Restaurant info

In the historic Citizens Telephone Building in Covington Kentucky, Smoke Justis is an urban sports bar named after an urban legend, Walter “Smoke” Justis. This unique blend of casual and lounge space has created a vibe for everyone. Designed as a place to bring people together, Smoke Justis features smoke meat, bourbon, and craft beer in a warm and inviting setting at the foot of the Roebling Bridge. Visitors and locals can cheer on their favorite team or meet with friends to enjoy America’s native spirit at this locally-owned tavern.

Website