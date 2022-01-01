Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smoke BBQ

745 Reviews

$$

34 W Merchant St

Audubon, NJ 08106

Popular Items

Brisket
St. Louis Ribs
Corn Bread Serving

Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$12.00

USDA Prime, available Sliced or Chopped

Chicken

Chicken

$14.00

Dry rubbed moist and tender

Smoked Turkey Breast

$13.00

Honey Brined, Dry Rubbed and Smoked Turkey Breast. Available as a platter with cornbread, or as a BLT on Brioche

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$12.00

Smoked tender and delicious

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.00

1/3 lb Slow cooked and tender Duroc pork

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$20.00

Succulent Duroc pork spare ribs

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$11.00

Smoked Beef Chorizo Link

Birria PorkTacos

Birria PorkTacos

$10.00

Smoked pork shoulder, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, and red onion served Birria style with salsa and pickled radish. (3) To the order

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

(6) Pieces Jumbo Party Wings, Dry Rubbed and Smoked. Served with cornbread and pickle.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Smoked chicken, Cooper sharp, bell peppers and onions on a long roll

El Cubano

El Cubano

$13.00

Smoked Pork, Black Pepper Ham, Baby Swiss, Pickles, Brown Mustard, on a grilled long roll

The Guyute Sandwich

The Guyute Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Pork, Provolone, Roasted Long Hots, Cole Slaw, Pickled Onions

The Merchant Sandwich

The Merchant Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked brisket, Sausage, pickled onion, spicy slaw, topped with our espresso BBQ sauce and Cooper Sharp, on a long roll

Smoked Tacos Al Pastor

Smoked Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00

Marinated and Smoked Duroc Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Red Onion, Cilantro, House Made Corn Tortillas

Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$5.00

Smoked Brisket Chili, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and poblano cream

Sides

Cole Slaw Serving

Cole Slaw Serving

$3.50

Traditional creamy style slaw with a touch of vinegar

Potato Salad Serving

Potato Salad Serving

$3.50

Burbank potatoes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, red onion, celery, hard cooked egg, pickles

Baked Beans Serving

Baked Beans Serving

$3.50

Southern style beans, sweet, smoky and savory, with bacon.

Seasonal Veg Serving

Seasonal Veg Serving

$3.50

Pan Roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon, Golden Raisins

Mac and Cheese Serving

Mac and Cheese Serving

$3.50

Baked mac and cheese, just like grandma used to make.

Corn Bread Serving

Corn Bread Serving

$3.50

2" x 4" mini loaf

Smoked Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.00

Russet Potatoes in a Parmesean cream finished in the smoker.

Cole Slaw Pint

$10.00

Potato Salad Pint

$10.00

Baked Beans Pint

$10.00

Seasonal Veg Pint

$10.00

Mac and Cheese Pint

$10.00

Corn Bread 4PC

$12.00

Cole Slaw Quart

$18.00

Potato Salad Quart

$18.00

Baked Beans Quart

$18.00

Seasonal Veg Quart

$18.00

Mac and Cheese Quart

$18.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hank's Root Beer

$3.00

Hanks Black Cherry

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla custard, sliced bananas, caramel, whipped creeam

T-Shirts

Smoke Grey T-Shirt

Smoke Grey T-Shirt

$10.00

Gildan Heavy Cotton

Smoke SYF Red T Shirt

Smoke SYF Red T Shirt

$20.00

Nothin' left to do but smile, smile, smile with this one. 100% cotton on Bella Canvas.

Smoke SYF Black T Shirt

Smoke SYF Black T Shirt

$20.00

Nothin' left to do but smile, smile, smile with this one. 100% cotton on Bella Canvas.

Smoke Logo Black

$20.00

100% Cotton "softstyle" T-shirt in sizes S-XXL

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Sauces

Pint House BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Pint Espresso BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Pint Mustard BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Pint Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$8.00
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Southern style BBQ paired with traditional sides.

34 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106

Directions

