302 Court St.

Covington, KY 41011

Staring Line Up

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$16.00

One pound of wings coated with Smoke Justis rub, slow smoked in house and flash fried. Served with a choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with celery and carrots.

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Tossed in choice of buffalo sauce or house BBQ sauced, served with celery and carrots.

Outlaw Chicken Strips

Outlaw Chicken Strips

$9.00

Five smoked chicken breast strips battered, fried and served with one of our signature sauces.

Quesdilla

$10.00

Tortilla stuffed with white cheddar, house shredded cheese blend. Served with pico de gallo and chipotle sour cream.

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

Bread crumb battered and deep friend dill spears, served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Pretzel Loaves

Pretzel Loaves

$11.00

Four soft pretzel loaves served with choice of garlic herb or cheese sauce butter.

Half Tray Smoked Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.

Full Tray Smoked Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.

Smoked Specialties

Smoked Meat Plate Single

$16.00

Smoked Meat Plate Double

$18.00
Smoked Meat Plate Triple

Smoked Meat Plate Triple

$20.00

Pick Three Sliders

$13.00

Street Tacos

$10.00

Brisket Chili

$10.00

Catfish Dinner

$14.00

Rib Basket

$12.00

Reuben

$13.00

Mac and Meat Bowl

$13.00

Side Pork

$9.00

Side Brisket

$10.00

Side Sausage

$10.00

Side Ribs

$9.00

Sandwiches

Federal Burger

$12.00

Outlaw Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00
Hot Brown

Hot Brown

$13.00

Fry Boxes

Chili Cheese Box

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Box

$12.00

B-B-Q Box

$12.00

Veggie Box

$10.00

Cheese & Bacon Box

$10.00

Flatbreads

Southwest Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Cheesee Flatbread

$12.00

Sausage Bacon Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Corn Bread

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$4.50

Onion Straws

$4.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy

$0.50

Mop Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Blondie

$5.00
In the historic Citizens Telephone Building in Covington Kentucky, Smoke Justis is an urban sports bar named after an urban legend, Walter “Smoke” Justis. This unique blend of casual and lounge space has created a vibe for everyone. Designed as a place to bring people together, Smoke Justis features smoke meat, bourbon, and craft beer in a warm and inviting setting at the foot of the Roebling Bridge. Visitors and locals can cheer on their favorite team or meet with friends to enjoy America’s native spirit at this locally-owned tavern.

