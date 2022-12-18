Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokehouse BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

917 Washington Street

Norwood, MA 02062

Order Again

Appetizers

Smokehouse Chili

$6.50

smoked brisket and pork, pinto beans, cheddar cheese

Honey Cornbread

$4.00

with whipped butter

Roasted Jalapeno Butter

$1.50

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

choose your sauce

Que Sliders

$10.00

pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket

Salads

BLT Salad

$11.00

greens, smokey bacon, tomatoes, house croutons

Smokehouse Salad

$16.00

greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, roasted corn and red peppers, topped with pulled pork and pulled chicken, cornbread croutons

Farmhouse Salad

$10.00

greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, roasted corn and red peppers, topped with pulled pork and pulled chicken, cornbread croutons

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

white or wheat sub roll or brioche, 1 side and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

white or wheat sub roll or brioche, 1 side and pickles

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

white or wheat sub roll or brioche, 1 side and pickles

Smoked Sausage sub

$10.00

peppers and onions

Plates

Brisket

$18.50

slow smoked, hot or mild sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

St Louis Ribs

$18.50Out of stock

hot or mild sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

BBQ Half Chicken

$18.50

hot or mild sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

Pulled Pork

$18.50

hot or mild sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

Pulled Chicken

$18.50

hot or mild sauce, 2 sides and cornbread

Smoked Sausages

$18.50

2 sides and cornbread

2 Meat Combo

$18.50

2 sides and cornbread, choose any 2 meats

Cups and Pints

Pint Brisket

$16.00

hot or mild sauce

Cup Brisket

$8.00

hot or mild sauce

Pint Pulled Pork

$16.00

hot or mild sauce

Cup Pulled Pork

$8.00

hot or mild sauce

Pint Pulled Chicken

$16.00

hot or mild sauce

Cup Pulled Chicken

$8.00

hot or mild sauce

Smoked Sausage each

$6.00

St Louis Ribs each

$2.25Out of stock

hot or mild sauce

Sides

Pint Collard Greens

$6.00

smokey slow simmered greens

1/2 Pint Collard Greens

$4.00

Pint Mac and Cheese

$6.00

creamy rich cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta

1/2 Pint Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Pint Beans

$6.00

simmered with spices and vegetables

1/2 Pint Beans

$4.00

Pint Potato Salad

$6.00

gold potatoes, onion and egg

1/2 Pint Potato Salad

$4.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.00

creamy cabbage and carrot

1/2 Pint Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

rich, buttery mashed

1/2 Pint Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pint Confetti Rice

$6.00

basmati rice, shredded vegetables

1/2 Pint Confetti Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Lemon Bars

$9.00

sweet lemon curd

Apple Bread Pudding

$9.00

bourbon caramel sauce

Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$45.00Out of stock

1/2 chicken, 1 pint of pulled pork or brisket, 2pints sides, 2 rolls and cornbread

Family Plan

Family Plan

$80.00Out of stock

1/2 chicken, 1 pint pulled pork, 1 pint brisket, 12 st louis ribs, 3 pints sides, 4 rolls and cornbread

Pans to Go

Pan Brisket

$95.00

feeds 10-12

Pan Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken

$80.00

feeds 10-12

Pan Smoked Chicken (24pc)

$50.00

feeds 10-12

Slab of St Louis Ribs (12-13 ribs)

$30.00

choose your sauce

Pan Smoked Sausages

$50.00

bbq sauce and mustard on the side

Pan Sides

$30.00

Collard greens, mashed potatoes, potato salad, cole slaw, mac and cheese, confetti rice or pinto beans. feeds 10-12

Pan Smoked Wings

$45.00

choose your sauce. feeds 10-12

Pan Sliders

$30.00

pulled pork, brisket and pulled chicken. feeds 10-12

Farmhouse or BLT Salad

$30.00

feeds 10-12

Smokehouse Salad

$50.00

feeds 10-12

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

