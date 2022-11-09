Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smoke To-Go

No reviews yet

501 East Crockett

San Antonio, TX 78202

Order Again

Popular Items

Family BBQ Special -To GO ONLY
2 Meat Plate (not allowed in SKYBAR)
Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)

Curbside / To Go Specials

Family BBQ Special -To GO ONLY

$39.99

(No Substitutions / Feeds 4 to 5ppl) 1 Lb. Prime Smoked Brisket 2 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters 2 smoked sausage links 1 Pint Charro Beans 1 Pint Potato Salad Pickles / Onions Texas BBQ Sauce IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.

Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)

Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)

$55.00

IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio. (No Substitutions) 1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6 bones) 1 Lb. Signature Smoked Brisket 2 Smoked Sausage Links 2 Smoked Chicken Quarters 1 Pint Potato Salad 1 Pint Charro Beans Pickles Onions Texas BBQ Sauce

Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)

Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)

$124.99

IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio. TEXAS FEAST (No Substitutions / BEST VALUE) 2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones) 4 Sausage Links 4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters 2 Pints Potato Salad 2 Pints Charro Beans 1 Pint Cream Corn 1 Pint Banana Pudding 1 Gallon Sweet Tea Pickles Onions Texas BBQ Sauce

Ribs, Chicken, and Sausage (not allowed in SKYBAR)

$49.99

IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio. Feeds 4 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs (6 Bones) 2 Jumbo Chicken Quarters 2 Smoked Sausage Links 1 Pint Charro Beans 1 Pint Potato Salad Pickles Onions Texas BBQ Sauce Sliced White Bread

Sides By The Pint & Quart

Mac & Cheese (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

Mac & Cheese (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

$6.00

Mac & Cheese (1 Quart / Feeds 8)

$10.00
Cream Corn (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

Cream Corn (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

$6.00

Cream Corn (1 Quart / Feeds 8)

$10.00
Potato Salad (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

Potato Salad (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

$6.00

Potato Salad (1 Quart / Feeds 8)

$10.00
Charro Beans (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

Charro Beans (1 Pint / Feeds 4)

$6.00

Charro Beans (1 Quart / Feeds 8)

$10.00

BBQ Plates & Sandwiches

2 Meat Plate (not allowed in SKYBAR)

$16.00

Signature Smoked Brisket and Smoked Chicken served with Charro Bean and Potato Salad BBQ trimmings of pickles, onions, Texas BBQ sauce and sliced white bread

3 Meat Plate (not allowed in SKYBAR)

$18.00

Signature Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage and Smoked Chicken served with Charro Beans and Potato Salad BBQ trimmings of pickles, onions, Texas BBQ sauce and sliced white bread

From The Smoker

Prime Brisket 1 LB

Prime Brisket 1 LB

$28.00
Prime Brisket 1/2 LB

Prime Brisket 1/2 LB

$14.00
Smoked Turkey 1 LB

Smoked Turkey 1 LB

$18.00
Smoked Turkey 1/2 LB

Smoked Turkey 1/2 LB

$9.00

2 Chicken Quarters

$9.00

2 Sausage Links

$7.00

Ribs Full Rack (12 bones)

$32.00

1/2 Rack Ribs (6 bones)

$16.00

Alcohol To Go

$19.99 WOW -1 Gallon Margarita

$19.99Out of stock

A Gallon of homemade Margarita using our most popular tequila and orange liquor. Ready to pour over ice or put in a blender for a frozen margarita on demand. (Serves 15-18 cocktails)

Feed The Front Line

Our Front Line employees at local grocery stores, hospitals and first responders are working hard to keep San Antonio in safe hands. Donate a meal today for ONLY $3! We thank you for your continued support! #SACommunity
Donate 1 Meal

Donate 1 Meal

$3.00

Our Front Line employees at local grocery stores, hospitals and first responders are working hard to keep San Antonio in safe hands. Donate a meal today for ONLY $3! (Please place "Pick-Up time" to ASAP) We thank you for your continued support! #SACommunity

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water / 1 ea

$2.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Desserts

1 Pint Banana Pudding

1 Pint Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cowboy Brownie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Visit SmokeDowntown.com for more information on Curbside Menus and Catering availability.

Website

Location

501 East Crockett, San Antonio, TX 78202

Directions

Gallery
Smoke BBQ Restaurant image
Smoke BBQ Restaurant image

