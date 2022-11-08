Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Smoke & Fire - Pomona 401 East Foothill Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

401 East Foothill Boulevard

Pomona, CA 91767

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Waffle Fries
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$13.99
3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$12.99
Add on Chicken Breast

Add on Chicken Breast

$5.00
Add on Tender

Add on Tender

$3.00
3 Nashville Tacos

3 Nashville Tacos

$13.99
Wyatts Tenders

Wyatts Tenders

$9.00
Nashville Burrito

Nashville Burrito

$14.99

Brisket

Stockberger

Stockberger

$20.99
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.99
Texas Style Brisket Fries

Texas Style Brisket Fries

$13.99
Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$12.99
3 Brisket Tacos

3 Brisket Tacos

$13.99
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99
Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$14.99
Add on Brisket (3 oz)

Add on Brisket (3 oz)

$5.00
Add on Brisket (6 oz)

Add on Brisket (6 oz)

$10.00
1 Lb Of Brisket

1 Lb Of Brisket

$25.00
The Big Texan

The Big Texan

$18.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.99
Smash Burger Fries

Smash Burger Fries

$13.99
Smash Mac

Smash Mac

$13.99
Abes Burger

Abes Burger

$9.00

Meat Free Options

Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

$12.99
Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

$9.99
Lauren's Salad

Lauren's Salad

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Short Rib

The Mac Rib

The Mac Rib

$31.99Out of stock
Giant Dino Short Rib

Giant Dino Short Rib

$25.00
Short Rib Burrito

Short Rib Burrito

$19.99
Short Rib Mac & Cheese

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Sides and Add Ons

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Reina's Mac and cheese

Reina's Mac and cheese

$5.99
Add on Scoop of Mac

Add on Scoop of Mac

$3.00
Add on Cheese Sauce

Add on Cheese Sauce

$1.50
Add on Pickles

Add on Pickles

$1.50
Side Of Ranch

Side Of Ranch

$0.50
Side Of BBQ

Side Of BBQ

$0.50
Side Of Smash Sauce

Side Of Smash Sauce

$0.50
Side Of Comeback Sauce

Side Of Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$5.99
Smokey Cookies and Cream

Smokey Cookies and Cream

$4.99

LTO

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.99

Brisket Potato Skins

$12.99

Churro Sandwich

$8.49

Brunch So Hard

$13.99

Western Smash

$11.99

Loaded Buffalo Burrito

$14.99

The Tailgate

$24.99Out of stock

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99Out of stock

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Mac Riverside

$30.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Smoke Black Lemonade

Smoke Black Lemonade

$3.99
Fire Strawberry Lemonade

Fire Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.99

Kids Juice

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East Foothill Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91767

Directions

Gallery
Smoke & Fire - Pomona image
Banner pic
Smoke & Fire - Pomona image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Derby Room - Pomona - 2201 North White Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 North White Avenue Pomona, CA 91768
View restaurantnext
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
orange starNo Reviews
500 W. 1st Street Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Thai Satay BBQ
orange star4.5 • 227
1403 E Foothill Boulevard Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Papachino's Grill & Greens
orange star4.2 • 999
14501 RAMONA AVE CHINO, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
orange starNo Reviews
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N. West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA115 - Haven City
orange star4.3 • 584
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pomona

WaBa Grill - WG0210 - Pomona (Rancho Valley)
orange star4.4 • 1,265
2063 Rancho Valley Dr. Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Mariscos 701 - Pomona
orange star4.2 • 1,086
1648 Indian Hill Blvd Pomona, CA 91767
View restaurantnext
O'Donovan's Pub - Pomona
orange star4.3 • 933
101 E 3rd st Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Phillips Ranch Health Bar
orange star4.1 • 405
3042 W Temple Ave Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pomona
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston