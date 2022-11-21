Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smoke Daddy Wicker Park

4,481 Reviews

$$

1804 W Division St

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Full Baby Back Ribs
Smoked Chicken & Veggie Soup Bowl
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Salads

Daddy's House Salad

Daddy's House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, blue cheese, and raisins.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes and carrots.

Wrightwood Salad

Wrightwood Salad

$15.00

Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Homemade on a walnut and graham cracker crust

Iron Skillet Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Granny R's Banana Puddin'

$9.00

CARROT CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Ribs 'n' Platters

Half St. Louis

$19.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Full St. Louis

$32.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Half Baby Back Ribs

Half Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Full Baby Back Ribs

Full Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Half Rib Tips

$17.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Full Rib Tips

$26.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Smoke Daddy Rib Sampler

$38.00

A generous portion of all of our slow smoked ribs. Includes Baby Back, St. Louis, and Rib Tips

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$18.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Chicken & Ribs

Chicken & Ribs

$28.00

Choice of ribs and 1/2 chicken

Smoked Meat Platter

Smoked Meat Platter

$19.00

Choice of two smoked meats.

Taste of the Daddy

Taste of the Daddy

$35.00

Choice of ribs and two smoked meats.

Big City Eats

Big City Eats

$65.00

Our biggest platter, designed for 3-4 people to share. Includes your choice of two half orders of ribs, half of a rotisserie chicken, your choice of two smoked meats and three of your favorite sides. Served with a side of pickles and white bread.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Combo Sandwich

$14.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.00
The Daddy-O

The Daddy-O

$15.00

Sliced brisket, smoked provolone and onion rings.

The Freak

$14.00

Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and signature sauce.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Red quinoa, brown rice, almonds, pinto bean, signature sauce and provolone cheese.

Gobbler

$16.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00
Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$5.00

SD Burnt Ends

$6.50

Slider

Smoked Corn

$5.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Kids

Mini Pulled Meat Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

A la Carte

Baby Back Ribs Rack

$12.50+

BBQ Beans QT

$7.50+

Beef Brisket LB

$10.00+

Beef Burnt Ends LB

$10.00+

Buns Regular each

$0.70

Coleslaw QT

$5.00+

Gluten Free Buns each

$2.00

Half Chicken

$9.00

Mac & Cheese QT

$7.50+

Mini Buns dozen

$8.00

Pulled Chicken LB

$8.50+

Pulled Pork LB

$8.50+

Rib Tips

$9.50+

Soup Quart

$10.00+

St Louis Style Ribs Rack

$12.50+

Whole Chicken

$18.00

Whole key lime pie

$30.00

Pig Ear

$3.00

Pork Slider

$1.00

Chicken Slider

$1.00

Cornbread catering dozen

$16.00

Beer Cheese Quart

$22.50+

Wrightwood Salad Pan

$40.00+

Daddy Salad Pan

$26.00+

Pup Daddy's

Doggie Meat Bowl

$8.00

Doggie Burger

$6.00

Pupsicle

$5.00

Pig Ear

$3.00

Snacks

Smoked BBQ Wings

Smoked BBQ Wings

$14.00

Marinated, smoked, grilled. 5 count

Jalapeno Beer Cheese

$9.00
Pulled Meat Nachos

Pulled Meat Nachos

$15.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with our original BBQ sauce, our house chili (ground beef and Italian sausage), cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, cilantro, onion, and your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, or burnt ends.

Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies

Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies

$11.00

Division Steet Chili Cup

$6.00
Division Street Chili Bowl

Division Street Chili Bowl

$8.00

Smoked Chicken & Veggie Soup Cup

$6.00

Smoked Chicken & Veggie Soup Bowl

$8.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Open since the summer of 1994, The Smoke Daddy was the first of its kind to offer barbeque and free live music seven days a week in Wicker Park. Over the years, The New York Times, National Geographic, Zagat survey, Chicago magazine, and the Chicago Social all rated "The Daddy" as "having Chicago's best barbeque". Our concept is simple: top quality barbeque, cold drinks and music in a lively atmosphere. We smoke all of our meats in house each day and take pride in offering the best ribs and pulled meats in town.

1804 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Smoke Daddy BBQ image
Smoke Daddy BBQ image
Smoke Daddy BBQ image

