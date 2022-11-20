Smoke'n Soul,LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food trailer and mobile caterer
Location
5174 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen - Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center
5.0 • 9
7323 Florida BLVD Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurant
Anthony's Italian Deli - 5575 Government St
4.8 • 817
5575 Government St Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge