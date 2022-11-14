A map showing the location of Smoke Sessions BBQ 307 W Hwy 66View gallery
Barbeque

Smoke Sessions BBQ 307 W Hwy 66

No reviews yet

307 W Hwy 66

Royse City, TX 75189

Call

Hours

Directions

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked 24 hour Brisket With Jack Cheese. Onions & Spicy Mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Garlic & Pepper Jack Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Two Meat Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Brisket Beans

$4.00+

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Chips

$1.00

Green beans

$4.00+

Family Size Fries

$7.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Fried Street Corn

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Small Fried Okra

$3.00

Family Fried Okra

$7.00

Add on's

Jalapenos

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.25

Cheese

$0.25

Pint Sessions Sauce

$5.00

Quart Sessions Sauce

$10.00

2oz Finch Sauce

$0.50

5oz Finch Sauce

$1.50

Egg rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

Daily Specials

Potato no meat

$8.00

Potato with meat

$12.00

Brisket Burrito

$12.00

Bbq Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Brisket Philly

$12.00+

French Dip

$12.00+

Parm Ribs

$20.00

Beef Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Pitt's Links

$5.00+

Street Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Special

$12.00+

1/2 Chicken, 2 small sides

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.25

Desserts

Ice cream only

$2.50

Apple Fried Pie

$3.00

Cherry Fried Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Fried Pie

$3.00

Banana Pudding Fried Pie

$3.00

Seasonal Fried Pie

$4.00

Merch

HOODIE

$45.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

HAT

$20.00

STICKER

$5.00

KOOZIE

$3.00

KEY CHAIN

$3.00

Finch Sauce

$12.00

Sessions Sauce

$10.00+

Brisket Burger

Finch Burger

$12.00+

Mushroom Burger

$12.00+

Sessions Burger

$12.00+

Kid's Burger (w/side & drink)

$8.00

Lunch Special Burger

$13.00

Queso Burger

$12.00+

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

BTL BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.50

BLOOD & HONEY

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

DALLAS BLONDE

$4.50

DAY OF THE DEAD

$4.50

DEEP ELLUM IPA

$4.50

DOS XX

$5.00

LONE STAR

$4.00

LOYAL FOOL

$4.50

MAGNETIC MUSE

$4.50

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER

$4.00

MODELO

$5.00

SHINER

$5.00

T.A.P. 50 FT JACKRABBIT

$4.50

T.A.P. FIRE ANT FUNERAL

$4.50

T.A.P. The CAUCASIAN

$4.50

TOPO CHICO SELTZ

$5.00

TRINITY MANGO

$4.50

BUCKETS OF BEER

BUD LIGHT 6

$20.00

COORS LIGHT 6

$20.00

CORONA 6

$25.00

DALLAS BLONDE

$22.50

DEEP ELLUM IPA

$22.50

DOS XX 6

$25.00

LONE STAR 6

$20.00

MICH ULTRA

$20.00

MILLER LITE 6

$20.00

MODELO 6

$25.00

T.A.P. 50FT JACKRABBIT

$22.50

T.A.P. FIREANT FUNERAL

$22.50

DRAFT LARGE

DOS XX LG

$7.50

MILLER LITE LG

$7.00

MIRACLE WHEAT LG

$7.00

OCTOBERFEST

$7.00

PRIMA DIVA

$7.00

YUENGLING LG

$7.00

DRAFT PINT

DOS XX P

$4.25

MILLER LT P

$4.00

MIRACLE WHEAT

$4.00

OCTOBERFEST

$4.00

PRIMA DIVA

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

RB FLOAT (ALC)

Jimi's Root Beer float

$10.00

N/A SALES

GINGER BEER

$3.00

HEINEKEN N/A

$4.00

REDBULL

$3.50

REDBULL SUG FREE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

COCKTAILS/SHOTS

ADIOS MFER

$7.25

BUTTERY NIP

$5.50

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$7.50

GREEN TEA

$5.50

LEMON DROP

$4.50

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$7.50

LITTLE BEER

$7.50

LONG ISLAND

$7.00

LONG ISLAND PREMIUM

$9.50

MEXICAN CANDY

$5.00

PB&J

$8.00

REG BLOODY MARY

$8.00

ROYAL FK

$6.00

SX ON THE BEACH

$7.50

TEQ SUNRISE

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$7.00

SIGN COCKTAILS

SESS BLD MRY

$12.00

SMK MARG

$11.00

SMK OLD FASH

$9.50

TX MULE

$10.00

DIRTY PALMER

$9.00

MALIBU PUNCH

$8.50

THER SESS

$11.00

WELL

VODKA

$3.00

GIN

$3.00

TEQUILA

$3.00

WHISKEY

$3.00

RUM

$3.00

SCOTCH

$3.00

TRIPLE SEC

$3.00

BRANDY

PRESIDENTE

$4.50

GIN

EMPRESS 1908

$9.00

TANQUERAY

$7.50

MISC LIQ

AMARETTO

$3.50

COINTREAU

$3.00

JAGER

$7.00

TUACA

$5.00

COKE

$0.50

CRAN

$0.50

DIET

$0.50

OJ

$0.50

PINEAPPLE

$0.50

RED BULL

$1.50

SODA

$0.50

SPRITE

$0.50

TONIC

$0.50

TOPO CHICO

$1.00

DBL

$1.50

SCOTCH

JW BLACK

$10.00

RUM

BACARDI

$3.75

CAPT MORGAN

$7.50

MALIBU

$5.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

SAILOR

$3.75

TEQUILA

1800

$7.50

PATRON

$8.50

CASAMIGOS

$12.50

CORRALEJO

$7.50

VODKA

ABSOLUTE

$6.25

DE GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

DE LEMON

$5.00

DE LIME

$5.00

DE SWEET TEA

$5.00

TITOS

$5.00

WS CUCUMBER

$5.00

WS PRICKLY

$5.00

WS WATERMELON

$5.00

WHISKEY

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$12.50

BULLIET

$8.75

CROWN

$7.50

CROWN APPLE

$8.75

CROWN VANILLA

$8.75

FIREBALL

$3.75

JACK

$6.25

JAMESON

$8.75

JIM BEAN

$5.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.50

SCREWBALL

$8.75

SEAGRAMS

$5.00

TX WHISKEY

$8.75

WOODFORD RES

$8.75

WINE

CAB

$5.54

CHARD

$5.75

MERLOT

$5.75

MOSCATO

$6.47

PINOT NOIR

$5.54

WHITE

$5.54

MONTHLY DRINKS

CRANBERRY MULE

$7.50

GOOD AND EVIL

$7.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$6.00

WITCHES BREW

$9.00

WITCHES LEMONADE

$9.00

VETERANS DAY SPECIAL

Draft

$1.00

Well

$1.00

JEEP DRINKS

ANGRY WRANGLER

$7.00

BURRITO

BRISKET BURRITO

$12.00

WINGS

WINGS 6

$11.00

WINGS 9

$17.00

BURGER

BURGER

$9.00

PORK BELLY BURGER

PORK BELLY BURGER

$13.00

SWISS BURGER

SWISS BURGER

$9.00

PHILLY

PHILLY

$12.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.00

CORNDOG

CORNDOG

$8.00

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$8.00

LOADED FRIES