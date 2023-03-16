Restaurant header imageView gallery

SmokeOut BBQ 40 Earnest Street

review star

No reviews yet

40 Earnest Street

Blairsville, GA 30512

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Brisket Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Sandwich with side

$8.99

Served on Texas toast or bun, with your choice of sauce plus choice of one (1) side, and a pickle spear.

Brisket Sandwich with side

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich with side

$8.99

Lunch Special Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$11.99

Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$15.99

Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.

Chicken Plate

$13.99
Jerk Chicken Plate

Jerk Chicken Plate

$13.99

Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.

Rib Plate

$16.99

Lunch Special Turkey plate

$12.99

By the Pound

1/2 pound pork

$8.00

1/2 pound brisket

$10.00

1 pound pork

$16.00

1 pound brisket

$20.00

1/2 chicken

$8.00

Whole chicken

$16.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sides

Sides - 8 oz

$4.00

Sides - 16oz

$8.00

Sides - 32oz

$14.00

Small Fry

$3.99

Large Fry

$5.99

Farmers

The Little Farm

$23.99

The Big Farm

$37.99

Tacos

2 Tacos and a Side

$10.00

Brisket tacos and a side

$11.99

Misc

Smoked Sausage Link

$6.00

BBQ Parfait

$6.00

8 oz cup of pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, collard greens, and topped with our housemade BBQ sauce.

Bag of Pork Rinds

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the #1 BBQ in Blairsville!

Website

Location

40 Earnest Street, Blairsville, GA 30512

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
