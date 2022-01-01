Restaurant header imageView gallery

SmokeOut BBQ

1850 Winderly Ln

Pickerington, OH 43147

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
Chopped Beef Brisket
Fries

1 Side Combo

1 Side Combo

-$1.50

2 Side Combo

2 Side Combo

-$2.50

The Meats

Chopped Beef Brisket

Chopped Beef Brisket

$11.00

Smoked beef brisket. Barky with a little spice from coarse black pepper.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Smoked tender pork, with a sweeter rub

Carolina Pork

Carolina Pork

$9.00

Smoked pork, topped with slaw and vinegar sauce

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Smoked chicken breast in a sweeter rub

Chicken Wings (1lb)

Chicken Wings (1lb)

$13.00

Seasoned and smoked, then fried for crispness

St. Louis Spare Ribs 3 bones

St. Louis Spare Ribs 3 bones

$9.00

Seasoned and smoked until tender, then tossed in a sweet dry rub

St. Louis Spare Ribs 6 bones

St. Louis Spare Ribs 6 bones

$16.00

Seasoned and smoked until tender, then tossed in a sweet dry rub

St. Louis Spare Ribs 12 bones

St. Louis Spare Ribs 12 bones

$25.00

The Creations

BBQ Loaded Fries

BBQ Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with cheese, bacon and your choice of meat/sauce.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$13.00

Heavy portion of mac, topped with bbq beans and choice of meat/sauce

SmokeOut Sampler

SmokeOut Sampler

$22.00

Choice of 3 meats & 2 sides

The Sides

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Large shell noodes in a thick and cheesy sauce

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Smoked bbq beans (vegetarian)

Green Beans w/Bacon

Green Beans w/Bacon

$3.00

Slow cooked green beans, bursting with flavor

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Cabbage slaw in a thick mayo-based sauce

Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.00

Large piece of cornbread

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned with salt

Cheese & Bacon Fries

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$6.50

Fries covered with cheese sauce and bacon

Peach Cobbler w/ Whipped Cream

Peach Cobbler w/ Whipped Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Handmade peach cobbler topped with whipped cream

Kids Meal (Ages 12 & Under)

Kids Meal

$8.00

3 oz meat serving, 1 side and a juice or water

Bulk Meats/Sides

1 lb Chopped Brisket

1 lb Chopped Brisket

$26.00

Slow smoked beef brisket. Barky with a little spice from pepper

1 lb Pulled Pork

1 lb Pulled Pork

$15.00

Smoked tender pork in a sweeter rub

1 lb Pulled Chicken

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Smoked chicken breast in a sweeter rub

Family Size Mac N Cheese

Family Size Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Large shell noodes in a thick and cheesy sauce

Family Size BBQ Baked Beans

Family Size BBQ Baked Beans

$12.00

Smoked bbq beans (vegetarian)

Family Size Green Beans w/Bacon

Family Size Green Beans w/Bacon

$12.00

Slow cooked green beans, bursting with flavor

Family Size Creamy Coleslaw

Family Size Creamy Coleslaw

$12.00

Cabbage slaw in a thick mayo-based sauce

Extras

Sweet & Tangy - Thin, Memphis-based sauce

$0.50

Smoky Sriracha - Thick, sweet & spicy

$0.50

Bold Gold - Mustard-based with a kick

$0.50

Carolina Vinegar - Apple Cider Vinegar-based with a kick

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bun

$0.75

NA Beverages

Water

$1.25

Bottled

Coke

$1.25

Can

Diet Coke

$1.25

Can

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can

Mt. Dew

$1.25

Can

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled

Monster-Original

$3.00

Can

Monster-Sugar Free White

$3.00

Can

Juice box

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, hot, pit smoked BBQ every day. All wood fire flavor with no gas assist. Drive thru, carryout, dine in, and catering.

Website

Location

1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

