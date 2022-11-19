Smoke & Fire Russell & Pecos

Thanksgiving Family Meal

$159.99

Please check blue banner at top of page for important details! -Half Smoked Turkey -32oz Mashed Potatoes -32oz Cornbread Stuffing -32oz Mac N Cheese -16oz Gravy -12 Dinner Rolls Order our Thanksgiving Deal and let us do the cooking this year. Please make sure to schedule your pick-up order on Wednesday, Nov 23rd between 11:30AM - 7:00PM. We will be closed on Thanksgiving so please plan accordingly.