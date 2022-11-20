Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoke'n Soul,LLC

review star

No reviews yet

5174 Plank Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Chop Plate
Hand Burger
Baby Back Ribs Plate

On Bun

Hand Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb. hand made beef pattie fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Chicken Tenders Bun

$9.00

3 Chicken Tenders fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Pork Chop Bun

$9.00

1 six ounce center cut Pork Chop fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Sausage Bun

$8.00

1 Manda smoked sausage link or 2 Patton's Hot Sausage patties fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Shrimp Bun

$13.00

6-7 shrimp fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Catfish Bun

$12.00

3 fish strips fully dressed(mayo,mustard,ketchup packets on the side)

Sides

Jambalaya

$7.00

Scratch made(contains smoked chicken, smoked sausage,& ham)

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

Linguine tossed in our scratch made cheese sauce

Candied Yams

$5.00

Scratch cooked fresh peeled yams

Collard Greens

$5.00

Scratch cooked collard greens, does contain beef byproduct(pork free)

Red Beans

$5.00

Scratch cooked red beans & rice(does contain pork)

Green Beans

$5.00

Scratch cooked cut green beans(pork free)

Baked Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Scratch cooked(does contain pork)

Potato Salad

$3.00

Scratch made sweet & savory potato salad(does not contain onions)

French Fries

$3.00

fried & seasoned

Basket

New York Strip Basket

$23.00Out of stock

10-11oz hand cut steak

Baby Back Ribs Basket

$13.00

4 ribs smoked & coated in our pepper jelly glaze

Chicken Wings Basket

$13.00

3 drums & 3 flats

Turkey Wing Basket

$13.00

2 whole wings served w/ fries & a drink

Pork Chop Basket

$13.00

2 six ounce center cut chops

Chicken Tenders Basket

$11.00

5 tenders

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

12 wild caught Louisiana Shrimp

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Catfish Basket

$18.00

Catfish Basket

$17.00

6 Cat fish strips

Plate

New York Strip Plate

$25.00

10-11oz hand cut Steak

Baby Back Ribs Plate

$18.00

4 ribs smoked & coated in our pepper jelly glaze

Chicken Wings Plate

$17.00

3 drums & 3 flats

Turkey Wing Plate

$15.00

1 whole wing

Pork Chop Plate

$16.00

2 six ounce center cut chops

Chicken Tenders Plate

$15.00

5 tenders

Shrimp Plate

$21.00

12 wild caught Louisiana Shrimp

Catfish Plate

$20.00

6 Cat fish strips

1/2 shrimp 1/2 Catfish

$21.00

A La Carte

Nacho

$18.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped w/ shredded cheese, fresh fried jalapenos,& your choice of Steak,Chicken, or Shrimp tossed in our pepper jelly glaze(queso, red onions, tomatoes, guacamole,& sour cream on the side)

Potatoes

$7.00

Our boiled red potatoes cut up & fried, tossed in butter & seasoning w/ your choice of meat & toppings

Alfredo

$18.00

Linguine tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce topped w/ your choice of Chicken or Shrimp

New York Strip

$18.00

10-11oz hand cut Steak

Baby Back Ribs

$11.00

4 ribs smoked & coated in our pepper jelly glaze

Chicken Wings

$10.00

3 drums & 3 flats

Turkey Wing

$8.00

1 whole wing

Pork Chop

$8.00

2 six ounce center cut chops

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

5 tenders

Shrimp

$8.00

8 wild caught Louisiana Shrimp

Catfish

$8.00

6 Cat fish strips

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

one 8oz. cup of cheese sauce

Fried Jalapenos

$1.00

fresh fried jalapeños

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Chef Specials

B.B.Q Leg Quater

$18.00Out of stock

1 B.B.Q Leg Quarter served w/ dirty rice, collard greens, Mac-n-Cheese & a drink

Shrimp Étouffée & 3 Catfish Strips

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp Étouffée over rice & 3 Catfish Strips served with 2 regular or basic sides & drink

Smoked Smothered Pork Chops

$18.00Out of stock

Two 6oz Pork chops Smoked & Smothered in gravy served over rice with 2 sides & a drink

Smoke'n MeatLoaf

$20.00

2 slices of Smoked MeatLoaf(1lb.) Glazed in our signature Pepper Jelly Glaze served with your choice of 2 regular or basic sides & a drink

Boiled Platter

$20.00Out of stock

3 Turkey Necks, 3 Pork Neck Bones, 1 Manda Sausage Link, 2 Corn, & 2 Potatoes **NO SUBSTITUTIONS**

Pig Tail Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr.Pepper

$1.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$1.00

Brisk Tea

$1.00Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.00Out of stock

Cakes

7up Pound cake

$5.00Out of stock

1 slice

Honey Bun cake

$5.00Out of stock

1 square

Chili

16 oz cup of Homemade Chili (contains Ground beef, beef stew meat, & bean)

Chili w/ beans

$10.00

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$15.00

16oz Seafood gumbo 8oz rice on the side

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Food trailer and mobile caterer

5174 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

