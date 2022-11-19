Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque
American

Smoke & Fire Russell & Pecos

914 Reviews

$$

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blueberry Sliders
Mac N Cheese
2 Meat Platter

Thanksgiving Deal

Thanksgiving Family Meal

$159.99

Please check blue banner at top of page for important details! -Half Smoked Turkey -32oz Mashed Potatoes -32oz Cornbread Stuffing -32oz Mac N Cheese -16oz Gravy -12 Dinner Rolls Order our Thanksgiving Deal and let us do the cooking this year. Please make sure to schedule your pick-up order on Wednesday, Nov 23rd between 11:30AM - 7:00PM. We will be closed on Thanksgiving so please plan accordingly.

Family Style

Red, White & Blue Deal

Red, White & Blue Deal

$129.00

10 Blueberry Sliders, Full Rack of Smoked Ribs, 10 Smoked Chicken Wings, Platter Pulled Chicken & Pulled Pork, Mesquite Fries, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and 10 Hawaiian Rolls

Smoke Deal

$69.99

Fire Deal

$99.99

Smoke & Fire Deal

$119.99
Red, White & Blue Deal (Copy)

Red, White & Blue Deal (Copy)

$129.00

10 Blueberry Sliders, Full Rack of Smoked Ribs, 10 Smoked Chicken Wings, Platter Pulled Chicken & Pulled Pork, Mesquite Fries, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and 10 Hawaiian Rolls

Starters

Chicken Quarter

$14.99

Loaded Fries

$14.99

Blueberry Sliders

$13.99

Lil' Buffalo Sliders

$13.99

Smoke & Fire Sliders

$12.99

Chicken Sliders

$12.99

Pork Sliders

$12.99

Chicken & Waffles

$19.99

Tony's Brisket Sliders

$18.99

Breakfast Sliders

$13.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99+

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Salads

Caesar salad

$11.99

Street Tacos

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Plant Based Tacos

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Brisket Sandwich

$18.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Double A Sandwich

$16.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Pulled Pork Burger

$17.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Smoke & Fire Burger

$15.99

The Robert

$23.99

St. Louis Ribs

Half Slab

$23.99

Full Slab

$31.99

Meat Platters

Pulled Chicken Platter

$18.99

Pulled Pork Platter

$18.99

Beef Brisket Platter

$21.99

Smoked Chicken Quarter

$18.99

2 Meat Platter

$32.99

3 Meat Platter

$40.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bites w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Sliders w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese w/ Fries

$6.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mesquite Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Hawaiian Rolls (2)

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Cookie and Ice Cream

$7.00

Cookies (2)

$4.00

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Boozy Float

$12.00

Churros and Ice Cream

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Burgers & BBQ in Las Vegas!

Website

Location

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Directions

Gallery
Smoke & Fire image
Smoke & Fire image
Smoke & Fire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
530 N. Stephanie Street Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Haute Doggery
orange starNo Reviews
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
orange starNo Reviews
221 N. Stephanie St. Henderson, NV 89074
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ The District
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Pure Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 1,665
1405 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,383
3130 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 802
9635 S Bermuda Rd Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
orange star4.7 • 761
3421 East Tropicana Ave Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Home Plate Grill & Bar
orange star4.3 • 725
2460 W Warm Springs Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
L2 Texas BBQ - Warm Springs
orange star4.5 • 228
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston