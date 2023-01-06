Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1,061 Reviews

$$

1051 N Highland Street

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Apparel

Limited Edition T-Shirt - Smokecraft Jack Daniels World Championship

Limited Edition T-Shirt - Smokecraft Jack Daniels World Championship

$25.00

Smokecraft has been invited to compete at the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN! To celebrate, we've created these limited edition T-Shirts to help support the team! Add one to your order today!

Limited Edition Hoodie - Smokecraft Jack Daniels World Championship

Limited Edition Hoodie - Smokecraft Jack Daniels World Championship

$45.00Out of stock

Smokecraft has been invited to compete at the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN! To celebrate, we've created these limited edition Hoodies to help support the team! Add one to your order today!

Accessories

RTIC Growler

RTIC Growler

$45.00

This 64oz RTIC Growler is perfect to hold your favorite beer ice cold for an event. Fill-ups of any craft draft at the restaurant with the Growler start at only $22!

SmokeTop Bundle

SmokeTop Bundle

$90.00

Bring your cocktails to life with the Middleton Mixology original cocktail smoking kit – designed by bartenders, for bartenders. This American-made smoke infuser lends a heady, full sensory experience to cocktails that won’t go unnoticed or be forgotten. Designed with simplicity in mind, SmokeTop offers anyone the chance to be a professional bartender – one smoking knockout at a time! Package Includes: • SmokeTop • Apple, Cherry, Cinnamon, and Oak Wood Chips • Angled Torch Lighter • Colibri Butane 300ML • Instructions • 5 pack Replacement Screens

Appetizers

grilled peaches / prosciutto / whipped goat cheese / balsamic reduction
Smoked White Chicken Chili

Smoked White Chicken Chili

$8.95Out of stock

smoked pulled chicken / green chiles / white beans / corn / topped with avocado, pico and tortilla strips

All-American Nachos

All-American Nachos

$15.95

tortilla chips / smoked queso / cheddar / jack / pico de gallo / jalapenos / crema / avocado crema Add Chicken or Pork +$2 Add Brisket or Pork Belly +$3

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.95

compart duroc / apple glaze

Smoked Avocado Deviled Eggs

Smoked Avocado Deviled Eggs

$13.95

smoked avocado / pickled onion

Whole "V" Pit Wings

Whole "V" Pit Wings

$15.95

all-natural chicken / beer brined / old bay / ranch

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.95

smoked pulled chicken / smoked blue cheese / tri-color tortillas

Southwest Brisket Eggrolls

$15.95

corn / black beans / roasted red peppers / jack cheese / prime brisket / hatch ranch

Bar-B-Quedilla

Bar-B-Quedilla

$15.95

smoked beef tallow flour tortillas / chipotle aioli / jack cheddar cheese / pico / avocado crema / tangy bbq

Salads

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$15.95

charred romaine / parmesan / smoked caesar dressing / croutons.

Clarendon Cobb

Clarendon Cobb

$19.95

smoke-boiled eggs / applewood smoked bacon / pulled smoked chicken / smoked blue cheese crumbles / avocado / smoked paprika & sherry vinaigrette

Firebird Chicken Salad

Firebird Chicken Salad

$19.95

pulled smoked chicken / avocado / pico de gallo / southwest caviar / sunrise bell peppers / cheddar cheese / crispy onions / BBQ ranch / tangy BBQ sauce

Smoked Beet Salad

Smoked Beet Salad

$16.95

smoke roasted beets / smoked blue cheese / arugula / pickled onions / candied pecans / backyard balsamic

Smoked Burrata Caprese

Smoked Burrata Caprese

$16.95

applewood smoked burrata / roma tomatoes / arugula / grilled watermelon / balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

smoked turkey / brie / cranberry sauce / candied bacon / carmelized apples & onions / herb mayo
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich

Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

dry rubbed / cole slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

maple wood smoked chicken thighs / cole slaw

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw *onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*

The Dip

The Dip

$18.95

thinly sliced smoked top round / smoked dijon butter / whipped goat cheese / caramelized mushrooms & onions / au jous

Black Crack Reuben

Black Crack Reuben

$19.95

cherry wood smoked prime grade brisket pastrami, 1000 island dressing, swiss, sauerkraut, marble rye

Cue-Bano

Cue-Bano

$16.95

smoked ham / pulled pork / swiss cheese / dill pickles / mustard bbq sauce

Q'lub

Q'lub

$18.95

smoked turkey / candied bacon / smoked ham / avocado / swiss / cheddar / mayo / mustard bbq sauce

Traditional Entrees

St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack

$48.95

dry rubbed / cherrywood smoked

St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack

$28.95

dry rubbed / cherrywood smoked

Prime Brisket Platter

Prime Brisket Platter

$30.95

USDA Prime grade / dry rubbed / hickory & cherrywood smoked

BBQ Chicken Platter

BBQ Chicken Platter

$24.95

brined / dry rubbed / maplewood smoked / pineapple-bourbon sauce

Pulled Pork Platter

$20.95

dry rubbed / hickory & cherrywood smoked

Smoked Turkey Platter

$27.95

brined / dry rubbed / maple wood smoked

Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2

Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2

$23.95

pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken / jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs / turkey

Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3

Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3

$28.95

pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken / jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs / turkey

Modern BBQ Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$32.95

chipotle rubbed / maple-bourbon glaze / candied pecans. served with wild rice & brussels sprouts

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$28.95

hickory & oak smoked beef cheeks / smoked beef tallow flour tortillas / salsa verde / pickled onions / smoked cotija cheese

Chesapeake Smoked Crab Cakes

Chesapeake Smoked Crab Cakes

$36.95

apple wood smoked crab / grilled lemon / chipotle aioli. served with fries & brussels sprouts

Smoked Spaghetti Squash

Smoked Spaghetti Squash

$19.95

applewood smoked squash / roasted peppers / onions / spinach / goat cheese / maple syrup

Desserts

Smoked Pumpkin Mousse

Smoked Pumpkin Mousse

$8.95

applewood smoked pumpkin / ginger snap crumble / cinnamon whipped cream

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

$8.95

cherrywood smoked / semi-sweet chocolate / port-soaked dried cherries / vanilla bean ice cream

Colada Key Lime Pie

Colada Key Lime Pie

$8.95Out of stock

applewood smoked / key limes / pineapple / dark rum / sweet whipped cream

Cedar Plank Smores Brownies

Cedar Plank Smores Brownies

$8.95

cedar plank smoked brownies / chocolate / marshmallows / graham cracker / chocolate orange ganache / vanilla bean ice cream

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.95

caramelized bananas, smoked butter, nilla wafers, whipped cream

Sides

Collard Greens

$7.95

Seasoned Fries

$7.95

Campfire Baked Beans

$8.95

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Potato Salad

$7.95

Cole Slaw

$7.95

Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

Smoked Cauliflower

$8.95

1/2 Dozen Cornbread

$4.00

Maker's Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

BBQ Sauces

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.75

This Memphis style sauce has deep molasses tones with a light spice finish. Ideal for Pork, Ribs and Chicken.

Tangy BBQ Sauce

$0.75

This Kansas City style sauce has a sweet and smoky flavor, with hints of vinegar and black pepper. Ideal for Ribs, Brisket and Pork.

Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.75

This Texas style sauce is built from roasted tomatoes and chiles, giving it a long smoky and spicy finish. Ideal for Brisket, Sausage and Chicken.

Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.75

This Savannah style sauce has a balance of sweet and tangy mustard, with hints of smoke and black pepper. Ideal for Turkey, Chicken, Sausage and Pork.

Pineapple Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.75

A deep molasses sweet sauce with hints of fresh pineapple and bourbon. Ideal for Chicken and Turkey.

Honey Peach Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Our take on a Carolina style vinegar sauce, with hints of honey, peaches and bourbon. Ideal for Pork.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arizona Sweet Tea 23oz

Arizona Sweet Tea 23oz

$3.25
Arizona Green Tea 23oz

Arizona Green Tea 23oz

$3.25
Arizona Arnold Palmer 23oz

Arizona Arnold Palmer 23oz

$3.25

Mountain Valley - Sparkling

$3.50

Mountain Valley - Still

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Alcohol To Go

Purchase 64oz RTIC Growler

$25.00

Fill Your Own Growler

To Go 4 packs 16oz beers

To Go Wine

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.

Website

Location

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

