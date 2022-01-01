Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Southern BBQ

7045 Berry Rd, A-3

Accokeek, MD 20607

Popular Items

MAC N CHEESE
RIB MEAL (3 BONES With 2 SIDES)
Family Pak 4 -(1- slab of Ribs, 12 - Wings, Two- 16 oz sides)

SPARE RIBS/PORK - (PLEASE CALL RESTAURANT FOR MORE THAN 3 SLABS)

Our ribs are rubbed and marinated with southern spices, then smoked to perfection on flavored wood.

TASTE (1 RIB BONE)

$3.50
RIBS ONLY (3 BONES)

RIBS ONLY (3 BONES)

$11.00

Three meaty marinated ribs smoked with flavored wood to perfection.

FULL RACK RIBS

FULL RACK RIBS

$34.50

A full rack is 12 bones. Our ribs are rubbed and marinated with southern spices, then smoked to perfection on flavored wood. (1 DAY ADV NOTICE FOR 3 SLABS OR MORE )

HALF RACK RIBS

$17.50

A half rack is 6 meaty bones. Our ribs are rubbed and marinated with southern spices, then smoked to perfection on flavored wood.

RIB MEAL (3 BONES With 2 SIDES)

RIB MEAL (3 BONES With 2 SIDES)

$22.00
16oz PULL PORK CONTAINER

16oz PULL PORK CONTAINER

$18.00

Our pull pork is rubbed and marinated with southern spices, then smoked to perfection on flavored wood.

1 Qt. PULL PORK CONTAINER

1 Qt. PULL PORK CONTAINER

$35.00

BEEF/LAMB

1/2 LB BRISKET

1/2 LB BRISKET

$13.00

Our brisket is marinated, and rubbed with southern spices, then smoked on unique flavor wood for 8 hours to perfect, juicy tenderness.

1/2 BRISKET MEAL

$22.00

1 lb. BRISKET MEAL

$30.00

Our brisket is marinated, and rubbed with southern spices, then smoked on unique flavor wood for 8 hours to perfect, juicy tenderness.

Brisket Per LB.

$23.00
FULL RACK OF LAMB

FULL RACK OF LAMB

$53.00

A full rack is 8 bones. The lamb is marinated in southern herbs, then smoked to create a delicious, special unforgettable taste.

HALF RACK LAMB

$27.00
LAMB TASTE

LAMB TASTE

$7.00

This is one bone/lollipop. Marinated in special herbs and smoked to create a special unforgettable flavor.

LAMB MEAL (3-Bones) W/2 Reg. Sides

$32.00

Three delicious lamb lollipops marinate with herbs and smoked. Served with two regular sides.

SEAFOOD

10 SHRIMP

10 SHRIMP

$11.00
1/2 LB Catfish NUG.

1/2 LB Catfish NUG.

$9.00

One catfish cut into nuggets, covered in southern seasoned flour and fried to a golden crisp.

1 LB. Catfish Nug.

1 LB. Catfish Nug.

$13.00
WHITING 1/2LB

WHITING 1/2LB

$7.00
WHITING 1LB

WHITING 1LB

$11.00
1/2 LB Catfish Fillet

1/2 LB Catfish Fillet

$8.50

1 LB Catfish Fillet

$12.50

WHITING 1/2 LB MEAL

$16.00
WHITING 1LB MEAL

WHITING 1LB MEAL

$19.00

1/2 lb Catfish Nug

$16.00

1 lb Catfish Nug

$19.00

10 SHRIMP MEAL

$22.00

1/2 lb Catfish Fillet M.

$15.00

1 lb Catfish Fillet M.

$18.00

CHICKEN

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN DINNER

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN DINNER

$16.00Out of stock
DARK MEAT CHICKEN DINNER

DARK MEAT CHICKEN DINNER

$15.00
Leg Qtr.

Leg Qtr.

$6.00

Our BBQ chicken is marinated in southern spices and grilled to succulent perfection.

Breast

$7.00Out of stock

Our BBQ chicken is marinated in southern spices and grilled to succulent perfection.

SIX WINGS

SIX WINGS

$8.00
NINE WINGS

NINE WINGS

$12.00
TWELVE WINGS

TWELVE WINGS

$15.00
EIGHTEEN WINGS

EIGHTEEN WINGS

$22.00
TWENTY-FIVE WINGS

TWENTY-FIVE WINGS

$30.00

FIFTY WINGS

$55.00
SIX WING MEAL (1- side, drink and 4 Hush Puppies)

SIX WING MEAL (1- side, drink and 4 Hush Puppies)

$15.00

6 Wings of your flavor from following choices: Jerk, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Old bay, and Buffalo Hot, with one side, four Hush puppies and a 12 oz. soda.

NINE WING MEAL (1- side, drink and 4 Hush Puppies

$19.00

TWELVE WING MEAL (1- side, drink and 4 Hush Puppies

$22.00

MEAT COMBOS

Your choice of two different meats with two sides.

1/2 lb. CATFISH & GRILLED CHICKEN or 6 WINGS

$23.00

1/2 LB. Delicious fried Catfish fried to a golden perfection and 6 wings of your flavor. Choice of One side.

RIBS & CHICKEN/ 6-WINGS

RIBS & CHICKEN/ 6-WINGS

$24.00

Three tender ribs rubbed with southern spices, then smoked to perfection with delicious flavored wood, and one large chicken leg quarter or breast.

RIBS and 1/2 LB. FRIED FISH (Whiting or Catfish)

$25.00

DEVIL DOG

$38.00

Your choice of any Three meats (ribs, wings, chicken leg, breast, whiting, catfish, brisket, half smoke , pull pork, lamb, or shrimp) and Two 8 oz. sides.

THE PITMASTER -1/2 lb Brisket, 1- Leg Quarter, 3 - Ribs, 1- 1/2 Smoke 2- 8oz. sides

THE PITMASTER -1/2 lb Brisket, 1- Leg Quarter, 3 - Ribs, 1- 1/2 Smoke 2- 8oz. sides

$43.00

Three tender ribs rubbed with southern spices, then smoked to perfection with flavored wood, 1/2 lb. smoked brisket, one quarter grilled chicken, one half smoke and two 8oz. sides.

DOUBLE SMOKER

$30.00

Your choice of any Two meats (ribs, wings, chicken leg, breast, whiting, catfish, brisket, half smoke , pull pork, lamb, or shrimp) and Two 8 oz. sides.

SANDWICHES

CAROLINA SAUSAGE SANDWICH

CAROLINA SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$5.00
BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.50
PULL PORK SANDWICH

PULL PORK SANDWICH

$7.00

RIB SANDWICH

$11.50

TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00Out of stock

CAROLINA SAUSAGE MEAL

$13.00

Southern sausage/half smoke and one side and a 12 oz. drink.

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH MEAL

$21.00

1/2 lb Brisket on roll with one side and 12 oz. soda

PULL PORK SANDWICH MEAL

$15.00

Smoked Pull pork sandwich with one side and a 12 oz. drink

PULL PORK Sand W/2 SIDES

$18.50

TURKEY SANDWICH MEAL

$14.00

Smoked turkey on a roll with one side and 12 oz. drink.

RIB SANDWICH MEAL

$17.00

TURKEY

Turkey that has been marinated southern herbs and spices for two days, then smoked with special flavor wood to give it a unique unforgettable taste.

Smoked Turkey Wings (1-jumbo flat)

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Wing Meal

$19.00Out of stock

Turkey flats Marinaded in jerk and other southern seasons, then baked until juicy, tender, and deliciously falling off the bone.

SAMPLERS

Sampler 1 - 2 Ribs, 3 Jerk wings, 1/2 lb Fried fish (Catfish or Whiting)

$17.00

This is a delicious taste of some favorites: Two Ribs, Half a Pound of Catfish, and Three Jerk Wings.

Sampler 2 - 4 Jerk wings, 1 - Lamb Lollipop, 1 - Chopped Pork Sandwich

$19.00

FAMILY PAKS

Family Pak 1 - Full Slab, 2- 16oz. Sides

$52.00

Half a slab of ribs with any two 8 oz sides and one dessert.

Family Pak 2 -One slab of ribs, 1 lb pound of Fried fish and Two 16 oz sides.

$64.00

One slab of ribs, one pound of catfish nuggets and two 16 oz sides.

Family Pak 3-1 LB Brisket, 2 Pc. Grilled Chicken, 6 Wings, Two -16oz. Sides

$61.00

1 LB Brisket, 2 Pc. Grilled Chicken, 6 Wing, 2 -16oz. Sides

Family Pak 4 -(1- slab of Ribs, 12 - Wings, Two- 16 oz sides)

Family Pak 4 -(1- slab of Ribs, 12 - Wings, Two- 16 oz sides)

$67.00

1- slab of Ribs 12 - Wings 2- 16 oz sides

PARTY PACK-(Pick any THREE meat listed and THREE - 1-quart side plus 10 cornbread.

Pick any three meats (3) listed and two (2)- 1-quart sides plus get 10 pieces of cornbread.

3 -MEATS (Pick any THREE meat listed and THREE - 1-quart side plus 10 cornbread.)

$136.00

REGULAR SIDES (1-Day ADV notice for more than 2 Qts. of same item)

PLEASE NOTE THAT ORDERS OVER TWO QUARTS REQUIRE ADVANCE NOTICE.
SWEET POTATO

SWEET POTATO

$5.50+

Delicious sweet potatoes mixed up with brown sugar, cinnamon, butter then whipped to a perfect fluffiness and topped off with brown sugar crumble.

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00+
FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$5.50+
COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$4.00+
GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS

$5.50+
BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$5.50+
CABBAGE

CABBAGE

$5.50+

PREMIUM SIDES (1-Day ADV notice for more than 2 Qts. of same item)

PLEASE NOTE THAT ORDERS OVER TWO QUARTS REQUIRE ADVANCE NOTICE.
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.50+
HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.50+
MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$5.50+
COLLARDS

COLLARDS

$5.50+

SOUTHERN BLACKEYE PEAS

$5.00Out of stock

CORNBREAD

CORNBREAD

$1.50

CRAB BISQUE

A cup filled with Jumbo Lump crab meat, herbs and hint of sherry to create this delicious creamy soup.

Crab Bisque 12 oz

$14.00

Crab Bisque - 32 0z

$53.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$4.00
HONEY BUN

HONEY BUN

$4.00
PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$4.00
TURTLE BROWNIES

TURTLE BROWNIES

$4.00
SWEET POTATO CAKE

SWEET POTATO CAKE

$4.00

A delicious southern mix of spices and sweet potatoes baked to a moist and fluffy cake and topped with cream cheese Icing.

HOMEMADE OF THE DAY

$4.00

DRINKS

WATER

$1.50

20oz BOTTLE OF SODA

$2.50

Pepsi Grape Crush Orange Crush

SWEET SOUTHERN TEA

SWEET SOUTHERN TEA

$2.75
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

EXTRAS

8 oz container

$0.50

8 x 1 container

$1.00

ADDITIONAL SAUCE

$0.25

BREAD

$0.25

6x6 container

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SMOKIN' GOOD TO THE BONE! Come in and enjoy today!

7045 Berry Rd, A-3, Accokeek, MD 20607

