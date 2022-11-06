Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim 195 West Center Street Promenade

No reviews yet

195 West Center Street Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Brisket
Smash Burger
Prime Brisket Quesadilla

Appetizers

CHICKEN Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
SMASH Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
BRISKET Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
Prime Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00
Short Rib Birria Quesadilla

$12.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00
Ay Dios Mio Guacamole

$12.00
Garlic Bread

$7.00
Big Texan

$18.00Out of stock
Fundido

$14.00

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Salads

Smoked Turkey Salad

$16.00
Lauren's Salad

$12.00
1/2 Lauren's Salad

$7.00
Harvest Brisket Salad

$17.00
Craft Turkey Caesar

$17.00

Tacos/Burritos

Brisket Tacos

$14.00
Nashville Chicken Tacos

$14.00
Birria Tacos

$14.00
Brisket Burrito

$17.00
Chicken Burrito

$16.00
Big Rib-Lowski Burrito

$21.00

Smoked Meats/Prime Steaks

1/2 Pound Brisket

$14.00
1/2 Pound Pastrami

$14.00
1/2 Pound Turkey

$13.50
Short Rib

$26.00
Rack of Lamb

$28.00
Sausage

$6.00
Tomahawk

$135.00
New York

$42.00
All the Smoke

$120.00
The Last Supper

$220.00
All American Tour

$160.00

Sandwiches

M.A.C. Rib

$32.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Smash Burger

$12.00
Stockberger

$24.00
Rudy's Vegan

$16.00
Southern Fried Steak

$18.00
The Madison

$16.00

Sides

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$5.00
Garlic & Herb Mash Potatoes

$5.00
Creamy Blue Cheese Slaw

$5.00
Waffle Fries

$5.00
Street Corn

$5.00
Loaded Brisket Potato Salad

$7.00
Brisket & Grits

$7.00
Brisket Chili

$7.00
Red Skin Potato Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Kids

Wyatt's Tenders

$9.00
Abe's Burger

$9.00
Mila's Quesadilla

$7.00
Jaxson's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Smoked Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

$7.00
Mud Pie

$7.00

Chef D's Peach Cobblar Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Add on tender

$4.00

Single Patty

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$10.00

Plain Baked Potato

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.99

3 Tenders

$10.99

Toast

$1.00

LTO

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

Loaded Buffalo Burrito

$15.00

Brisket Potato Skins

$13.00

Churro Sandwich

$8.50

Western Smash Burger

$12.00

Brunch So Hard

$13.00

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.00

The Tailgate

$25.00

Short Rib Mac

$17.99

FIGHT CANCER

$20.00

Mozzarella Chili

$12.99

Chili Burger

$18.00

Fountain

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Bar

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tonic Bottle

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
