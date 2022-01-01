Smoked Kitchen and Tap 2025 Library Avenue
No reviews yet
2025 Library Avenue
Crozet, VA 22932
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks - Alcohol
Tavern (Alewerks) br. ale
Bask DIPA (Basic City)
Gose (3 notchd) watermelon sour
Oktoberfest - Beale's
Kolsh (Skipping Rock)
Farmhouse cider (Potters)
Minute Man IPA (3 notchd)
The Love (Starr Hill) wheat beer
Vienna Lager (Devils Backbone)
Our Daily Pile (basic city) pilsner
Roxanne (Starr hill) rasp sour
Pabst blue ribbon - lager
Hopwork Orange (Blue Mt.) IPA
Bud Lt Alum. btl.
Mich. Ultra Alum. btl.
Miller Lt. Alum. btl.
$5 beer/cider
DB Orange Smash
DB Lime Margarita
DB Vodka Mule
DB Sex on Beach
Gio - Pinot Grigio
Italy (white) Lemon zest and floral notes
Cabernet Sauv - Barboursvl
Pinot Noir (Ox-eye)
King Family - Crose rose
Crozet, VA Dry, crisp, merlot based rose
Sauv Blanc (Barboursvle)
Garnacha (Vina Borgia)
Rose Blend (Mont Gravet)
Prosecco (Barbrsvl)
Chardonnay (White Hall)
Reisling (Heinz Eifel)
Gio Pinot Grigio
Cabernet Sauv - Barboursvle
Pinot Noir - Ox-eye
King Family - Crose rose
Sauv Blanc - Barboursvle
Garnacha (Vina Borgia)
Rose Blend (Mont Gravet)
Prosecco (Barbrsvl)
Chardonnay (White Hall)
Reisling (Heinz Eifel)
Drinks - NA
Coke
Boylans Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Boylans Grape
Pellegrino
Bottle water
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet. Tea
Kids Milk
Kids Choc Milk
Kids Juice
Bottle water
Sparkling/seltzer water
Togo Drink Fntn or Tea
Free water
Snacks
Southern Fried Pickles
Served with house ranch
BBQ Nachos
Cheese sauce, black bean puree, creamed corn, pepper relish, BBQ sauce and your choice of protein
Wings
Half pound, choice of flavor and dressing, served with carrots
Devil Egg - YES prep
House bacon, roasted tomatoes, herbs
Devil Egg - NO prep
BBQ Picks
Classic Sandwiches
Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked, and pulled to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side
Classic Pulled Chicken Sandwich
48 hour marinated chicken, slow smoked and chopped to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side
Classic Brisket Sandwich
14 hour slow smoked Texas style, sliced to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side
Signature Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, Duke's mayo, house made spicy dill pickles, side of hot honey sauce, on a toasted bun
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad made with house smoked breast meat, with honey mustard, shredded lettuce & tomato
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Our smoked turkey, house bacon, swiss, ranchonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato
Texas Brisket Special Sandwich
Texas style smoked brisket, cheddar, slaw, bbq sauce, spicy dill pickles, onion
Pastrami Sandwich
Smoked pastrami, swiss, slaw, comeback sauce, house B&B pickles, bbq sauce
BBQ Tofu Sandwich
Twin oaks tofu, bbq sauce, slaw, pickled red onion
Pit Beef Sandwich
Our smoked beef brisket, chopped & sauced, pickled red onion straws and spicy dill pickles
Brisket & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced smoked brisket, American cheese, grilled onions, mayo
Smoked Cuban
House smoked pork belly, ham, Swiss, spicy dill pickles, honey mustard, mayo on grilled/pressed ciabatta roll
Alabama White Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
The Original Burger
Quarter or half-pound smash burger with American, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce and B&B pickles
The Deluxe Burger
Quarter or half-pound smash burger with American, bacon, house pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce and B&B pickles
Build-A-Burger
Create your perfect smash burger
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water
Salads
Sides
Mac & Cheese
Fries
Cheesy Bacon Potatoes
Hash browns 2.0
Roasted Cauliflower
Southern Collard Greens
Collard Greens, smoked pork, onions & peppers
Baked Beans w/ Sausage
beans, peppers, onions, pork sausage
Creamed Corn w/ Smoked Jalapeño
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Salad
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli, cheddar cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, bacon, sunflower seeds, sour cream/mayo dressing
House Slaw
Chips
Cornbread
Bun
GF Bun
Watermelon
Carrots
Bag of Rolls (12)
Sauce
Honey Red 2 oz.
Sweet and tangy, tomato based
Spicy Red 2 oz
A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice
VA Blackberry 2 oz
A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce
Carolina Firewater 2 oz
An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat
Low Country Mustard 2 oz
Our version of the famous mustard sauce
Ranch dressing 2 oz.
Blue Cheese dressing 2 oz
Cider Vinaigrette 2 oz
Honey Mustard dressing 2 oz
Hot Honey 1 oz
Buffalo sauce 2 oz
House Hot Sauce 3 oz bottle
Honey Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle
Sweet and tangy, tomato based
Spicy Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle
A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice
Virginia Blackberry Sauce, 12 oz bottle
A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce
Carolina Firewater Sauce, 12 oz bottle
An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat
Low Country Mustard Sauce, 12 oz bottle
Our version of the famous mustard sauce
Desserts
Butcher Shop
Pulled Pork
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked, and pulled to order
Chopped Chicken
48 hour marinated, slow smoked and chopped to order
Smoked Turkey
Tender smoked turkey breast, sliced to order
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order
House pastrami
Perfectly seasoned and juicy, sliced to order
Chicken wings
Choice of wing flavor and sauce. Served with carrots.
Baby back ribs
Signature Fried Chicken
Crispy boneless chicken breast
Chicken nuggets
Not just for kids
Smoked Chicken Salad
Extras
Bread & Butter Pickles (12oz jar)
Bread & Butter Pickles (6oz jar)
Spicy Dill Pickles (12oz jar)
Spicy Dill Pickles (6oz jar)
Pickled Red Onions 6oz jar)
Smokey & Sweet Jalapeños 6oz jar)
Extra side of spicy dill pickle
Extra side of B & B pickle
Extra side of pickled red onion
Extra side of smoked jalapeño
Ranch dressing 2 oz.
Blue Cheese dressing 2 oz
Cider Vinaigrette 2 oz
Honey Mustard dressing 2 oz
Hot Honey 1 oz
Buffalo sauce 2 oz
House Hot Sauce 3 oz bottle
Honey Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle
Sweet and tangy, tomato based
Honey Red 2 oz.
Sweet and tangy, tomato based
Spicy Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle
A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice
Spicy Red 2 oz
A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice
Virginia Blackberry Sauce, 12 oz bottle
A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce
VA Blackberry 2 oz
A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce
Carolina Firewater Sauce, 12 oz bottle
An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat
Carolina Firewater 2 oz
An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat
Low Country Mustard Sauce, 12 oz bottle
Our version of the famous mustard sauce
Low Country Mustard 2 oz
Our version of the famous mustard sauce
Pitmaster Packages
The Classic
Feeds 4. Pulled pork, chopped chicken or smoked turkey. + 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread
The All-American
Feeds 4. Pulled pork, chopped chicken and 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread
The Pig Out
Feeds 4. Pulled pork and a full rack of baby back ribs + 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread
The Smoked Special
Feeds 4-6. Pork, ribs, brisket and 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread
The Cadillac
Feeds 6. Pork, ribs, brisket, fried chicken and 4 pts of sides + 1/2 pt of slaw + 6 cookies + 6 rolls or cornbread
Draft
Tavern (Alewerks) br. ale
Bask DIPA (Basic City)
Firefly (3 notchd) summer ale
Kolsh (Skipping Rock)
Farmhouse cider (Potters)
Pabst blue ribbon - lager
Minute Man IPA (3 notchd)
Hopwork Orange (Blue Mt.) IPA
The Love (Starr Hill) wheat beer
Vienna Lager (Devils Backbone)
Our Daily Pile (basic city) pilsner
Roxanne (Starr hill) rasp sour
Bottle Beer/Cider (Copy)
Wine (Copy)
Illi - prosecco
Italy. Prosecco - sparkling (white), wisteria and acacia flower notes
Toschi - pinot grigio
Witness Mark - sauvignon blanc
Witness Mark - chardonnay
California. Medium bodied chardonnay
King Family - Crose rose
Crozet, VA Dry, crisp, merlot based rose
Toschi - pinot noir (red)
Witness Mark - cabernet sauvignon
Illi - prosecco
Toschi - pinot grigio
Witness Mark - sauvignon blanc
Witness Mark - chardonnay
King Family - Crose rose
Toschi - pinot noir (red)
Witness Mark - cabernet sauvignon
Bottle (Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2025 Library Avenue, Crozet, VA 22932
Photos coming soon!