Smokin' Barrels imageView gallery

Smokin' Barrels 904 Calef Highway

review star

No reviews yet

904 Calef Highway

Barrington, NH 03825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

smashed burger
pulled pork sandwich
double barrel

Small Plates

Wings

$13.00

pretzel puppies (bacon)

$7.00

pickle fries

$9.00

single barrel

Truffle fries

$9.00

Carolina pork fries

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fry

$10.00

country poutine

$14.00

Fried Brussels

$8.00

APP CHECK

Deviled Egg

$7.00

CK chili skillet

$10.00

Salad

Seasonal salad

$9.00

fire pit salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

brisket sandwich

$13.00

pulled pork sandwich

$9.00

chicken sandwich

$9.00

smashed burger

$12.00

sausage grilled cheese

$11.00

Bigger Plates

1/2 rack pork ribs

$24.00

little piggy grits

$12.00

smoked mac & cheese

$11.00

double barrel

Huge Plates

pig pile

$36.00

triple barrel

full rack pork ribs

$34.00

Sides

side beans

$4.00

side mac

$4.00

side slaw

$3.00

side cornbread

$3.00

side fries

$4.00

side chili

$5.00

Sauces

side regular BBQ

$0.50

side Carolina gold

$0.50

side buttermilk dressing

$0.50

side "Come Back" sauce

$0.50

side jalapeno mayo

$0.50

side smoky mayo

$0.50

Side truffle mayo

$0.50

side spicy bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Meat

1 lb pulled pork

$13.00

1 lb pulled chicken

$16.00

1 lb brisket

$25.00

1 lb sausage

$16.00

1/2 rack (no side)

$17.00

6 oz Pork

$5.00

6 oz Chicken

$6.00

5 oz Sausage

$6.00

1/3 Rack

$12.00

Full rack(no side)

$31.00

5 oz Brisket

$9.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Mac

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Brunch

R & D brunch

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Northern BBQ!

Location

904 Calef Highway, Barrington, NH 03825

Directions

Gallery
Smokin' Barrels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop + Grind - Durham
orange starNo Reviews
17 Madbury Road Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Sweetened Memories Bakery
orange star4.8 • 42
13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120 Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Durham House of Pizza
orange star4.5 • 674
38 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
The Big Bean Durham
orange starNo Reviews
8 Jenkins court Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe - Durham
orange starNo Reviews
5a Mill Road Plaza Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Barrington

2 Home Cooks
orange star4.3 • 405
40 chestnut st dover, NH 03825
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Barrington
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston