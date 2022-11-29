A map showing the location of Smoke Brewing Company 209 SE MainView gallery

Smoke Brewing Company 209 SE Main

review star

No reviews yet

209 Southeast Main Street

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Appetizers

Pretzel Twists

$9.00

Served with beer cheesy and stout mustard

Pork Rinds

$7.00

House BBQ Dusted

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$5.00

Beer Cheese Soup Bowl

$7.00

Asian Pork Belly

$15.00

Deep fried pork belly, tossed in soy/honey reduction

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Kosher salt, pepper, parsley, parmesan, tossed in truffle oil. Served with pesto aioli

Loaded BBQ Fries

$14.00

House fries with beer cheese, pulled pork, scallions, and competition BBQ sauce

"HJ" Spin Dip

$14.00

Served with deep fried pita

Cheesy Brisket Dip

$14.00

Queso, shredded beef brisket, served with deep fried pita bread

Smoked Wings

$13.00

6 of our house smoked wings

3 Street Tacos

$12.00

3 tacos topped with chimichurri, slaw, cotija cheese, pickled corn, scallions

Extra Pita

$4.00

Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Greens, jalapeno, cotija, tortilla chips, pickled corn, buffalo ranch

Smoke House

$9.00

Greens, cucumber, red onion, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, croutons, shredded carrots

Arugala

$12.00

Arugala, greens, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fried onions, ceaser dressing

Sandwiches

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken with pickles on egg bun

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Fried chicken, smoked ham, swiss, pesto aioli, LTO, on egg bun

Roasted Veggie Gouda

$14.00

Roasted squash, red peppers and portobello, gouda, pesto aioli, on hoagie rye bread

Pesto Turkey Hoagie

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, lettuce, tomato, pesto aiolo, on hoagie roll

Schnitzel

$16.00

Pork loin, breaded and deep fried, swiss cheese, horseradish, bacon, on egg bun

Cubano

$17.00

Mojo shredded pork, smoked ham, swiss, stout mustard, pickles, on ciabatta

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Blend of greens, smoked chicken, parm, bacon, caesar dressing, herb wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Spring mix, tomato, celery, blue cheese, beff med, ranch, smoked chicken, herb wrap

Mac and Cheese

Da House Mac

$13.00

Beer cheese tossed with pasta, topped with parsley dust

Bernie Mac Pork Belly

$15.00

House mac with pork belly burnt ends

Bernie Mac Beef

$16.00

House mac with beef burnt ends

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Chicken strips and blue cheese crumbles on top house made buff mac

Burnt Ends and Bleu

$17.00

Blue cheese sauce tossed iwth pasta and topped with beef burnt ends

BBQ Plates

Pork 3.0

$23.00

Pulled pork, pork ribs, pork belly burnt ends

Beef 3.0

$24.00

Sliced brisket, shredded brisket, and beef burnt ends

Competition Ribs Half

$22.00

St. Louis cut ribs, sauced

Competition Ribs Full

$35.00

St. Louis cut ribs, sauced

Smoke Meat Platter

$21.00

The Beast Board

$130.00

BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, house slaw, mayo, jalapeno jam, egg bun

Briskwich

$17.00

Shreded beef brisket, gouda, bacon, onion jam, mayo, rye bread

B.O.B.

$16.00

Burgers

Pit Master Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. beef, LTO, cheddar, egg bun

BBQ Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. beef, LTO, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, egg bun

Biggie Melt

$17.00

Two 4oz smashed patties, caramelized onion, spicy 1000 island, american cheese, pickles, rye

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Lemon pepper crusted, topped with citus tarragon bechamel, bacon parsely risotto, asparagus

Blackened Shrimp Risotto

$24.00

Blackened jumbo shrimp, red bell peppers, poblano, onion and garlic cajun shrimp stock, on risotto

Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

$22.00

Bacon wrapped pork loin with grits, elotes peppers, topped with chimi churri and fried arugula

420 Meatloaf

$21.00

Ground beef and pork sausage smoked, with mashed potatos, green beans, and bordelaise

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Pan seared shrimp with smoked sausage, buttery BBQ glaze, scallion with think parm grits

Pot Roast Special

$23.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$8.00

Slaw

$7.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Herbed Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Cheesy Corn

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Boat of Fries

$5.00

Plate of Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Boat of Truffle Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Irish Potatoes

$7.00

Boat of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Plate of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Potato Wedges

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

4oz burger with yellow cheese

Kids Mac

$7.00

No-beer cheese mac

Kids Meat Plate

$9.00

Comes with bun - choice of ribs, shred brisket, pulled pork, or ham

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

KIds Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 breaded chicken tenders

Kids Mini Hot Dogs

$7.00

Sauces

Nashville Hot Oil

$1.00

Buffalo Mild

$0.50

Buffalo Medium

$0.50

Buffalo Hot

$0.50

8 Pepper

$2.00

Side Bordelaise

$3.00

Side Salmon Bechemel

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Ranch

Blue Cheese

BBQ Meats

Sliced Brisket

$10.00+

Shredded Brisket

$6.00+

Sausage

$8.00+

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

Ham

$6.00+

Turkey

$6.00+

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00+

Beef Burnt Ends

$10.00+

Ribs

$18.00+

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Reeses Pie

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chiefs Wing Day

Wing

$1.00

Oktoberfest

Spatzlesalat

$12.00

Frikadellen

$16.00

Das Rueben

$16.00

Jager Spatzzle

$20.00

Bavarian Mac

$15.00

The Wurst

$15.00Out of stock

German Poutine

$14.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.75

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.75

Smirnoff Red, White, Berry

$7.75

Kettle One

$11.75

Kettle One Grapefruit and Rose

$11.75

Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom

$11.75

Grey Goose

$13.25

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$9.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddys Orange

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

360 Vodka

$8.00

360 Chocolate

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.75

Builders Gin

$9.50

Builders Gin

Empress 1908

$14.00

Gordons

$9.75

Hendricks

$10.75

Riegers Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.75

Well Gin

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi 4 Year

$9.50

Cap Morgan

$9.00

Goslings Black Seal

$9.00

Goslings Old Rum

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Crema De Mezcal

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.50

Espolon

$12.50

Mezcal Vago

$16.50

Pasote Blanco

$12.00

Pasote Repasado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.50

Tequila Ocho Plata

$18.50

Vida

$9.00

Wahaka Abocado

$12.00

Wahaka Espadin

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Amador Double Oaked

$14.50

Angels Envy

$14.50

Angels Envy Rye

$15.50

Basil Hayden

$12.75

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.75

Bulleit

$11.75

Bulliet 10 Year

$12.75

Bulliet Rye

$11.75

Bushmills

$10.75

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Cu Chulainn

$8.75

Dickel

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.50

Eagle Rare

$25.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.50

Four Roses Yellow

$9.50

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$15.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$15.00

Horse Soldier Straight

$15.00

Huling Station

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.75

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.75

Jack Daniles Honey

$8.75

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson 18 Year

$27.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.75

Jim Beam Peach

$8.75

John Chester Ross

$12.00

Laws Bourbon

$11.75

Longbranch

$11.50

Macallan 12year

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.25

New Riff Bourb

$11.50

New Riff Rye

$11.75

Old Forester

$9.50

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.75

Old Overholt Rye

$8.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.75

Seagrams 7

$8.75

Sexton

$10.75

Skrewball

$9.75

Slane

$11.75

Slaughterhouse

$12.50

Southern Comfort

$8.25

Straight Edge

$14.50

Tullamore Dew

$9.50

Uncle Neareast

$14.50

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Weller

$14.00

West Cork

$9.75

Whipsaw Rye

$14.50

Wild Turkey 101

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$11.75

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.75

Benriach

$12.75

Craigellachie

$11.75

Dewars 12 Year

$12.00

Dewars White

$9.75

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

House of Stewart

$8.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.75

Well Scotch

$8.00

Wellers Special Reserve

$12.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Baileys

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Kamora

$6.50

Midori

$6.50

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Jager

$6.50

Ameretto

$6.50

Drambuie

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Cocktails

5 Horsemen

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Bloody Mary - House

$10.00

BloodyTini

$8.00

Boo Witches

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

Breakfast Sangria

$11.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashion

$12.00

Candy Cane Fizz

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cranberry G&T

$11.00

Drunkin Witch

$10.00

Frozen Drink

$8.00

Hangover

$29.00

Hocus Pocus

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$14.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mule

$8.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Smoke Mule

$7.00

White Russian Premium

$9.25

White Russian Well

$6.25

White Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Black Udder

$3.00+

Dark Czech Lager

$3.00+Out of stock

Flight

$15.00

Herd of Turtles

$3.00+

Keltic Kross

$3.00+

Sample Beer

Seltzer

$3.00+

Shelter in Haze

$3.00+

Will Work For Weed

$3.00+

Kali Kolch

$3.00+

Mexican Lager

$3.00+Out of stock

Husk

$3.00+

Smoke My Other Brother Darryl

$3.00+

Yard Werk

$3.00+

Citra Obscura

$4.00+

Shooter McGavin

$3.00+

Inland IPA

$3.00+Out of stock

Maibock

$3.00+

Kahuna

$3.00+

Fest Beer

$3.00+

Electric Fresco - Blood Orange

$3.00+

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

NA Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Wine

GLS Proverb Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Proverb Pino Noir

$10.00

GLS Josh Cabernet

$9.00

GLS 14 Hands Blend

$8.00

BTL Proverb Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Proverb Pino Noir

$20.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$25.00

BTL 14 Hands Blend

$25.00

GLS Proverb Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Proverb Sauv Blanc

$6.00

GLS Proverb Pino Grigio

$6.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Matua Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

BTL Proverb Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Proverb Sauv Blanc

$20.00

BTL Proverb Pino Grigio

$20.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$25.00

GLS Wycliff

$7.00

BTL Wycliff

$22.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Red Cream Soda

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Water

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Vegas Bombs

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Royals Beer Promo

$1 off

-$1.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Strawberry Limeade

$12.00

Frozen Blackberry Lemonade

$12.00

Bomb Pop

$12.00

Frozen Mojito

$12.00

Frozen Blood Orange Marg

$12.00

Mini Wine Bottles

Mini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mini Chard

$8.00

Bulk Drink Kits

Brown Sugar Old Fashion Bottle Only

$50.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashion Kit

$75.00

Kitchen Beer

Kitchen Beer

$5.00

Event Drink

Event Drink

$8.00

Nachos

HH Chicken Nachos

$6.00

HH Mojo Pulled Pork Nachos

$6.00

Sliders

HH Pulled Pork Slider

$3.00

HH Ham and Swiss Slider

$3.00

HH Tomato Mozzarella Slider

$3.00

HH Mushroom Slider

$3.00

Tacos

HH Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos

$5.00

HH Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$5.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$5.00

Nibbles

HH Pretzel w Beer Cheese

$6.00

HH Fried Pork Belly

$6.00

Beer

HH Herd of Turtles

$4.00

HH Sir Wits-a-Lot

$4.00Out of stock

HH Shelter in Haze

$4.00

HH Black Udder

$4.00

HH Keltic Kross

$4.00

HH Seltzer

$4.00

Well

HH Vodka

$3.00

HH Tequila

$3.00

HH Whiskey

$3.00

HH Rum

$3.00

HH Gin

$3.00

Wine

HH Cabernet

$4.00

HH Pinot Noir

$4.00

HH Chard

$4.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$4.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$4.00

BBQ Sauce

Comp BBQ

$6.00

White BBQ

$6.00

Spicy BBQ

$6.00

Apparel

Dog Treats

$7.00

Hat

$18.00

Holiday Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Murica Shirt

$20.00

Pride Shirt

$20.00

Quarter Zip

$25.00

Shirt Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

October Fest Shirt

$20.00

Cigars

Punch

$8.00

Punch Gran Puro

$8.00

La Perla Habana Classic

$8.00

5 Vegas Classic

$8.00

Diesel Unlimited

$8.00

Romeo Y Julieta

$8.00

Smoke Beers

Herd of Turtles

$4.00

Shelter in Haze

$4.00

Keltic Kross

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Kali Kolsh

$4.00

Mexican Lager

$4.00

Czech Lager

$4.00

Husk

$4.00

My Other Brother Darryl

$4.00

Fourth of July Special

Fourth of July Special

$75.00

Starters

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Cheesy Brisket Dip

$14.00

Tacos (Pork)

$13.00

Tacos (Brisket)

$15.00

Tacos (Mushroom)

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Pretzel Twists

$10.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Sides

Slaw

$7.00

Baked Beans

$8.00

Cheesy Brisket Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Mac

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pitmaster

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Schnitzel

$17.00

Turkey Bacon Pesto

$16.00

Chicken Cordon Blue

$17.00

Roasted Veggie Gouda

$15.00

B.O.B

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Briskwich

$18.00

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$22.00

Mac N' Cheese

House Mac

$14.00

Bernie's Mac Pork Belly

$16.00

Bernie's Mac Brisket

$17.00

Blue Cheese and Brisket

$18.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

