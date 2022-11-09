Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue - Boscawen

review star

No reviews yet

146 King Street

Boscawen, NH 03303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo Plate
Smoked Beef Brisket Plate
Macaroni & Cheese

Appetizers and Sides

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.95

A dozen smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Smoke Shack Nachos

$13.95

Nachos with your choice of our smoked meat and topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and lettuce; served with salsa and sour cream

Quesadilla

$11.95

Tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of our smoked meat; served with salsa and sour cream.

Plain Chicken Tenders (10pc)

$13.95

Hand cut and breaded white meat chicken tenders

Flavored Chicken Tenders (10pc)

$14.95

Hand cut and breaded white meat chicken tenders smothered in sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.25+

Cajun French Fries

$4.95+

Coleslaw

$4.25+

Hand-cut French Fries

$4.95+

Hush Puppies

$7.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.95+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95+

Side Salad

$6.95

Vegetable of the Day

$4.95+

Cornbread

$2.95

Two pieces of our homemade cornbread

Soup and Salad

Topped Smoke Shack Salad

$13.95

A bed of lettuce with seasonal vegetables mixed in a creamy Vidalia onion dressing topped with your choice of smoked meat

Side Salad

$6.95

Soup

$4.75+

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with French fries

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Served with French fries

Smoked Beef Brisket Sub

$14.95

Served with French fries

Smoked Brisket Bomb

$15.95

Smoked brisket, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese finished with our house BBQ sauce in a sub roll and served with french fries

BBQ Burrito

$13.95

Choice of smoked meat with BBQ baked beans, jalapenos and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with French fries

BBQ Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.95

Served with French fries

Smoke Shack Steak Bomb

$14.95

BBQ steak and cheese smothered with peppers, onions and mushrooms on a sub roll and served with French fries

Cajun Fat Boy

$13.95

Smoked sausage, pulled pork, pulled chicken, peppers, onions and Cajun seasoning on a sub roll and served with French fries

Cajun Sausage Sub

$12.95

Smoked sausage with peppers, onions and Cajun seasoning on a sub roll and served with French fries

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Served with French fries

Two Hot Dogs

$8.50

Served with French fries

Burgers

Our Burgers are made fresh to order from locally sourced 85/15 sirloin beef and served with French fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Fresh sirloin topped with Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Black and Blue Burger

$13.95

Fresh sirloin topped with blue cheese and Cajun spice, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Fresh sirloin topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Mushroom Bacon Burger

$13.95

Fresh sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Plain Jane Burger

$12.95

Fresh sirloin topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Smoke Shack Burger

$13.95

Fresh sirloin smothered with BBQ sauce American cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Sweet Onion Burger

$13.95

Fresh sirloin topped with sauteed sweet onions, cheddar cheese and creamy sweet sauce on a bulky roll and served with French fries

Dinner Plates

BBQ Sundae

$16.95

Layers of pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw. Topped with two ribs and corn bread

Smoked Brisket Macaroni & Cheese

$19.95

Our homemade macaroni and cheese topped with our smoked beef brisket and garnished with pickled onion relish and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with corn bread.

Chicken Tender Plate

$14.95

Homemade chicken tenders, breaded to order, served with coleslaw and French fries

1/2 Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.95

Half of a smoked chicken served with corn bread and one or two sides

1/4 Rack Baby Back Rib Plate

$16.95

1/4 rack ribs served with corn bread and one or two sides

1/2 Rack Baby Back Rib Plate

$20.95

1/2 rack ribs served with corn bread and one or two sides

Two Meat Combo Plate

$24.95

Your choice of two different meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, brisket or ½ rack ribs. Served with corn bread and one or two sides

Three Meat Combo Plate

$26.95

Your choice of three different meats: pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, brisket or 1/4 rack ribs. Served with corn bread and one or two sides

Smoked Beef Brisket Plate

$18.95

Brisket served with corn bread and one or two sides

Full Rack Baby Back Rib Plate

$28.95

Full rack ribs served with corn bread and one or two sides

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$13.95

Pulled pork served with corn bread and one or two sides

Smoked Sausage Plate

$13.95

Smoked sausage served with corn bread and one or two sides

Seafood

Our seasonal fried seafood is hand breaded and cooked to order

Clam Strip Roll

$15.95

Served with French fries

Fried Shrimp Roll

$15.95

Served with French fries

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$28.95Out of stock

Served with French fries

Clam Strip Pint

$15.95

Fried Scallop Pint

$26.95Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Pint

$15.95

Whole Belly Clam Pint

$29.95Out of stock

Clam Strip Plate

$16.95

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fish n' Chips

$14.95

Fresh beer battered Cod. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Half & Half Plate

$26.95

Pair any two of our fried seafood together. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Scallop Plate

$28.95Out of stock

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$32.95

Beer battered cod, clam strips, and shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.95

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Whole Belly Clam Plate

$31.95Out of stock

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Kids Meals

For children 10 years old and younger; served with French fries

Kids Baby Back Rib Plate

$6.95

Served with French fries

Kids BBQ Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with French fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with French fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with French fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Served with French fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.50

Served with French fries

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Served with French fries

Kids Pulled Pork Plate

$6.95

Served with French fries

By the Pound

Our smoked meats are available by the pound or piece

1/4 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

All White Meat Chicken by the Pound

$16.95

Smoked Chicken by the Pound

$14.95

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Pulled Chicken by the Pound

$16.95

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$14.95

Smoked Brisket by the Pound

$19.95

Smoked Sausage 2 Links

$12.95

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Bottled Drinks

20oz. Bottle

$2.50

Smoke Shack Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

4-pack SS Root Beer

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Tropicana

$2.50Out of stock

Merchandise

Hot Sauce

$5.00

Ice Cream Pint

$7.50

Lg. Dog Bone

$7.00Out of stock

Pint BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Sm. Dog Bone

$5.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Beef Jerky

$4.00Out of stock

Dry Rub

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made from scratch cooking and locally sourced ingredients served with southern hospitality

Website

Location

146 King Street, Boscawen, NH 03303

Directions

Gallery
Smoke Shack image
Smoke Shack image
Smoke Shack image
Smoke Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tuckers- Concord - 80 South St
orange star4.5 • 374
80 South St Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
SuperScoops
orange star4.6 • 64
58 Main St Henniker, NH 03242
View restaurantnext
405 Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 819
delivering to 405 Pub & Grill Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-Hooksett - 1328 Hooksett Road
orange starNo Reviews
1328 Hooksett Road Hooksett, NH 03106
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-New London - 207 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
207 Main Street New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Lakehouse at Church Landing
orange starNo Reviews
281 DW Highway Meredith, NH 03253
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boscawen

VIBES GOURMET BURGERS
orange star4.6 • 2,327
25 S MAIN ST Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
b.good - Concord
orange star4.4 • 1,925
10 Fort Eddy Rd Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0315 - Concord
orange star4.4 • 700
129 Loudon Road Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Tuckers- Concord - 80 South St
orange star4.5 • 374
80 South St Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Concord
orange star4.5 • 181
273 loudon rd Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boscawen
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston