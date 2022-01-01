Smoke Ring BBQ
110 Paul Carr Dr. #B
Checotah, OK 74426
Meat by the Pound
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
1/4 Pound Sandwich on a 5 in.Bun
Big Hoss
Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Hot Link, Smoked Sausage, and Bologna on a 5 in. Bun
Chicken Club Sandwich
Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Swiss American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Club Sauce on a Ciabatta Bun
Hawaiian Sandwich
Sliced Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Hawaiian Sauce on a 5 in. Bun
Flame Thrower
Chopped Brisket, Split Hotlink on a 5 in. Bun
Dead Ringer
Pulled Pork, Split Hotlink, Coleslaw, on a 5in. Bun
Carolina Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, on a 5 in. Bun
Carolina Special
Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Cheese, on Texas Toast
Potatoes
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato topped with butter, cheese, and meat of choice, sourcream on side
Baked Potato
Baked Potato topped with butter and cheese, sour cream on side
Club Baked Potato
Baked Potato topped with butter, cheese, chicken, bcacon, club sauce and sour cream on the side
Loaded French/Waffle Fries
French Fries topped with meat of your choice and melty cheese
Club French/Waffle Fries
French Fries topped with chicken, bacon, and melty cheese with sourcream and club sauce on side
Nachos
Loaded Nachos
Nachos topped with choice of meat, either queso cheese or melted cheese, sour cream, pickles and onion
Club Nachos
Nachos topped with chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream, pickles and onions
Pork Rind Nachos
Pork Rinds topped with choice of meat topped with cheese, sour cream, pickles and onion
Queso Nacho
Shredded cheese nacho
Salads
Dinners
1 Meat Dinner
1/3 pound meat of your choice, two sides and toast, pickles and onions
2 Meat Dinner
1/2 pound meat of your choice, two sides, toast, pickles and onions
3 Meat Dinner
3/4 pound meat of your choice, two sides, toast, pickles and onions
Rib Dinner
3 Ribs, 2 Sides, Toast, pickles and onions
Keto Dinner
1/4 pound Chopped Brisket, 1/4 pound Pulled Pork, 1/4 pound Chicken
Meat Lover's
Chopped brisket, Pulled Pork, Hot Link, Smoked Sausage, Bologna, and 1 Rib. Served with or without a side, pickles and onions
Wildcat Special
Shrimp Dinner
Family Packs
# 1 Family Pack
lb. Smoked Suasage, lb. Bologna, 1/2 lb. Hot Links(whole)
#2 Family Pack
Slab of Ribs, 2-16oz Sides, Pickles, onions, and sauce
# 3 Family Pack
lb. Sliced Brisket, lb. Chopped Brisket,lb. Pulled Pork, lb. Bologna, lb. Smoked Sausage, 2-32oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
# 4 Family Pack
Slab of Ribs,lb. of Brisket, 2-16oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
# 5 Family Pack
lb. Brisket, lb. Pulled Pork, lb. Smoked Sausage, lb. Hot Links, lb. Chicken, lb. Bologna, Slab of Ribs, 4-32oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
# 6 Family Pack
1/2 lb. Brisket, 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1/2 lb. Smoked Sausage, 1/2 lb. Hot Links, 1/2 lb. Bologna, 1/2 lb. Chicken, 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 4-16oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Sandwich Meal
Sandwich with Drink and one Side, Pickles, Onions And Suace
Kids 1 Meat Dinner
3oz Meat, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Suace
Kids Chicken Strip Dinner
3 Chicken Strips, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
Kids Mini Corndog Dinner
5 Mini Corndogs, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled Cheese, 1 Side, and Drinkl, Pickles, Onions, and Suace
Karen's Fried Pies
Catering
Sides
Potato Salad
Noodle Salad
Coleslaw
Smoked Beans
Fries
Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Okra
Green Beans
Chips
Pork Rinds
16 oz Potato Salad
16 oz Noodle Salad
16 oz Coleslaw
16 oz Smoked Beans
1/2 Family Size Fries
1/2 Family Size Waffle Fries
1/2 Family Size Sweet Potato Fries
1/2 Family Size Okra
16 oz Green Beans
32 oz Potato Salad
32 oz Noodle Salad
32 oz Coleslaw
32 oz Smoked Beans
32 oz Green Beans
Family Size Fries
Family Size Waffle Fries
Family Size Sweet Potato Fries
Family Size Okra
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
