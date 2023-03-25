Main picView gallery

Smokeshow BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

22 E. Chicago Ave

#115

NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Waffle Fries
1/2 lb Pulled Pork

Dinner Menu

Moody's Meats

1/2 lb Beef Brisket

$14.00

Sliced or Chopped. Served with Hawaiian rolls.

1/2 lb Pastrami

$15.00

Served with Hawaiian rolls

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.00

Served with Hawaiian rolls

Spare Ribs Rack

$13.00+

1 lb $13 - 2 lb $25 Served with Hawaiian rolls

Candy Apple Pork Belly Lollipops

$13.00

1/2 lb Coffee Crusted Pork Belly

$10.00

Served with Hawaiian Rolls

Hot Link

$6.00

Served with Hawaiian rolls

Smoked Half Chicken

$10.00

Served with Hawaiian rolls

Platters

Pitmaster Platter

$42.00Out of stock

1 lb spareribs, 1/2 lb pulled pork, 1/2 lb brisket, 3 Hawaiian rolls, small coleslaw & house pickles

Pitmaster Feast

$85.00Out of stock

2 lb spareribs, half chicken, 1 lb brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 6 Hawaiian rolls, 2 large sides & 6 cookies.

Pit Master Snack

$20.00

Three spare ribs plus your choice of two additional meats: brisket, pastrami, pulled pork, coffee crusted pork belly, hot link. Choice of two sides: Coleslaw, cowboy caviar, baked beans, mac & cheese, house pickles, pickled vegetables, sweet potatoes

Chef Snacks

Deez

$6.00

Chef's Salted Peanuts

Footlong Corndog

$12.00

With hot honey or mustard Q

6 PC Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choose your sauce: Alabama white, Carolina BBQ, OG BBQ or buffalo.

12 PC Chicken Wings

$18.00

Choose your sauce: Alabama white, Carolina BBQ, OG BBQ or buffalo.

Maniac Fries

$17.00

Topped with mac & cheese, pulled pork, cheddar & scallions. With Alabama white & Carolina Q.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

With sausage and crackers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

With cayenne ranch

Animal Sliders (3 PC)

$14.00

American, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, 1000 island

Skillet Corn Bread

$11.00

With honey butter

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche bun, jalapeno & cabbage slaw, fancy sauce, house pickles

Quadruple Bypass

$17.00

Pulled pork, brisket, hot link. Topped with mac & cheese on Texas toast.

Smoked Meat Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of: Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Brisket or Pastrami. Brioche Bun and house pickles.

Smoked Chicken Dip

$15.00

Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, chicken jus, mayo, hoagie roll.

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Crispy catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade on a toasted French roll.

Smoked Jackfruit

$12.00

On brioche bun (can be made vegan)

Salads

Smokeshow House

$11.00

Romaine, corn, avocado, tomato, black eyed peas, goat cheese, pulled chicken, lemon vinaigrette

Romaine Wedge

$9.00

House bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing

Sides

Coleslaw

Small $4 / Large $7

Cowboy Caviar

Small $4 / Large $7

Baked Beans

Small $4 / Large $7

Mac & Cheese

Small $4 / Large $7

Waffle Fries

$5.00

House Pickles

Small $3 / Large $5

Pickled Vegetables

Small $3 / Large $5

Sweet Potatoes

Small $4 / Large $7

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Crackers

$0.50

Kids Meal

Kids Entree

Kids Burger Slider

$10.00

With ketchup, pickle and cheese optional. Choice of fries or apples.

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$10.00

With choice of fries or apples.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

With choice of fries or apples.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

6 piece chicken nuggets with choice of fries or apples.

Dessert

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Cowboy Thunder Cookies

$4.00

Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Guinness Float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

22 E. Chicago Ave, #115, NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Directions

