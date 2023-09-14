Popular Items

CORN BITES*

$3.75

CHARGRILLED CORN ON THE COB BITES TOPPED WITH SPICES AND DRIZZLED WITH HOUSE WHITE BARBECUE SAUCE

SAUSAGE*

$5.00

CHARGRILLED HICKORY SMOKED THICK CUT CONECUH SAUSAGE

BRISKET*

$10.00

SLOW SMOKED PAN SEARED SLICED BEEF BRISKET


TRAYS**

CHOICE OF 1 MEAT SERVED WITH 2 SIDES, CHOICE OF SAUCE, CORNBREAD OR TEXAS TOAST
CHICKEN TRAY*

$12.50

MARINATED CHARGRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS

SAUSAGE TRAY*

$12.50

CHARGRILLED HICKORY SMOKED THICK CUT CONECUH SAUSAGE

PORK TRAY*

$15.50

SLOW SMOKED PULLED PORK SHOULDER

TURKEY TRAY*

$17.50

SEASONED SMOKED SLICED TURKEY BREAST

BRISKET TRAY*

$19.50

SLOW SMOKED PAN SEARED SLICED BEEF BRISKET

RIBS (1/2 RACK) TRAY*

$25.50

SPECIAL RUB MARINATED SMOKED PORK LOIN RIBS

RIBS (FULL RACK) TRAY*

$33.50

SPECIAL RUB MARINATED SMOKED PORK LOIN RIBS

COMBOS**

2 OR 3 MEATS, 2 SIDES, CHOICE OF SAUCE, TEXAS TOAST OR CORNBREAD
2 MEAT COMBO

$19.50

CHOICE OF 2 MEATS, 2 SIDES, SAUCE, CORNBREAD OR TEXAS TOAST

3 MEAT COMBO

$22.50

CHOICE OF 3 MEATS, 2 SIDES, SAUCE, CORNBREAD OR TEXAS TOAST

FEAST COMBO

$49.50

ALL MEATS: CHICKEN, SAUSAGE, PORK. TURKEY, BRISKET, RIBS, CHOICE OF 4 SIDES, SAUCE, CORNBREAD OR TEXAS TOAST

SANDWICHES**

CHOICE OF SANDWICH SERVED WITH 1 SIDE
CHICKEN SANDWICH****

$10.75

MARINATED CHARGRILLED CHOPPED CHICKEN THIGHS, PAIRED WITH SAUCE OF CHOICE, PICKLES ON A CRAFTED BUN

SAUSAGE SANDWICH****

$10.75

CHARGRILLED HICKORY SMOKED THICK CUT CONECUH SAUSAGE SERVED WITH SAUCE OF CHOICE AND PICKLES ON A CRAFTED BUN

PORK SANDWICH****

$12.75

SLOW SMOKED PULLED PORK SHOULDER, GLAZED WITH SAUCE OF CHOICE, PICKLES AND SLAW ON A CRAFTED BUN

TURKEY SANDWICH****

$12.75

SEASONED SMOKED SLICED TURKET BREAST, TOPPED WITH SAUCE OF CHOICE, PICKLES ON A CRAFTED BUN

BRISKET SANDWICH****

$14.75

SLOW SMOKED PAN SEARED SLICED BRISKET, SAUCE OF CHOICE, PICKLES AND SLAW ON A CRAFTED BUN

FAMILY MEALS**

SERVES 3-4 AND INCLUDES MEAT, 2 PINTS OF SIDES, CHOICE OF SAUCE, CORNBREAD OR TEXAS TOAST
FAMILY MEALS

SERVES 3-4 AND INCLUDES MEAT, 2 PINTS OF SIDES, TEXAS TOAST, CORNBREAD OR BUNS AND SAUCE

MEATS**

CHICKEN*

$5.00

MARINATED CHARGRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS

SAUSAGE*

$5.00

CHARGRILLED HICKORY SMOKED THICK CUT CONECUH SAUSAGE

PORK*

$8.00

SLOW SMOKED PULLED PORK SHOULDER

TURKEY*

$9.00

SEASONED SMOKED SLICED TURKEY BREAST

BRISKET*

$10.00

SLOW SMOKED PAN SEARED SLICED BEEF BRISKET

RIBS (1/2 RACK)*

$16.00

SPECIAL RUB MARINATED SMOKED PORK LOIN RIBS

RIBS (FULL RACK)*

$28.00

SPECIAL RUB MARINATED SMOKED PORK LOIN RIBS

SIDES**

MACARONI & CHEESE*

$3.75

CHEF'S AWARD WINNING 5-CHEESE CAVATAPPI BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE* (PINT)

$15.00

CHEF'S AWARD WINNING 5-CHEESE CAVATAPPI BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE

CABBAGE*

$3.75

SOUTHERN SLOW COOKED CABBAGE GREENS SEASONED WITH A TRADITIONAL SPICE BLEND

CABBAGE* (PINT)

$15.00

SOUTHERN SLOW COOKED CABBAGE GREENS SEASONED WITH A TRADITIONAL SPICE BLEND

POTATO SALAD*

$3.75

SOUTHERN STYLE DICED GOLD POTATOES, SLIGHTLY MASHED AND SEASONED, EGGS AND SWEET PICKLE RELISH

POTATO SALAD* (PINT)

$15.00

SOUTHERN STYLE DICED GOLD POTATOES, SLIGHTLY MASHED AND SEASONED, EGGS AND SWEET PICKLE RELISH

BAKED BEANS*

$3.75

TRADITIONAL BAKED BEANS MADE WITH HOUSE BARBECUE SAUCE AND BROWN SUGAR

BAKED BEANS* (PINT)

$15.00

TRADITIONAL BAKED BEANS MADE WITH HOUSE BARBECUE SAUCE AND BROWN SUGAR

COLE SLAW*

$3.75

SWEET AND SAVORY CABBAGE, RADISH AND CARROTS TOSSED IN HOUSE WHITE BARBECUE SAUCE

COLE SLAW* (PINT)

$15.00

SWEET AND SAVORY CABBAGE, RADISH AND CARROTS TOSSED IN HOUSE WHITE BARBECUE SAUCE

CORNBREAD*

$3.75

MOMMA'S OLD SCHOOL CORNBREAD RECIPE SERVED WITH CHEF'S SIGNATURE HONEY CRUNCH BUTTER™

CORNBREAD* (DOZEN)

$15.00

MOMMA'S OLD SCHOOL CORNBREAD RECIPE SERVED WITH CHEF'S SIGNATURE HONEY CRUNCH BUTTER™

CORN BITES*

$3.75

CHARGRILLED CORN ON THE COB BITES TOPPED WITH SPICES AND DRIZZLED WITH HOUSE WHITE BARBECUE SAUCE

CORN BITES* (3-4 SERVINGS)

$15.00

CHARGRILLED CORN ON THE COB BITES TOPPED WITH SPICES AND DRIZZLED WITH HOUSE WHITE BARBECUE SAUCE

SAUCES**

CHOICE OF AS MANY EXTRAS AS YOU WOULD LIKE OF OUR HOUSE MADE SAUCES AND BUTTER
HOUSE WHITE BBQ SAUCE*

$0.50
HOUSE BARBECUE SAUCE*

$0.50
HOUSE COMEBACK SAUCE*

$0.50
HONEY CRUNCH BUTTER*

$0.50
HOUSE BARBECUE SAUCE (PINT)

$4.00
HOUSE WHITE BBQ SAUCE (PINT)

$4.00
HOUSE COMEBACK SAUCE (PINT)

$4.00

BEVERAGES**

choice of our house lemonade or bottled water.
HOUSE LEMONADE*

$2.75
BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

EXTRAS**

TEXAS TOAST

$1.00
CORNBREAD

$1.00
CORNBREAD W/HONEY CRUNCH BUTTER

$1.50

BUTTERED BUN

$1.00
HONEY CRUNCH BUTTER

$0.50