Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

10233 Okeechobee Blvd B-11

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Beans
French Fries
Cornbread

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Our house smoked chopped bbq chicken on a bun.

BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Our house 16 hour smoked chopped bbq brisket on a bun.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Our house 16 hour smoked bbq pulled pork on a bun.

Smoked Hot Dogs

1/2lb Footlong Hot Dog

$9.95

Smoked all beef footlong 1/2 lb hot dog

Cheese Dog

$11.95

Topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Texas Chili Dog

$13.95

Homemade cheese sauce, Texas style chili, chopped red onion & tortilla strips

Philly Cheese Dog

$15.95

Chopped sirloin, peppers, onions & homemade cheese sauce

BBQ, Brisket, & Ribs

A full rack of St. Louis style ribs smoked in house.

BBQ Chopped Chicken 1/2 lb

$10.00

Smoked chicken thighs chopped and tossed in our homemade bbq sauce.

BBQ Chopped Chicken Full lb

$19.00

Smoked chicken thighs chopped and tossed in our homemade bbq sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$13.00

16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Full lb

$25.00

16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.

BBQ Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb

$14.00

16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.

BBQ Chopped Brisket Full lb

$27.00

16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.

1/2 Rack of Baby Back

$22.00

A 1/2 rack of our house smoked baby back ribs

Full Slab of St Louis Ribs

$35.00

Kids Corner

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce

Plain Hamburger

$8.45

Plain Cheeseburger

$9.45

Combos

All combos served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, 1/2 lb. of meat, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.

BBQ Chopped Chicken Combo

$24.95

1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped chicken served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.

BBQ Pulled Pork Combo

$27.95

1/2 lb. of BBQ pulled pork served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.

BBQ Chopped Brisket Combo

$28.95

1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped brisket served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.

Burgers

Served on a brioche bun

1/3 Burger

$8.95

Black angus ground beef patty topped with greens, tomato, & onion.

Cheese Burger

$9.95

Black Angus ground beed topped with your choice of cheese, greens, tomato, & onion

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, onion & mayo.

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.95

Two black angus ground beef patties topped with, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, onion & mayo.

Brunch Burger

$12.95

Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, an egg & black truffle sauce.

Black & Blue Burger

$13.95

Black angus ground beef topped with blue cheese, black pepper, bacon, sautéed onions & black truffle sauce

Beyond Burger

$15.95

Plant based protein patty, greens, tomato & onion

Brisket Burger

$15.95

Black angus ground beef topped with bbq chopped brisket, your choice of cheese, coleslaw & pickled onions

Fiery Smokehouse Burger

$16.95

Two black angus ground beef patties topped with pepper jack cheese, greens, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli & topped with jalapeño poppers

Shack Special Sandwiches

Flying Pig

$14.95

BBQ Chicken topped with pork belly, greens, tomato & mayo

Crispy Clucker

$11.95

Fried chicken breast topped with greens, tomato, onion & our homemade honey mustard sauce.

Angry Clucker

$14.95

Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped chicken, jalapeños & our homemade smoked apple hot sauce.

Buffalo Clucker

$12.95

Fried chicken breast tossed In buffalo sauce topped with greens, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & crumbled blue cheese.

Farm Hand

$15.95

Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ pulled pork & our homemade cheese sauce

Cattle Hog

$16.95

BBQ pulled pork & BBQ chopped brisket topped with your choice of cheese, slaw & pickled onions

Three Little Pigs

$16.95

BBQ pulled pork topped with pork belly, bacon & our homemade steer sauce

Tenderloin Cheesesteak

$17.95

Hand cut tenderloin tossed with sautéed onions, peppers & our homemade cheese sauce

Pit Master

$17.95

Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped brisket, your choice of cheese & our BBQ sauce.

Shack Stacks - Fry Stack

Topped with homemade cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken Fries

$13.95

Texas Chili Fries

$14.95

BBQ Pork Fries

$16.45

BBQ Chopped Brisket Fries

$16.95

Shack Stacks - Tot Stack

Topped with homemade cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken Tots

$13.95

Texas Style Chili Tots

$14.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Tots

$16.45

BBQ Chopped Brisket Tots

$16.95

Shack Stacks - Mac Stacks

Topped with your choice of:

BBQ Chicken Mac

$14.95

Texas Style Chili Mac

$15.95

BBQ Pork Mac

$17.45

BBQ Chopped Brisket Mac

$17.95

Tacos

3 soft corn tortillas, pico de gallo, queso fresco & chipotlle aioli

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Three corn tortillas filled with house smoked chicken topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.95

Three corn tortillas filled with house smoked bbq pulled pork topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Three corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Taco Trio

$13.95

Three corn tortillas filled one each of bbq chicken, pulled pork and chopped brisket topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

BBQ Chopped Brisket Tacos

$14.95

Three corn tortillas filled with house bbq chopped brisket topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Fry Baskets

Served with a small side of fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Eight butterflied breaded shrimp served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Four beer battered cod pieces served with french fries and your choice of sauce

Breaded Buffalo Wings

$16.95

10 breaded wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce.

Pork Belly

$16.95

Smoked pork belly pieces coated in bbq sauce served with a side of fries.

Salads

Served with your choice of ranch, balsamic or blue cheese dressing

Crispy Clucker Salad

$13.95

Chopped fried chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato & onion.

Buffalo Clucker Salad

$13.95

Chopped fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crumbled blue cheese with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

BBQ chopped chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion, black beans, smoked corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Vinegar based slaw

Butter Smoked Corn

$4.00

Corn off the cob smoked with butter and roasted garlic

Cornbread

$5.00

Homemade cornbread with corn nibblets served with better and honey

Baked Beans

$5.00

Baked beans filled with our signature pulled pork and bbq sauce

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with chopped tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing

Texas Style Chili

$8.00

Texas style (no beans) black angus ground beef

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce

French Fries

$4.00

3/8's inch coated fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

3/8 inch coated fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Tater Tots

$5.00

Cheese Tots

$7.00

Roll

$1.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$7.45

Funnel fries dusted with powdered sugar served with a glaze for dipping

Bread Pudding Bites

$7.45

Sweet with a hint of salt. Fried to perfection & topped with our signature fosters sauce

Sauces

Side of Green Chile Hot Sauce

$0.95

Homemade Green Chile Hot Sauce

Side of Mango Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.95

Homemade Mango Habanero Hot Sauce

Side of Smoked Apple Hot Sauce

$0.95

Homemade Smoked Apple Hot Sauce

Side of Smoke Shack Honey Mustard

$0.95

Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.95

Mayo based chipotle aioli

Side of Black Truffle Aioli

$0.95

Mayo based truffle sauce

Side of Steer Sauce

$0.95

Homemade BBQ mayo

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drink

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10233 Okeechobee Blvd B-11, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Directions

