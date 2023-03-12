  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • Smoke & Donuts Restaurant (NEW) - 601 N. Primrose Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoke & Donuts Restaurant (NEW) 601 N. Primrose Drive

review star

No reviews yet

601 N. Primrose Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pit Sampler
Bar-B-Cuban
Big Bopper


PITMASTER'S SIDES

Cheesy Grits (V)

$3.99

Fontina & cheddar cheeses, sweet potato, chipotle relish, cilantro-scallion sauce

Corn Fritters

$5.99

Hot honey

Green-Chile Cauliflower (V)

$5.99

Cotija cheese, pickled green chiles, AL BBQ sauce

Classic Stuffed Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chihuahua, Cotija, cheddar & swiss cheeses, pilsner, pulled pork, caramelized onions, green sauce, pan-fried

Spicy Stuffed Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chihuahua, Cotija, cheddar, & swiss cheeses, pilsner, pulled pork, caramelized onions, green sauce, pan-fried, topped with chipotle & roasted garlic

Roasted & Smashed Potatoes

$4.99

Lemon & garlic gremolata, brisket burnt ends

CLASSIC SIDES

Cucumber & Cabbage Slaw (V)

$2.99

Red onion, candy-red radish, sherry & rice wine vinaigrette

French Fries (V)

$3.99

Skin-on, salt & pepper fries

Grand Marn-Yay! Cornbread

$3.99

With spicy maple butter

Green Beans (V)

$3.99

Brown butter, Merkén, smoked sea salt

Kettle Chips, Jalapeno

$2.00

Kettle Chips, Sea Salt

$2.00

Classic Mac & Cheese (V)

$3.99

Chihuahua, Cotija, cheddar & swiss cheeses, pilsner, crema, elbow macaroni

Spicy Mac & Cheese (V)

$3.99

Chihuahua, Cotija, cheddar & swiss cheeses, pilsner, topped with chipotle & roasted garlic sauce

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Tallow & wine

Side Sampler

$9.99

Choose three (3) Classic Sides

PITMASTER'S SANDWICHES

Choice of one classic side

1,121 Mile Road Trip

$14.49Out of stock

Chopped brisket and pulled pork, pickled red onions, cucumber and cabbage slaw, jalapeño kettle chips, guava, guajillo and green sauces on a toasted Olde Hearth potato roll

The Spicy

$14.49

Choose pulled chicken or pulled pork. Alabama BBQ and Spicy Vinegar BBQ sauces, Red Fox sauce, jalapeño and honey relish, smoked cheddar, red chili mayo, butter lettuce, tomato on a toasted Olde Hearth potato roll

Lowcountry Smoked Turkey Reuben

$13.49Out of stock

Sauerkraut, Lowcountry Mustard BBQ Sauce, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on Olde Hearth rye bread - pressed!

Bar-B-Cuban

$13.49

Virginia Ham, Swiss cheese, pulled BBQ pork, house-made pickles, dill mayonnaise, and Heywood's mustard on an Olde Hearth Cuban roll - pressed!

Half Cuban & Fries (Lunch Special 'til 3pm)

$8.49

1/2 Cuban BBQ pulled pork, Virginia ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles, dill mayo, Heywood's mustard on an Olde Hearth Cuban roll - pressed!

Donut & Brisket Slider

$5.99Out of stock

Chopped brisket on a donut 'bun' with Vanilla & sea salt glaze

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

Cucumber & cabbage slaw, pickles & onions, choice of one classic side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Garlic and apple cider jus

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Alabama BBQ sauce

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

USDA Prime marinated in Toasted Guajillo BBQ sauce

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.49Out of stock

USDA Prime Black Angus Malabar black pepper bark

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.49Out of stock

Brown butter

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$12.49Out of stock

Crispy Tempeh Sandwich (V)

$11.49

Lime & chile marinated tempeh, grilled & pressed

KIDS 'SANDY' MENU

Pulled Pork Sandy & Fries

$6.99

Pulled Chicken Sandy & Fries

$6.99

BOARDS

1/3 pound meat, choice of two sides or glazed donuts, cornbread, pickles & onions.

Pulled Pork Board

$15.99

With garlic & apple cider jus

Pulled Chicken Board

$15.49

Alabama BBQ & Spicy Vinegar BBQ sauces

Chopped Brisket Board

$17.49Out of stock

USDA Prime Marinated in Toasted Guajillo BBQ sauce

Sliced Brisket Board

$17.99Out of stock

USDA Prime Black Angus, Malabar black pepper bark

Turkey Breast Board

$15.99Out of stock

Brown butter

Crispy Tempeh Board (V)

$17.99

Lime & chile marinated tempeh, grilled & pressed

Smoked Sausage Board

$15.49Out of stock

with Heywood's mustard

St. Louis Ribs Board

Out of stock

Toasted Guajillo & brown sugar slather

Pit Sampler

$17.99

Choose three meats from the Smoke & Donuts pit, choose one classic side

CONFECTIONER'S DONUTS

Create Your Own Donut

$1.00

The sky's the limit, go wild!

The Signature

$4.99

Blood orange glaze, champagne sabayon, S & D meringue

The Salty Englishman

$4.25

Maker’s Mark Bourbon & maple glaze, crushed Heath, sea salt

S'moreo

$4.99

Vanilla glaze, broken Oreos, Hershey’s Chocolate Chips, flame-kissed house made marshmallow fluff

Big Bopper

$3.99

Chantilly Cream Cheese, strawberries, smoked sea salt

Nutty Panda

$4.49

Nutella buttercream, broken Oreos

Cheepees

$4.49

Vanilla glaze, broken Oreos, Hershey's Chocolate Chips

The Lou

$5.99Out of stock

Maker's Mark Bourbon & maple glaze, Heath, Hershey's Chocolate Chips, burnt ends

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Candied lemonade glaze, gingersnap streusel, Pavlova, Key lime pie filling

The Nod

$4.25

Hot honey glaze, spicy caramel corn

Apple Pie

$3.99

Maker's Mark bourbon & maple glaze, cinnamon puffed millet, apple pie filling

Raspberry Spice

$4.49

Hot honey glaze, cinnamon sugar, fresh raspberries

Nightfall

$4.49

Chocolate glaze, toasted black sesame seeds, black sesame fudge, sea salt

Go West

$5.49

Chimichurri 'pesto', Cotija cheese, crumbled chorizo

CLASSIC DONUTS

Plain Donut

$1.00

Vanilla

$2.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon & Maple

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.00

Candied Lemonade

$2.00

Chantilly Cream Cheese

$2.50

Nutella Buttercream

$3.25

Hot Honey

$2.00

Blood Orange

$2.25

SMOKED MEATS BY THE POUND/RACK

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.25

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$8.50

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$16.99

Turkey Breast 1/2 lb

$13.80

Turkey Breast 1 lb

$27.60

Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb

$4.75

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$9.50

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$18.99

Chopped Brisket 1/4 lb

$7.50Out of stock

Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped Brisket 1 lb

$29.99Out of stock

Sliced Brisket 1/2 lb

$16.50Out of stock

Sliced Brisket 1 lb

$32.99Out of stock

Smoked Sausage 1/4 lb

$4.25Out of stock

Smoked Sausage 1/2 lb

$8.50Out of stock

Smoked Sausage 1 lb

$16.99Out of stock

St Louis Ribs Full rack

$29.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory smoked BBQ and sweet handmade cake donuts.

Location

601 N. Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fly Guy Pizza Pie -
orange starNo Reviews
609 Irvington Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Korgette - 609 Irvington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
609 Irvington Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
2714 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - Milkhouse
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Bumby Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1835 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
MARKET ON SOUTH ORLANDO- - HOME OF VALHALLA BAKERY AND DHARMA SOUTHERN KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
2603 E South Street Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (45 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston