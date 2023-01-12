Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoke Shack BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

490 Mastic Road

Mastic Beach, NY 11951

Popular Items

Nacho Explosion
Pulled Pork Tacos (3)
Porky Mountain Fries

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$14.99

2 Meat Platter

$19.99

Burgers

All sandwiches and burgers are served with your choice of a side of fries or homemade potato chips and macaroni salad.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.99

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon & signature BBQ sauce

Brunch Burger

$15.99

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with slow smoked pulled pork, bacon & an egg cooked medium

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce

Cheeseburger Slider Only

$3.99

Cheeseburger Slider Combo

$4.99

Moon Burger

$13.99

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms

Rodeo Burger

$15.99

Hand pressed fresh burger topped with Mozzarella, Bacon, Signature BBQ Sauce, and an onion ring.

Hamburger

$12.99

Hamburger Slider Combo

$4.99

Sandwiches

The Mother Load

$13.99

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with thin sliced marinated flank steak* & an egg cooked medium

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with homestyle coleslaw

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.49

Slow smoked, thin sliced brisket topped with signature BBQ sauce & homestyle coleslaw

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & blue cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & mayo

Pulled Pork Slider Combo

$4.99

Pulled Pork Slider Only (1)

$3.99

Wraps

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.99

Slow smoked pulled pork, bacon, lettuce, tomato & homestyle coleslaw

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Thin marinated flank steak*, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island dressing

Brisket Wrap

$12.49

Ribs

Slow smoked pork ribs smothered in signature BBQ sauce Served with fresh hand-cut fries

3 Ribs

$7.99

6 Ribs

$12.99

9 Ribs

$16.99

Whole Rack/Ribs

$20.99

Wings

4 Wings

$6.99

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$23.99

Shack Bites

Shack Bites

$11.29

Boneless chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fresh hand-cut fries

Fries

Fresh Hand-Cut Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

A mound of hand cut fries smothered with cheese

Porky Mountain Fries

$12.99

Fresh hand-cut fries topped with slow smoked pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream & scallions

BBQ Cheese Fries

$6.49

Nachos

Nachos and Cheese

$5.99

Nacho Explosion

$12.99

Nacho chips topped with a mountain of slow smoked pulled pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno peppers & scallions

Taco Trios

BBQ Chicken Tacos (3)

$10.99

Chicken topped with signature BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend, tomatoes & scallions

Pulled Pork Tacos (3)

$11.99

Homestyle coleslaw topped with slow smoked pulled pork

Brisket Tacos (3)

$12.99

Slow smoked brisket topped with onions, 3-cheese blend & signature BBQ sauce

Flank Steak Tacos (3)

$13.99

Marinated flank steak topped with 3-cheese blend, lettuce & tomatoes

Quesadillas

served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.49

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Knish

Plain Knish

$4.99

Loaded Knish

$9.49

Potato knish topped with slow smoked pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream & scallions

Hot Dogs

Single Sabrett Hot Dog

$2.99

Sabrett hot dog served on a fresh hot dog bun with potato chips Add your choice of sauerkraut or onions

Two Sabrett Hot Dogs

$4.99

Sabrett hot dog served on a fresh hot dog bun with potato chips Add your choice of sauerkraut or onions

Porky Mountain Hot Dog

$7.99

Sabrett hot dog topped with slow smoked pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream & scallions served on a hot dog bun

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Beans

$1.99

Small Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Small Coleslaw

$2.99

Large Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Large Coleslaw

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Macaroni + Cheese Bites

$4.99

Texas Toast

$2.99

Corn Bread

$1.49

Beverage

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Arizona Ice Tea

$3.29

Arizona Lemonade

$3.29

Arizona 1/2 Ice Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.29

Hank's Root Beer

$3.29

Hank's Black Cherry

$3.29

Hank'sVanilla Cream

$3.29

Hank's Orange Cream

$3.29

Monster

$3.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Hank's Grape Soda

$3.29

Desserts

Milkshakes

$6.99

Apple Eggroll

$7.99

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.99

Brownie Deluxe

$5.99

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$4.99

Funnel Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Funnel Cake Deluxe

$8.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$3.49

Rainbow Cookies

$3.99

Brownie

$2.49

Cake Pops

$1.99

Churro

$2.49

Sauce

Petey Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy, BBQ Done Different!

Website

Location

490 Mastic Road, Mastic Beach, NY 11951

Directions

