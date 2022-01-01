  • Home
  Crozet
  Smoked Kitchen and Tap - 2025 Library Avenue
Smoked Kitchen and Tap 2025 Library Avenue

2025 Library Avenue

Crozet, VA 22932

Order Again

Drinks - Alcohol

Tavern (Alewerks) br. ale

$5.00

Bask DIPA (Basic City)

$5.00

Gose (3 notchd) watermelon sour

$5.50

Oktoberfest - Beale's

$5.50

Kolsh (Skipping Rock)

$4.50

Farmhouse cider (Potters)

$5.00

Minute Man IPA (3 notchd)

$5.00

The Love (Starr Hill) wheat beer

$4.50

Vienna Lager (Devils Backbone)

$4.50

Our Daily Pile (basic city) pilsner

$5.00

Roxanne (Starr hill) rasp sour

$5.50Out of stock

Pabst blue ribbon - lager

$3.50Out of stock

Hopwork Orange (Blue Mt.) IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Lt Alum. btl.

$5.00

Mich. Ultra Alum. btl.

$5.00

Miller Lt. Alum. btl.

$5.00

$5 beer/cider

$5.00

DB Orange Smash

$6.00

DB Lime Margarita

$6.00

DB Vodka Mule

$6.00

DB Sex on Beach

$6.00

Gio - Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Italy (white) Lemon zest and floral notes

Cabernet Sauv - Barboursvl

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Ox-eye)

$9.00

King Family - Crose rose

$9.00

Crozet, VA Dry, crisp, merlot based rose

Sauv Blanc (Barboursvle)

$8.00

Garnacha (Vina Borgia)

$6.00

Rose Blend (Mont Gravet)

$7.00

Prosecco (Barbrsvl)

$7.00

Chardonnay (White Hall)

$7.00

Reisling (Heinz Eifel)

$7.00

Gio Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Cabernet Sauv - Barboursvle

$30.00

Pinot Noir - Ox-eye

$38.00

King Family - Crose rose

$40.00

Sauv Blanc - Barboursvle

$30.00

Garnacha (Vina Borgia)

$27.00

Rose Blend (Mont Gravet)

$27.00

Prosecco (Barbrsvl)

$28.00

Chardonnay (White Hall)

$28.00

Reisling (Heinz Eifel)

$28.00

Drinks - NA

Coke

$3.00

Boylans Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Boylans Grape

$3.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet. Tea

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Choc Milk

$1.00

Kids Juice

$1.00

Bottle water

$1.50

Sparkling/seltzer water

$2.00

Togo Drink Fntn or Tea

$1.75

Free water

Snacks

Southern Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with house ranch

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Cheese sauce, black bean puree, creamed corn, pepper relish, BBQ sauce and your choice of protein

Wings

$10.00

Half pound, choice of flavor and dressing, served with carrots

Devil Egg - YES prep

$5.00

House bacon, roasted tomatoes, herbs

Devil Egg - NO prep

$5.00

BBQ Picks

BBQ Pick 1

$9.00

Pick 1 meat, 6 oz serving. Comes with cornbread and your choice of sauce.

BBQ Pick 2

$11.00

Pick 2 meats, 4 oz + 4 oz serving. Comes with cornbread and your choice of sauce.

BBQ Pick 3

$13.00

Pick 3 meats, 4 oz + 4 oz + 4 oz serving. Comes with cornbread and your choice of sauce.

Classic Sandwiches

Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked, and pulled to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side

Classic Pulled Chicken Sandwich

48 hour marinated chicken, slow smoked and chopped to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side

Classic Brisket Sandwich

14 hour slow smoked Texas style, sliced to order. Served on a toasted bun. Sauce and a baby slaw on the side

Signature Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried chicken breast, Duke's mayo, house made spicy dill pickles, side of hot honey sauce, on a toasted bun

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken salad made with house smoked breast meat, with honey mustard, shredded lettuce & tomato

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Our smoked turkey, house bacon, swiss, ranchonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato

Texas Brisket Special Sandwich

$14.00

Texas style smoked brisket, cheddar, slaw, bbq sauce, spicy dill pickles, onion

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pastrami, swiss, slaw, comeback sauce, house B&B pickles, bbq sauce

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Twin oaks tofu, bbq sauce, slaw, pickled red onion

Pit Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Our smoked beef brisket, chopped & sauced, pickled red onion straws and spicy dill pickles

Brisket & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced smoked brisket, American cheese, grilled onions, mayo

Smoked Cuban

$14.00

House smoked pork belly, ham, Swiss, spicy dill pickles, honey mustard, mayo on grilled/pressed ciabatta roll

Alabama White Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

The Original Burger

Quarter or half-pound smash burger with American, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce and B&B pickles

The Deluxe Burger

Quarter or half-pound smash burger with American, bacon, house pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce and B&B pickles

Build-A-Burger

Create your perfect smash burger

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Includes watermelon (or other seasonal fruit) and choice of fries, mac & cheese, or carrots, and choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or water

Salads

Southern Cobb Salad

$11.00

Avocado, house bacon, crumbled blue, fresh corn, egg, romaine, tomatoes, ranch on the side

Smokehouse Salad

$9.00

Sharp cheddar, spiced sunflower seeds, fresh corn, carrots, romaine, tomatoes, cornbread croutons, cider vinaigrette on the side

Cold Cobb

$11.00

Cold Smokehouse

$9.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Fries

Cheesy Bacon Potatoes

Hash browns 2.0

Roasted Cauliflower

Southern Collard Greens

Collard Greens, smoked pork, onions & peppers

Baked Beans w/ Sausage

beans, peppers, onions, pork sausage

Creamed Corn w/ Smoked Jalapeño

Sweet Potato Fries

Potato Salad

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli, cheddar cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, bacon, sunflower seeds, sour cream/mayo dressing

House Slaw

Chips

$2.50

Cornbread

$1.00

Bun

$1.00

GF Bun

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Carrots

$1.50

Bag of Rolls (12)

$8.00

Sauce

Honey Red 2 oz.

$0.50

Sweet and tangy, tomato based

Spicy Red 2 oz

$0.50

A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice

VA Blackberry 2 oz

$0.50

A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce

Carolina Firewater 2 oz

$0.50

An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat

Low Country Mustard 2 oz

$0.50

Our version of the famous mustard sauce

Ranch dressing 2 oz.

$0.50

Blue Cheese dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Cider Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Hot Honey 1 oz

$0.50

Buffalo sauce 2 oz

$0.50

House Hot Sauce 3 oz bottle

$3.50

Honey Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

Sweet and tangy, tomato based

Spicy Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice

Virginia Blackberry Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$10.00

A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce

Carolina Firewater Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat

Low Country Mustard Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

Our version of the famous mustard sauce

Desserts

Key Lime Pie (Gluten Free)

$4.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00

Big Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Tuxedo Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Dirt Cup

$3.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

2 Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Butcher Shop

Pulled Pork

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked, and pulled to order

Chopped Chicken

48 hour marinated, slow smoked and chopped to order

Smoked Turkey

Tender smoked turkey breast, sliced to order

Beef Brisket

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order

House pastrami

Perfectly seasoned and juicy, sliced to order

Chicken wings

Choice of wing flavor and sauce. Served with carrots.

Baby back ribs

Signature Fried Chicken

Crispy boneless chicken breast

Chicken nuggets

Not just for kids

Smoked Chicken Salad

Extras

Bread & Butter Pickles (12oz jar)

$7.00

Bread & Butter Pickles (6oz jar)

$4.00

Spicy Dill Pickles (12oz jar)

$7.00

Spicy Dill Pickles (6oz jar)

$4.00

Pickled Red Onions 6oz jar)

$4.00

Smokey & Sweet Jalapeños 6oz jar)

$4.00

Extra side of spicy dill pickle

$0.50

Extra side of B & B pickle

$0.50

Extra side of pickled red onion

$0.50

Extra side of smoked jalapeño

$0.50

Ranch dressing 2 oz.

$0.50

Blue Cheese dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Cider Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Hot Honey 1 oz

$0.50

Buffalo sauce 2 oz

$0.50

House Hot Sauce 3 oz bottle

$3.50

Honey Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

Sweet and tangy, tomato based

Honey Red 2 oz.

$0.50

Sweet and tangy, tomato based

Spicy Red Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice

Spicy Red 2 oz

$0.50

A kicked-up version of our honey red with added spice

Virginia Blackberry Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$10.00

A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce

VA Blackberry 2 oz

$0.50

A Virginia twist on the rich and sweet Memphis style sauce

Carolina Firewater Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat

Carolina Firewater 2 oz

$0.50

An Eastern Carolina vinegar-based sauce with a touch of heat

Low Country Mustard Sauce, 12 oz bottle

$9.00

Our version of the famous mustard sauce

Low Country Mustard 2 oz

$0.50

Our version of the famous mustard sauce

Pitmaster Packages

The Classic

$60.00

Feeds 4. Pulled pork, chopped chicken or smoked turkey. + 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread

The All-American

$65.00

Feeds 4. Pulled pork, chopped chicken and 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread

The Pig Out

$80.00

Feeds 4. Pulled pork and a full rack of baby back ribs + 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread

The Smoked Special

$95.00

Feeds 4-6. Pork, ribs, brisket and 3 pts of sides. + 1/2 pt of slaw + 4 cookies + 4 rolls or cornbread

The Cadillac

$120.00

Feeds 6. Pork, ribs, brisket, fried chicken and 4 pts of sides + 1/2 pt of slaw + 6 cookies + 6 rolls or cornbread

Catering

PNU

$1.00

Heating kits

$5.00

Delivery

$100.00

