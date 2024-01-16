- Home
Smoke Shack BBQ PL 402 Ringwood Avenue
402 Ringwood Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Food
Sandwiches
Smoked Hot Dogs
BBQ, Brisket, & Ribs
- BBQ Pulled Pork 1/2 lb$12.00
16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Full lb$23.00
16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb$14.00
16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Full lb$27.00
16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- Sliced Brisket 1/2 lb$14.00
16 hour smoked brisket sliced and served with a side of bbq sauce.
- Sliced Brisket Full lb$27.00
16 hour smoked brisket sliced and served with a side of bbq sauce.
- 1/2 Rack of Baby Back$23.00Out of stock
A 1/2 rack of our house smoked baby back ribs
- Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs$45.00Out of stock
- 1/3 Rack of St Louis Ribs$15.00Out of stock
- Full Slab of St Louis Ribs$35.00Out of stock
Kids Corner
Combos
- Chopped BBQ Chicken Combo$24.95Out of stock
1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped chicken served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Combo$26.95Out of stock
1/2 lb. of BBQ pulled pork served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Combo$28.95Out of stock
1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped brisket served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- Sliced Brisket Combo$28.95Out of stock
1/2 lb. of sliced brisket served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions, a pickle spear and a small side of our homemade bbq sauce.
- Triple Combo$36.95Out of stock
1/3 lb. each chopped chicken, pulled pork, chopped or sliced brisket & a 1/3 rack of St.Louis ribs
- Family Combo$55.00
1/2 lb. each sliced brisket, BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped chicken, baked beans, cornbread, mac 'n' cheese, slaw, pickled onion & 4 rolls
Burgers
- 1/3 Burger$8.95
Black angus ground beef patty topped with greens, tomato, & onion.
- Cheese Burger$9.95
Black Angus ground beed topped with your choice of cheese, greens, tomato, & onion
- Bacon Cheese Burger$11.95
Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$15.95
- Brunch Burger$12.95
Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, an egg & black truffle sauce.
- Black & Blue Burger$13.95
Black angus ground beef topped with blue cheese, black pepper, bacon, sautéed onions & black truffle sauce
- Beyond Burger$15.95
Plant based protein patty, greens, tomato & onion
- Brisket Burger$15.95
Black angus ground beef topped with bbq chopped brisket, your choice of cheese, coleslaw & pickled onions
- Fiery Smokehouse Burger$16.95
Two Black angus beef pattoes, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, topped with jalapeno poppers
Shack Specialty Sandwiches
- Angry Clucker$14.45
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped chicken, jalapeños & our homemade smoked apple hot sauce.
- Crispy Clucker$14.95
Fried chicken breast topped with greens, tomato, onion & our homemade honey mustard sauce.
- Buffalo Clucker$15.45
Fried chicken breast tossed In buffalo sauce topped with greens, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & crumbled blue cheese.
- Farm Hand$15.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ pulled pork & our homemade cheese sauce
- Cattle Hog$15.95
BBQ pulled pork & BBQ chopped brisket topped with your choice of cheese, slaw & pickled onions
- Three Little Pigs$16.95
BBQ pulled pork topped with pork belly, bacon & our homemade steer sauce
- Dirty Bird$16.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped brisket, a few onion rings & our homemade steer sauce.
- Feed Bag$22.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped chicken, BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped brisket, slaw, pickled onions, cheese sauce, onion rings, jalapeño poppers & our homemade steer sauce.
Shack Stacks - Fry Stack
Shack Stacks - Tot Stack
Shack Stacks - Mac Stacks
Tacos
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos$13.95
Three corn tortillas filled with house smoked bbq pulled pork topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Fried Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Beer Battered Cod Tacos$13.45
Three corn tortillas filled with beer battered cod topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Tacos$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with house bbq chopped brisket topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Smoked Chicken Tacos$11.95
- Taco Trio$13.95
Fry Baskets
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
Four homestyle breaded chicken tender filets severed with french fires and your choice of sauce.
- Buffalo Tenders$11.95
Four homestyle chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce.
- Shrimp Basket$12.95
Eight butterflied breaded shrimp served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce
- Fish & Chips$12.95
Four beer battered cod pieces served with french fries and your choice of sauce
- Pork Belly$16.95
Smoked pork belly pieces coated in bbq sauce served with a side of fries.
Salads
- Crispy Clucker Salad$13.95
Chopped fried chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato & onion.
- Buffalo Clucker Salad$13.95
Chopped fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crumbled blue cheese with your choice of dressing.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
BBQ chopped chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion, black beans, smoked corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing
Sides/Apps
- French Fries$4.00
3/8's inch coated fries
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce
- Coleslaw$3.00
Vinegar based slaw
- Baked Beans$5.00
Baked beans filled with our signature pulled pork and bbq sauce
- Butter Smoked Corn$4.00
Corn off the cob smoked with butter and roasted garlic
- Cornbread$5.00
Homemade cornbread with corn nibblets served with better and honey
- Cheese Fries$6.00
3/8 inch coated fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Cheese Tots$7.00
- House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with chopped tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
Six jalapeno poppers served with a side of sour cream
- Texas Chili$8.00
- Roll$1.50
- Side of Cheese Sauce$2.00
Desserts
Sauces
- Side of Mango Habanero Hot Sauce$0.95
Homemade Mango Habanero Hot Sauce
- Side of Smoked Apple Hot Sauce$0.95
Homemade Smoked Apple Hot Sauce
- Side of Smoke Shack Honey Mustard$0.95
Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$0.95
Mayo based chipotle aioli
- Side of Black Truffle Aioli$0.95
Mayo based truffle sauce
- Side of Steer Sauce$0.95
Homemade BBQ mayo
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.95
- Side of Buffalo$0.75
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side of Garlic Aioli$0.95
Pompton Lakes Sandwich Shop
- Fried Turkey Breast$10.56+Out of stock
- Corned beef$14.31+Out of stock
- Pastrami$14.94+Out of stock
- Charleston$7.19+
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Saratoga$11.81+Out of stock
Triple decker turkey club with bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo
- Nashville$13.69+Out of stock
Turkey, bacon. pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo
- Annapolis$14.31+Out of stock
Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo slaw, russian dressing and grilled
- Brooklyn$16.19+Out of stock
House brined corned beef with slaw or kraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled rye
- Bronx$16.81+Out of stock
House brined pastrami, slaw or kraut, swiss cheese and russian, grilled rye
- Cooperstown$17.44+Out of stock
House brined corned beef and pastrami, slaw or kraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye
- Mayo Slaw$4.00Out of stock
Bottled Drinks (3PD)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast Casual BBQ
402 Ringwood Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442