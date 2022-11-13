Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Smoke Shack MKE

No reviews yet

332 N Milwaukee Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo
Pulled Pork (by the pound)

Thanksgiving

Smoked Turkey Breast

$55.00

Approx 6 lb, feeds 8-10 people *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Smoked Ham

$70.00

Approx 7 lb, bone-in, feeds 10-12 people *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Whole Smoked Duck

$45.00

Feeds 4-6 *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$35.00+

Our decadent four cheese mac and cheese. *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$35.00+

A thanksgiving classic! All toppings served on the side. *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Half Pan Cornbread

$12.00

*Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Cranberry Sauce

$12.00

16 oz housemade cranberry sauce *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$10.00

16oz of our classic horseradish-based BBQ sauce *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Gravy

$8.00

16 oz housemade gravy. Vegetarian and gluten-free. *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Honey Butter

$8.00

8 oz *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Whole Pecan Pie

$25.00

9" standard pie *Reheat instructions included for all pick-up orders. ALL ORDER PICK UPS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd.

Appetizers

Texas BBQ Nachos

Texas BBQ Nachos

$12.50

Tortilla chips, cowboy caviar, sour cream, chipotle cheese sauce, white cheddar, fresh lime, with Texas-styled pork

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Rosemary wet-rubbed Amish chicken wings slow smoked and fried crispy. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Kansas City Eggrolls

Kansas City Eggrolls

$11.00

Premium Iowa pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, honey mustard and kansas city BBQ sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.75

Chipotle aioli, chopped cilantro and lemon zest

Chili

Chili

$5.00

Deliciously crafted daily

Smoked Pimento Cheese

Smoked Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Smoked cheddar, jalapenos, housemade biscuit crackers

Chili & Cornbread

Chili & Cornbread

$9.00

Housemade chili, fresh baked cornbread

Cornbread & Honey Butter

Cornbread & Honey Butter

$6.50

Freshly baked cornbread, whipped honey butter

Salads

Large Mixed Green Salad

Large Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Feta, almonds, berries, red onion, chipotle raspberry vinaigrette

Small Mixed Green Salad

Small Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Feta, almonds, berries, red onion, chipotle raspberry vinaigrette

Shack Salad

Shack Salad

$13.50

Romaine, bacon, pulled smoked Amish chicken, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, tomato , cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with honey mustard dressing

Little Shack

Little Shack

$7.00

Romaine, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, tomato , cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with honey mustard dressing

Smoked Caesar Salad

Smoked Caesar Salad

$10.50

Onion straws, housemade biscuit croutons, parmesan cheese

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$13.25
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.25
Shroom Sandwich

Shroom Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked button mushrooms tossed in our House BBQ sauce with arugula, onions, and bell peppers

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.25
Pigmac

Pigmac

$14.50

Pulled pork, four cheese mac and cheese, gourmet roll

Shack Daddy

Shack Daddy

$15.00

Pulled pork, sausage, brisket, coleslaw, pickles, gourmet roll

The Count

The Count

$14.50

Smoked Ham, dijon, white cheddar cheese, raspberry jam, gourmet roll

Smoked Ham Sandwich

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$13.25

1/3 pound of meat served on a gourmet roll, choice of side, and pickles

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$13.50

Spotted cow braised pepper & onions, pickled mustard seeds, texas BBQ sauce, pretzel roll

Milwaukee Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.50Out of stock

Meat Combos

Two Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$24.00

Choose your meat and 2 sides, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Three Meat Combo

Three Meat Combo

$29.00

Choose your meat and 2 sides, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Sampler

Sampler

$59.00

1/2 rack of baby back ribs, 1/4 lb pulled pork, 1/4 lb chicken, 1/4 lb brisket, 1/4 lb sausage, corn bread, four cheese mac, sweet and spicy beans, coleslaw & sweet potato fries

Entrees

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$15.50

Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and a small slaw

Hot Link

Hot Link

$16.00

Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Brisket

Brisket

$19.50

Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Ham Dinner

Ham Dinner

$16.50

Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and a small coleslaw

Shroom Entree

Shroom Entree

$15.50

Served with one side, pickles, and a small coleslaw

Desserts

Blueberry Oat Crumble

Blueberry Oat Crumble

$8.50

Pickled blueberries, oat crumble, whipped cream

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$8.50

Sides

Beans

Beans

$3.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese

Four Cheese Mac N Cheese

$4.25
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.00
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00
Chipotle Creamed Corn

Chipotle Creamed Corn

$4.00
Togo Pint KC Mason

Togo Pint KC Mason

$11.00
Togo House Pint Mason

Togo House Pint Mason

$11.00
Togo Pint Texas Mason

Togo Pint Texas Mason

$11.00
Togo Pint Carolina Mason

Togo Pint Carolina Mason

$11.00
Togo Pint Kick Mason

Togo Pint Kick Mason

$15.00
Side Of Pickles

Side Of Pickles

$3.50

Sandwich Bun

$1.50

Take Out Dinners

Backyard BBQ Box

$99.00

Big Time BBQ Box

$129.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sprecher Root Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

Peach Lemonade

$3.95

MEATS

Pulled Pork (by the pound)

$16.00

Pulled Chicken (by the pound)

$16.00

Smoked Brisket (by the pound)

$26.00

Smoked Ham (by the pound)

$19.00Out of stock

Hot Links (by the pound)

$20.00

Pint Carolina Gold Mason

$11.00

Pint House BBQ Mason

$11.00

Pint Kansas City Mason

$11.00

Pint Texas BBQ Mason

$11.00

Pint Kick 24 Mason

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue.

Location

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

