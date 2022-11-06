Barbeque
American
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim 195 West Center Street Promenade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Georgia's Restaurant - Anaheim Packing House
No Reviews
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A ANAHEIM, CA 92805
View restaurant
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurant
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
No Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
No Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant