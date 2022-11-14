- Home
- /
- Royse City
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Smoke Sessions BBQ - 307 W Hwy 66
Barbeque
Smoke Sessions BBQ 307 W Hwy 66
No reviews yet
307 W Hwy 66
Royse City, TX 75189
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Sides
Add on's
Egg rolls
Chili
Daily Specials
Drinks
Desserts
Merch
Brisket Burger
Loaded Fries
BTL BEER
ANGRY ORCHARD
$4.50
BLOOD & HONEY
$4.50
BUD LIGHT
$4.00
COORS LIGHT
$4.00
CORONA
$5.00
DALLAS BLONDE
$4.50
DAY OF THE DEAD
$4.50
DEEP ELLUM IPA
$4.50
DOS XX
$5.00
LONE STAR
$4.00
LOYAL FOOL
$4.50
MAGNETIC MUSE
$4.50
MICH ULTRA
$4.00
MILLER
$4.00
MODELO
$5.00
SHINER
$5.00
T.A.P. 50 FT JACKRABBIT
$4.50
T.A.P. FIRE ANT FUNERAL
$4.50
T.A.P. The CAUCASIAN
$4.50
TOPO CHICO SELTZ
$5.00
TRINITY MANGO
$4.50