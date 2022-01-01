  • Home
  • Linden
  • Smoke n Willies Barbecue - Some Willie gOOd Grub
Smoke n Willies Barbecue Some Willie gOOd Grub

No reviews yet

217 E School St

Linden, TN 37096

TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.29

UNSWEET TEA

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.29

1/2 SWEET & LEMONADE

$2.29

1/2 UN SWEET & 1/2 LEMONADE

$2.29

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.29

DR. PEPPER

$2.29

SPRITE

$2.29

MELLO YELLO

$2.29

DIET COKE

$2.29

LEMONADE

$2.29

WATER

DASANI BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

TAP WATER

STARTERS

6 CHEESE STICKS

$6.49

BEER BATTERED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICK

12 CORN NUGGETS

$6.49

JALAPENO BOTTLE CAPS

$6.49

DEEP FRIED GOLDEN BROWN JALAPENO CAPS

FRIED HOT MOMMA PICKLES

$6.49

OUR SIGNATURE HOT MOMMA PICKLES HAND BATTERED AND FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN

FRIED DILL PICKLES

$6.49

HOUSE FRIES W/CH SAUCE

$6.49

3 CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.49

CREATE YOUR OWN SAMPLER

CREATE YOUR OWN SAMPLER

$9.45

I WANT IT ALL

$28.95

I WANT IT ALL

I WANT IT ALL

$28.95

5 OZ PLATE SIDES

5 OZ BAKED BEANS

$2.49

5 OZ MAC + CHEESE

$2.49

5 OZ GREEN BEANS

$2.49

5 OZ SLAW

$2.49

5 OZ TATER SALAD

$2.49

5 OZ PASTA SALAD

$2.49

OKRA

$2.49

FULL ONION RINGS

$4.49

FULL HOUSE FRIES

$4.49

PLANE JANE TATER

$4.49

SIDE SALAD

$2.49

SALAD BAR ADD-ON

$4.49

16 OZ FAMILY SIDES

16 OZ BAKED BEANS

$5.39

16 OZ MAC + CHEESE

$5.39

16 OZ GREEN BEANS

$5.39

16 OZ SLAW

$5.39

16 OZ TATER SALAD

$5.39

16 OZ PASTA SALAD

$5.39

FULL ORDER ONION RINGS

$4.49

FULL ORDER FRIES

$4.49

PLANE JANE TATER

$4.49

16 OZ HMP

$6.00

BREAD OPTIONS

8 PACK BUNS

$2.00

6 PACK ROLLS

$3.00

12 PACK ROLLS

$6.00

*EXTRAS

5OZ HOT MOMMA PICKLE

$3.00

NACHO CHIPS + CHEESE

$5.00

2 OZ CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

5 OZ CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

ADD A PLATE & UTENSIL

$1.00

ADD SOME HOUSE SAUCE

2 OZ HOUSE SAUCE

$1.39

5 OZ HOUSE SAUCE

$2.00

ADD A CHICKEN STRIP

CHICKEN STRIP

$2.00

KIDS MEALS

STRIP PLATE

$4.99

SLIDER PLATE

$4.99

QUESADILLA PLATE

$4.99

ENTREE

PLATE

WILLIE GOOD

PORK QUESADILLA

$10.75

TOASTED 10" FLOUR TORTILLA, PULLED PORK, MELTED FIESTA BLEND CHEESE

SOUTHERN TACO

$8.99

10" FLOUR TORTILLA, PULLED PORK, BAKED BEANS, MAC N CHEESE, SLAW, HOT MOMMA PICKLES

BBQ CHEESE FRIES

$9.55

HAND CUT FRIES, PULLED PORK, NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, HOT MOMMA PICKLES

BBQ TATER

$9.65

BIG OLE' TATER, SALT & PEPPER, BUTTER, PULLED PORK, NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, HOT MOMMA PICKLES

BBQ NACHO

$9.30

FRESH FRIED BED OF TORTILLA CHIPS, PULLED PORK. NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, HOT MOMMA PICKLES

WHY NOT?

$8.79

SAMMICH

SMALL SAMMICH

$6.35

BIG SAMMICH

$8.50

QUESADILLA

$7.69

FAMILY PACKS

1# PORK FAMILY PACK

$22.89

1# PULLED PORK, 2- 16 OZ SIDES

2# PORK FAMILY PACK

$35.29

2# PULLED PORK, 2- 16 OZ SIDES

2 # SAMPLER PACK

$45.29

MEAT ONLY

1/2 # PULLED PORK

$8.49

1# PORK MEAT ONLY

$12.89

1/2 # SAMPLER

1/2 # MEAT SAMPLER

$17.79

1 # SAMPLER

1 # MEAT SAMPLER

$25.19

ENTREE

PLATE

WILLIE gOOd

QUESADILLA

$14.75

SOUTHERN TACO

$13.09

BRK CHEESE FRIES

$13.45

BRK TATER

$13.55

BRK NACHO

$14.25

FAMILY PACKS

1# BRISKET FAMILY PACK

$35.35

1# TENDER -JUICY BRISKET, 2- 16OZ SIDES

2# BRISKET FAMILY PACK

$58.20

2# TENDER- JUICY BRISKET, 2- 16OZ SIDES

2 # SAMPLER PACK

$45.29

SAMMICH

SMALL SAMMICH

$10.15

BIG SAMMICH

$13.65

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$11.99

MEAT ONLY

1/4# BRK

$9.99

1/2 # BRK

$13.75

1# BRK

$24.35

1/2 # SAMPLER

1/2 # MEAT SAMPLER

$17.79

1 # SAMPLER

1 # MEAT SAMPLER

$25.19

PLATES

CHICKEN SAMMICH

STRIP MEAL

2 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.19

3 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.29

4 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.39

5 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$13.40

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

6 OZ GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.39

SAMMICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SAMMICH

$7.49

CRISPY CHICKEN SAMMICH

$6.09

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAMMICH

$8.79

JUST A STRIP

CHICKEN TENDER

$2.10

WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$18.99

FAMILY PACK

$25.99

PULLED CHICKEN

PULLED CHICKEN

$13.89

WINGS

6 PIECE WINGS

$6.90

12 PIECE WINGS

$11.40

18 PIECE WINGS

$15.60

24 PIECE WINGS

$20.21

PLATE

BURGER

$8.19

FRESH TO ORDER HAND PATTED BURGER, LETTUCE, MATTER, ONION, PICKLES

CHEESE BURGER

$8.69

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$10.09

PORK STAR BURGER

$12.20

WHISTLESTOP BURGER

$13.35

FRESH TO ORDER HAND PATTED BURGER, BACON, CHEESE, FRIED GREEN MATTER, SWEET BABY RAYS BBQ SAUCE

WESTERN BURGER

$9.59

JUST A BURGER

BURGER

$5.99

PORK STAR BURGER

$9.89

WHISTLESTOP BURGER

$10.99

WESTERN BURGER

$9.59

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

FRESH TO ORDER HAND PATTED BURGER, BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, MATTER, ONION, PICKLES

SHRIMP

6 PIECE SHRIMP

$5.99

12 PIECE SHRIMP

$11.49

18 PIECE SHRIMP

$16.99

PLATE

6 SHRIMP w/ 2 SIDES

$9.19

12 SHRIMPS w/ 2 SIDES

$15.39

18 SHRIMP w/2 SIDES

$20.59

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.70

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST ON A BED OF LETTUCE, GRAPE TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, CUCUMBER SLICES, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPER RINGS

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.90

CHICKEN TENDERS ON A BED OF LETTUCE, GRAPE TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, CUCUMBER SLICES, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPER RINGS

BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.75

CHICKEN TENDERS DIPPED IN OUR SIGNATURE BUFFALO SAUCE AND PLACED ON A BED OF LETTUCE, GRAPE TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, CUCUMBER SLICES, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPER RINGS

SALAD BAR

MEAL SALAD BAR

$7.49

ADD-ON SALAD BAR

$4.49

SURF & TURF

6 PC SHRIMP & 1/3 RACK

$18.85

12 PC SHRIMP & 1/2 RACK

$28.65

PUFF PASTRY

APPLE PUFF PASTRY

$4.49

CHOCOLATE PUFF PASTRY

$4.49

STRAWBERRY PUFF PASTRY

$4.49

LASAGNA

CHOCOLATE LASAGNA

$3.29

STRAWBERRY LASAGNA

$3.95Out of stock

ICE CREAM

50Z SERVING OF ICE CREAM

$2.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

BUTTER FINGER CAKE

$3.00Out of stock

PARTY PACK

20-25 PPL PARTY PACK

$122.95

DESSERTS

STRAWBERRY LASAGNA (20PPL+/-)

$32.00

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SPECIAL

5 # PULLED PORK PACK

$149.89

SAUCES + MARINADES

BRISKET + FAJITA ALLEGRO

$4.00

SPICY BBQ ALLEGRO

$4.00

ORIGINAL BBQ ALLEGRO

$4.00

GAME TIME MARINADE ALLEGRO

$4.00

HOT + SPICY MARINADE ALLEGRO

$4.00

ORIGINAL MARINADE ALLEGRO

$4.00

T-SHIRT

T shirt

$20.99

2XL-3XL

$22.99

4XL & UP

$24.99

WILLIE BUCKS

$5 WILLIE BUCKS

$5.00

$20 WILLIE BUCKS

$20.00

CANDY

CANDY BAR

$2.00

SPECIAL QUESADILLA

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.99

CRISPY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

SPECIAL WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

THE "ELI"

$8.45

RIB SAUCY SAMMICH

RIB SAMMICH

$7.89

PLATE RIB SAMMICH W/ 2 SIDES

$11.38

QUESADILLA

MOO MAC

$13.13

PORKY MAC

$9.34

MOO MAC w/2 5oz SIDES

$16.71

PORKY MAC w/2 5oz SIDES

$12.92

BURRITO

PORK TASTIC BURRTIO

$9.89

MOO TASTIC BURRITO

$13.69

BASKET OF BONES

SMALL BONE BASKET

$14.79

BIG BONE BASKET

$25.99

BLT SLIDER

2 W/SIDES

$9.57

3 W/SIDES

$12.37

2 BLT SLIDERS

$5.99

3 BLT SLIDERS

$8.79
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We work hard + smoke all day + night. This isn't just our calling its our passion and our calling. We tinker, we experiment, we fail, we adapt, and try again. We don't follow we create the way. We love what we do and who we do it for. #liveyourlegacy Thank you for your love and support along our journey. The Pinkerton's

217 E School St, Linden, TN 37096

