Barbeque

Cosmos 104 N beach blvd

review star

No reviews yet

104 N beach blvd

Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

BEIGNETS

ORIGINAL

$8.00

CINNABUN

$10.00

TUTTI FRUTTI

$9.00

THE SUNDAY

$9.00

BREAKFAST

COSMOS BREAKY

$12.00

BANANA FOSTER PANCAKES

$11.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

BLUE CRAB OMELET

$14.00

SMOKED HAM BENNY

$12.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

YOGURT BOWL

$7.00

COSMIC BISCUT

$8.00

HASHBOWLS

VEGGIE HASH

$12.00

BBQ HASH

$13.00

BREAKY BOWL

$12.00

SHRIMP HASH

$14.00

SANDWHICHES

SLOPPY JOE

$13.00

SHRIMP POBOY

$14.00

OYSTER POBOY

$14.00

HOT CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$12.00

PASTRAMI

$12.00

VEGGIE TOAST

$11.00

SALADS

CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

FARRO SALAD

$12.00

LIL COSMOS

PANCAKES & BACON

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN FINGER & FRIES

$6.00

LIL COSMOS BREAKY

$6.00

MEATS

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.50

SMOKED BACON

$2.50

SMOKED ANDOUILLE

$2.50

SHAVED SMOKED HAM

$2.50

SIDES

BISCUIT

$2.50

HASHBROWNS

$2.50

GRITS

$2.50

FRUIT

$2.50

FRIES

$2.50

TOAST

$2.50

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$2.50

1 EGG

$1.00

GRAVEY

$1.50

Dessert

MALTS

$4.00

DAX & CHARLIE'S MILKY WAY

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

WATER

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.50

BOTTLE BARQS

$3.50

BOTTLE COKE

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

HONEST TEA

$3.50

SMART WATER

$2.50

TUM-E YUMMIES

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOC MILK

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

MONSTER

$3.50

AHA Sparking Water

$3.00

HOT COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.00+

CAFE au LAIT

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

DRIP BREW

$3.00+

ESPRESSO

$2.00+

FRENCH PRESS

$8.00+

LATTE

$5.00+

MACCHIATO

$5.00+

MOCHA

$5.00+

RED EYE

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00

COLD COFFEE

ALMOND

CARAMEL

$0.75

MOCHA

$0.75

VANILLA

$0.75

SUGAR FREE VANILLA

$0.75

NO FLAVOR

COLD PRESS

$5.00+

ICED LATTE

$4.00+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.00

WHARP SPEED

$6.00+

Beer

DRAFT PACIFICO

$6.00

BTL Coors Lt

$4.00

BTL Southern Pecan

$6.00

BOTTLE ULTRA

$5.00

Daiquiris

GIN & TONIC

$10.00

COSMOS HURRICANE

$10.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

MIMOSAS

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

SCREW DRIVER

$9.00

Open Drink

Open drink

Open Catering

Open Catering

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 N beach blvd, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Directions

