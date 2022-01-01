Smoke Ring BBQ

A map showing the location of Smoke Ring BBQView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Meat by the Pound

Brisket

$17.00+

Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Smoked Sausage

$11.00+

Hot Links

$11.00+

Bologna

$11.00+

Smoked Chicken Breast

$11.00+

Burnt Ends

$19.00+

Spare Ribs

$3.00+

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$7.75

1/4 Pound Sandwich on a 5 in.Bun

Big Hoss

$13.95

Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Hot Link, Smoked Sausage, and Bologna on a 5 in. Bun

Chicken Club Sandwich

$8.95

Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Swiss American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Club Sauce on a Ciabatta Bun

Hawaiian Sandwich

$6.75

Sliced Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Hawaiian Sauce on a 5 in. Bun

Flame Thrower

$8.55

Chopped Brisket, Split Hotlink on a 5 in. Bun

Dead Ringer

$9.05

Pulled Pork, Split Hotlink, Coleslaw, on a 5in. Bun

Carolina Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, on a 5 in. Bun

Carolina Special

$8.75

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Cheese, on Texas Toast

Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked Potato topped with butter, cheese, and meat of choice, sourcream on side

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato topped with butter and cheese, sour cream on side

Club Baked Potato

$9.00

Baked Potato topped with butter, cheese, chicken, bcacon, club sauce and sour cream on the side

Loaded French/Waffle Fries

$9.75

French Fries topped with meat of your choice and melty cheese

Club French/Waffle Fries

$9.75

French Fries topped with chicken, bacon, and melty cheese with sourcream and club sauce on side

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.75

Nachos topped with choice of meat, either queso cheese or melted cheese, sour cream, pickles and onion

Club Nachos

$9.75

Nachos topped with chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream, pickles and onions

Pork Rind Nachos

$9.75

Pork Rinds topped with choice of meat topped with cheese, sour cream, pickles and onion

Queso Nacho

$5.75

Shredded cheese nacho

$5.75

Salads

Chicken Club Salad

$7.95

Bed of lettuce topped with chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, choice of dressing, pickles and onions on side

House Salad

$3.50

Bed of lettuce topped with cheese and tomato, served with choice of dressing

Dinners

1 Meat Dinner

$11.50

1/3 pound meat of your choice, two sides and toast, pickles and onions

2 Meat Dinner

$13.75

1/2 pound meat of your choice, two sides, toast, pickles and onions

3 Meat Dinner

$15.95

3/4 pound meat of your choice, two sides, toast, pickles and onions

Rib Dinner

$13.00

3 Ribs, 2 Sides, Toast, pickles and onions

Keto Dinner

$11.70

1/4 pound Chopped Brisket, 1/4 pound Pulled Pork, 1/4 pound Chicken

Meat Lover's

$15.00

Chopped brisket, Pulled Pork, Hot Link, Smoked Sausage, Bologna, and 1 Rib. Served with or without a side, pickles and onions

Wildcat Special

$16.00

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Family Packs

# 1 Family Pack

$26.99

lb. Smoked Suasage, lb. Bologna, 1/2 lb. Hot Links(whole)

#2 Family Pack

$32.99

Slab of Ribs, 2-16oz Sides, Pickles, onions, and sauce

# 3 Family Pack

$64.99

lb. Sliced Brisket, lb. Chopped Brisket,lb. Pulled Pork, lb. Bologna, lb. Smoked Sausage, 2-32oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

# 4 Family Pack

$43.99

Slab of Ribs,lb. of Brisket, 2-16oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

# 5 Family Pack

$109.99

lb. Brisket, lb. Pulled Pork, lb. Smoked Sausage, lb. Hot Links, lb. Chicken, lb. Bologna, Slab of Ribs, 4-32oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

# 6 Family Pack

$64.99

1/2 lb. Brisket, 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1/2 lb. Smoked Sausage, 1/2 lb. Hot Links, 1/2 lb. Bologna, 1/2 lb. Chicken, 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 4-16oz Sides, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Sandwich Meal

$4.50

Sandwich with Drink and one Side, Pickles, Onions And Suace

Kids 1 Meat Dinner

$4.95

3oz Meat, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Suace

Kids Chicken Strip Dinner

$4.95

3 Chicken Strips, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

Kids Mini Corndog Dinner

$4.95

5 Mini Corndogs, 1 Side, Toast, Pickles, Onions, and Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$3.75

Grilled Cheese, 1 Side, and Drinkl, Pickles, Onions, and Suace

Drinks

20 oz

$2.00

20oz Drink

12oz

$1.00

12oz Drink

Water

Any Size Water

Karen's Fried Pies

Karen's Fried Pie

$2.50

Catering

Catering Fee

$200.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.50

Noodle Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Smoked Beans

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Okra

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Chips

$1.50

Pork Rinds

$2.50

16 oz Potato Salad

$4.00

16 oz Noodle Salad

$4.00

16 oz Coleslaw

$4.00

16 oz Smoked Beans

$4.00

1/2 Family Size Fries

$4.00

1/2 Family Size Waffle Fries

$4.00

1/2 Family Size Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

1/2 Family Size Okra

$4.00

16 oz Green Beans

$4.00

32 oz Potato Salad

$8.00

32 oz Noodle Salad

$8.00

32 oz Coleslaw

$8.00

32 oz Smoked Beans

$8.00

32 oz Green Beans

$8.00

Family Size Fries

$8.00

Family Size Waffle Fries

$8.00

Family Size Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Family Size Okra

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Paul Carr Dr. #B, Checotah, OK 74426

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

