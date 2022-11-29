- Home
- /
- Lees Summit
- /
- Smoke Brewing Company - 209 SE Main
Smoke Brewing Company 209 SE Main
No reviews yet
209 Southeast Main Street
Lees Summit, MO 64063
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Pretzel Twists
Served with beer cheesy and stout mustard
Pork Rinds
House BBQ Dusted
Beer Cheese Soup Cup
Beer Cheese Soup Bowl
Asian Pork Belly
Deep fried pork belly, tossed in soy/honey reduction
Truffle Fries
Kosher salt, pepper, parsley, parmesan, tossed in truffle oil. Served with pesto aioli
Loaded BBQ Fries
House fries with beer cheese, pulled pork, scallions, and competition BBQ sauce
"HJ" Spin Dip
Served with deep fried pita
Cheesy Brisket Dip
Queso, shredded beef brisket, served with deep fried pita bread
Smoked Wings
6 of our house smoked wings
3 Street Tacos
3 tacos topped with chimichurri, slaw, cotija cheese, pickled corn, scallions
Extra Pita
Salad
Sandwiches
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken with pickles on egg bun
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken, smoked ham, swiss, pesto aioli, LTO, on egg bun
Roasted Veggie Gouda
Roasted squash, red peppers and portobello, gouda, pesto aioli, on hoagie rye bread
Pesto Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, lettuce, tomato, pesto aiolo, on hoagie roll
Schnitzel
Pork loin, breaded and deep fried, swiss cheese, horseradish, bacon, on egg bun
Cubano
Mojo shredded pork, smoked ham, swiss, stout mustard, pickles, on ciabatta
Sandwich Special
Wraps
Mac and Cheese
Da House Mac
Beer cheese tossed with pasta, topped with parsley dust
Bernie Mac Pork Belly
House mac with pork belly burnt ends
Bernie Mac Beef
House mac with beef burnt ends
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Chicken strips and blue cheese crumbles on top house made buff mac
Burnt Ends and Bleu
Blue cheese sauce tossed iwth pasta and topped with beef burnt ends
BBQ Plates
BBQ Sandwiches
Burgers
Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
Lemon pepper crusted, topped with citus tarragon bechamel, bacon parsely risotto, asparagus
Blackened Shrimp Risotto
Blackened jumbo shrimp, red bell peppers, poblano, onion and garlic cajun shrimp stock, on risotto
Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin
Bacon wrapped pork loin with grits, elotes peppers, topped with chimi churri and fried arugula
420 Meatloaf
Ground beef and pork sausage smoked, with mashed potatos, green beans, and bordelaise
Shrimp and Grits
Pan seared shrimp with smoked sausage, buttery BBQ glaze, scallion with think parm grits
Pot Roast Special
Sides
Baked Beans
Slaw
Side Mac and Cheese
Grits
Sweet Potato Fries
Herbed Mashed Potatoes
Seasonal Vegetables
Cheesy Corn
Asparagus
Boat of Fries
Plate of Fries
Side Salad
Boat of Truffle Fries
Green Beans
Irish Potatoes
Boat of Sweet Potato Fries
Plate of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Toast
Potato Wedges
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
4oz burger with yellow cheese
Kids Mac
No-beer cheese mac
Kids Meat Plate
Comes with bun - choice of ribs, shred brisket, pulled pork, or ham
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
KIds Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 breaded chicken tenders
Kids Mini Hot Dogs
Sauces
BBQ Meats
Chiefs Wing Day
Oktoberfest
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Red, White, Berry
Kettle One
Kettle One Grapefruit and Rose
Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom
Grey Goose
Deep Eddys Ruby Red
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea
Deep Eddys Orange
Titos
360 Vodka
360 Chocolate
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Builders Gin
Builders Gin
Empress 1908
Gordons
Hendricks
Riegers Gin
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi 4 Year
Cap Morgan
Goslings Black Seal
Goslings Old Rum
Malibu
Well Rum
Crema De Mezcal
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon
Mezcal Vago
Pasote Blanco
Pasote Repasado
Patron Silver
Tequila Ocho Plata
Vida
Wahaka Abocado
Wahaka Espadin
Well Tequila
Amador Double Oaked
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulliet 10 Year
Bulliet Rye
Bushmills
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Cu Chulainn
Dickel
Eagle Rare
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Yellow
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength
Horse Soldier Small Batch
Horse Soldier Straight
Huling Station
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniles Honey
Jameson
Jameson 18 Year
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
John Chester Ross
Laws Bourbon
Longbranch
Macallan 12year
Makers Mark
New Riff Bourb
New Riff Rye
Old Forester
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester Rye
Old Overholt Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Seagrams 7
Sexton
Skrewball
Slane
Slaughterhouse
Southern Comfort
Straight Edge
Tullamore Dew
Uncle Neareast
Well Whiskey
Weller
West Cork
Whipsaw Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve Rye
Benriach
Craigellachie
Dewars 12 Year
Dewars White
Glenlivet 12
House of Stewart
Johnnie Walker Black
Well Scotch
Wellers Special Reserve
Laphroaig
Baileys
Fireball
Rumchata
Kamora
Midori
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Jager
Ameretto
Drambuie
Frangelico
Cocktails
5 Horsemen
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary - House
BloodyTini
Boo Witches
Bottomless Mimosa
Breakfast Sangria
Brown Sugar Old Fashion
Candy Cane Fizz
Chocolate Martini
Cranberry G&T
Drunkin Witch
Frozen Drink
Hangover
Hocus Pocus
Irish Car Bomb
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Mimosa
Mocktail
Mule
Red Sangria
Smoke Mule
White Russian Premium
White Russian Well
White Sangria
Beer
Black Udder
Dark Czech Lager
Flight
Herd of Turtles
Keltic Kross
Sample Beer
Seltzer
Shelter in Haze
Will Work For Weed
Kali Kolch
Mexican Lager
Husk
Smoke My Other Brother Darryl
Yard Werk
Citra Obscura
Shooter McGavin
Inland IPA
Maibock
Kahuna
Fest Beer
Electric Fresco - Blood Orange
Bud Light
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
NA Budweiser
Busch Light
Wine
GLS Proverb Cabernet
GLS Proverb Pino Noir
GLS Josh Cabernet
GLS 14 Hands Blend
BTL Proverb Cabernet
BTL Proverb Pino Noir
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL 14 Hands Blend
GLS Proverb Chardonnay
GLS Proverb Sauv Blanc
GLS Proverb Pino Grigio
GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GLS Matua Sauv Blanc
GLS Cupcake Moscato
BTL Proverb Chardonnay
BTL Proverb Sauv Blanc
BTL Proverb Pino Grigio
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
GLS Wycliff
BTL Wycliff
NA Beverages
Royals Beer Promo
Frozen Drinks
Mini Wine Bottles
Kitchen Beer
Event Drink
Sliders
Beer
Starters
Sides
Sandwiches
BBQ Platter
Mac N' Cheese
Appitezers
Pretzel Twists
Served with beer cheesy and stout mustard
Pork Rinds
House BBQ Dusted
Beer Cheese Soup Cup
Beer Cheese Soup Bowl
Asian Pork Belly
Deep fried pork belly, tossed in soy/honey reduction
Truffle Fries
Kosher salt, pepper, parsley, parmesan, tossed in truffle oil. Served with pesto aioli
Loaded BBQ Fries
House fries with beer cheese, pulled pork, scallions, and competition BBQ sauce
"HJ" Spin Dip
Served with deep fried pita
Cheesy Brisket Dip
Queso, shredded beef brisket, served with deep fried pita bread
Smoked Wings
6 of our house smoked wings
3 Street Tacos
3 tacos topped with chimichurri, slaw, cotija cheese, pickled corn, scallions
Extra Pita
Salad
Sandwiches
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken with pickles on egg bun
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken, smoked ham, swiss, pesto aioli, LTO, on egg bun
Roasted Veggie Gouda
Roasted squash, red peppers and portobello, gouda, pesto aioli, on hoagie rye bread
Pesto Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, lettuce, tomato, pesto aiolo, on hoagie roll
Schnitzel
Pork loin, breaded and deep fried, swiss cheese, horseradish, bacon, on egg bun
Cubano
Mojo shredded pork, smoked ham, swiss, stout mustard, pickles, on ciabatta
Sandwich Special
Wraps
Mac and Cheese
Da House Mac
Beer cheese tossed with pasta, topped with parsley dust
Bernie Mac Pork Belly
House mac with pork belly burnt ends
Bernie Mac Beef
House mac with beef burnt ends
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Chicken strips and blue cheese crumbles on top house made buff mac
Burnt Ends and Bleu
Blue cheese sauce tossed iwth pasta and topped with beef burnt ends
BBQ Plates
BBQ Sandwiches
Burgers
Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
Lemon pepper crusted, topped with citus tarragon bechamel, bacon parsely risotto, asparagus
Blackened Shrimp Risotto
Blackened jumbo shrimp, red bell peppers, poblano, onion and garlic cajun shrimp stock, on risotto
Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin
Bacon wrapped pork loin with grits, elotes peppers, topped with chimi churri and fried arugula
420 Meatloaf
Ground beef and pork sausage smoked, with mashed potatos, green beans, and bordelaise
Shrimp and Grits
Pan seared shrimp with smoked sausage, buttery BBQ glaze, scallion with think parm grits
Sides
Baked Beans
Slaw
Side Mac and Cheese
Grits
Sweet Potato Fries
Herbed Mashed Potatoes
Seasonal Vegetables
Cheesy Corn
Asparagus
Boat of Fries
Plate of Fries
Side Salad
Boat of Truffle Fries
Green Beans
Irish Potatoes
Boat of Sweet Potato Fries
Plate of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Toast
Kids Menu
Sauces
BBQ Meats
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063
Photos coming soon!