoked wings flash fried to crispy perfection. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.
Smoke Wings Large (10)
Smoked wings flash fried to crispy perfection. Served with carrot and celery sticks. choice of ranch or Bleu cheese.
Brisket Burnt Ends
Arguably the best bite in Barbeque (Until Sold Out). Served on a nest of french fries.
Hand Cut French Fries Small
Hand Cut French Fries Large
2 Bones and a Brew
Baby back ribs and a beer
Chili Bomb Cup
House made Chili with all the meats, topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Chili Bomb Bowl
House made Chili with all the meats, topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Solos
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions (Feeds 2)
Baby Back Ribs 2/3 Rack
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Baby Back Ribs 1/3 Rack
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Pulled Pork
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Brisket
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Hot Links
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Half Chicken
Pick 2 sides. W/pickles & onions
Street Tacos
Combos
Sandwiches
Pick Your Meat
Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken or Hot Links. Topped with cole slaw on a bulkie roll. Served with chips.
Smoked Smashburger
Juicy smoked ground brisket burger cooked on the griddle. topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup. Served with fries.
Smoko Loco
Serious meats! Pulled pork, brisket and chicken. Topped w/ cole slaw on a bulkie roll. Served with chips.
Lighter Fare
Kennebunk Bowl
Sides
Kids
BBQ Sauces
Smoke Original (8 ounces)
Kansas City style. Sweet and smoky with layers of flavor
South of the Border (8 ounces)
A little spicy with chipotle peppers and a cumin backbone.
Texas Tang (8 ounces)
Loose, vinegar and black pepper.
True Grit (8 ounces)
Rich & Deep flavor. Great with Brisket.
Carolina Gold (8 ounces)
Spicy mustard sauce with jalapenos and onions. Great with pulled pork.
Mop Sauce (8 ounces)
Vinegar, onion, red pepper flakes, and spices. Add a little zing to your pulled pork.
Cocktails
Jalapeno Infused Tequila Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Prosecco Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Beach
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Absolut)
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Gin Smoke (Tanqueray)
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
The MEZ
Smoked Honey Margarita
Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour Bulleit
Presque Isle Iced Tea Batson Liquors
Painkiller (Pusser's)
Grilled Fruit Red Sangria
Grilled Fruit White Sangria
Grilled Fruit White Sangria (Pitcher)
Grilled Fruit Red Sangria (pitcher)
Malibu Punch (pitcher)
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade (pitcher)
Smokelada
Specialty Cocktails
Vodka
Barton Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Chopin
Clock Farm Batson
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Stolichnaya
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
DBL Clock Farm Batson
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Tito's
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Stoli Blueberry
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Stoli Raspberry
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Ol Crow Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Bulliet Rye
Fire Ball
Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Whistlepig Smokestack
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Woodford Reserve
Seagram's 7
Langsford Road Batson
Bulleit Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Jameson
DBL Ol Crow Well Whiskey
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Blanton's
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Fire Ball
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Whistlepig Smokestack
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey Longbranch
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Langsford Road Batson
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Rittenhouse Rye
DBL Sazerac Rye
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Boston Triple Sec
Frangelico
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Bailey's Irish Cream
Romana Sambuca
Dekuyper Razzmatazz
Fernet Branca
Grind Coffee
Dorda Chocolate
St. Germaine
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Cointreau
DBL Boston Triple Sec
DBL Frangelico
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Romana Sambuca
DBL Dekuyper Razzmatazz
Draft Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Orono Tubular
Lone Pine Brightside IPA
Lone Pine OJ DBL IPA
Maine Beer Co. Lunch
Bissell Bros. Substance
Smuttynose Finest Kind
Stoneface Porter
Rising Tide Backcove Pilsner
DownEast Cider Original Blend
Thirsty Botanist
Rotating Local Craft Brews
Allagash White
Jack's Abbey Lager
Peaks Organic Happy hour pilsner
Bissell Brothers Precept Pilsner
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Citizen Cider
Spiked Seltzer Rotating
Dale's Plae Ale
Michelob Utra
Cigar City Jai Alai
Machine Pilsner Bunker Brewing 16oz
Bar Harbor-Blueberry Ale 16oz
Weihenstephaner- Helles Lager 16 oz
Miller Lite 16oz
PBR 16oz
Peaks Organic- Fresh Cut Pilsner
Wild Maine Seltzer- White Cranberry
Banded Brewing- Veridian IPA
Geaghan Higgins- Red Ale
Red Wine
White Wine
Soda
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
58 York St, Kennebunk, ME 04043