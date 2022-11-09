Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

Smoked Out Cincy

114 Reviews

$$

5800 Creek Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Fries
(8) Smoked Wings
(4) Smoked Wings

Bar Bites

Cajun Chicken Rolls

Cajun Chicken Rolls

$8.00

[2] hand-rolled with smoked pulled chicken, cream cheese, & roasted red peppers. sriracha aioli for dipping.

Smoked Pork Rolls

Smoked Pork Rolls

$8.00

[2] hand-rolled with smoked pulled pork & blended cheeses. mustard seed aioli for dipping.

Mac N Cheese Rolls

Mac N Cheese Rolls

$8.00

[3] hand-rolled with mac n cheese, cream cheese, & spicy bacon bits. your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce for dipping.

BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$12.00

smoked pulled pork & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of BBQ or Spicy BBQ sauce, and fresh scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

smoked pulled chicken & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce, and fresh scallions.

Spicy Bacon Cheese Fries

Spicy Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00

spicy bacon bits & warm white queso. topped with fresh scallions. your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Cheese Only Fries

$10.00
(4) Smoked Wings

(4) Smoked Wings

$6.00

*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.

(8) Smoked Wings

(8) Smoked Wings

$12.00

*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.

(12) Smoked Wings

(12) Smoked Wings

$18.00

*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

served with a side of ranch.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

served with a side of queso.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Chips

$6.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Philly Brisket

Philly Brisket

$12.00

smoked brisket topped with sautéed onions & green peppers, melted provolone cheese, & horseradish aioli.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

smoked pulled chicken topped with bleu cheese-celery salsa & your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce.

Flying Pig

Flying Pig

$12.00

smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw, BBQ sauce, spicy bacon bits, & horseradish aioli.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

topped with an oil and herb veggie slaw & roasted red pepper aioli.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Small Fries

Small Fries

$4.00
Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Small Coleslaw

Small Coleslaw

$3.00
Small Pot Salad

Small Pot Salad

$3.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.00
Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Large Coleslaw

Large Coleslaw

$5.00
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$5.00
Small Mixed Veggie

Small Mixed Veggie

$3.00
Large Mixed Veggie

Large Mixed Veggie

$5.00

Kids

Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$9.00

large side of mac n cheese with a side of fries.

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$9.00

[3] breaded & deep fried chicken tenders with a side of fries.

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$9.00

[6] chicken corn dogs with a side of fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Salads

Spring Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Sauces & Extras

Mini Queso

$1.00

Small Queso

$2.00

Large Queso

$3.00

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side Carolina Gold

$0.50

Side Chernobyl

$0.50

Side Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Bun

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side Caramel

$1.00

Cole Slaw Cup

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Honey Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Mini Salsa

$0.50

Small Salsa

$2.00

Mini Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Desserts

Cinn Sugar Pretzels

$8.00

Carry-Out Drinks

Coke 20 Oz.

$2.50

Diet Coke 20 Oz.

$2.50

Coke Zero 20 Oz.

$2.50

Sprite 20 Oz.

$2.50

Root Beer 20 Oz.

$2.50

Orange Soda 20 Oz.

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade 20 Oz.

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pibb Xtra 20 Oz.

$2.50Out of stock

Tum E Yummie Berry Blast

$2.00Out of stock

Tum E Yummie Epic Apple

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Directions

Gallery
Smoked Out Cincy image
Smoked Out Cincy image
Smoked Out Cincy image
Smoked Out Cincy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
669 Justice Court Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
BrewRiver Kitchen at Sonder Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
8584 Duke Boulevard Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Station Family + BBQ
orange star3.8 • 83
400 Wyoming Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45215
View restaurantnext
Mck's BBQ - 7521 Gibson Street
orange starNo Reviews
7521 Gibson Street Liberty Township, OH 45069
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Hyde Park
orange starNo Reviews
2724 Erie Ave Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Listermann Brewing Trail House - 3701 Montgomery Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston