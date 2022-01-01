SmokeStack Urban Barbeque imageView gallery
Barbeque

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque

185 Reviews

$

139 Green St

Worcester, MA 01604

Smoked Wings
Combo Plate
Cornbread

BEGINNINGS

App Sampler

$15.99

Fried Pickles,Chips and Queso, Chicken Quesadilla, and Honey Habanero Wings. All served with appropriate sauces . No substitutions.

BBQ Mac

$9.99Out of stock

Mixture of pork, beef, chicken, & BBQ sauce topped with mac 'n cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded and fried pickle chips served with special sauce

Nachos

$13.99

Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortila chips, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of Smoked Chiken or Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, corn salsa, and sour cream.

Smoked Wings

$14.99

8 wings tossed in choice of sauce

Chile Con Queso & Chips

$6.99

Tortilla Chips with chile con queso dip

Queso Fries

$12.99

House fries loaded with chopped pork, queso, roasted jalapenos, and avocado crema

SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.99

Caesar

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Brisket Reuben

$17.99Out of stock

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET TOPPED WITH OUR APPLE-SLAW, SWISS CHEESE & REMOULADE ON RYE

Catfish Po'boy

$16.99

FRIED OR BLACKENED CATFISH ON FRESH FRENCH ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & CREOLE MAYO

The Cuban

$15.99Out of stock

PRESSED SMOKED PORK WITH PICKLES, SWISS CHEESE & GRAIN MUSTARD SAUCE

Pork Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH CAROLINA Q BBQ SAUCE AND APPLE SLAW

Kitchen Sink

$16.99

COMBINATION OF CHOPPED PORK, BRISKET, & CHICKEN, TOSSED IN KANSAS KICK, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, AND JALAPENOS

Brisket Stack

$17.99Out of stock

SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH CRISPY ONION STRINGS & KANSAS

Shrimp Po'boy

$16.99

FRIED OR BLACKENED SHRIMP ON FRESH FRENCH ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & CREOLE MAYO

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Fried Chicken topped with Pimento Cheese, Bacon and Jalapenos served on a bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

BBQ

Sliced Brisket Plate

$25.99Out of stock

CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD

Pulled Pork Plate

$20.99Out of stock

CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD

Combo Plate

$27.99

CHOICE OF 3 MEATS , CHOICE OF 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

St Louis Rib Plate

$28.99

CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD

1/2 Chicken Plate

$17.99

CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD

Double Brisket Combo

$31.99Out of stock

COMBO OF DOUBLE BRISKET WITH CHOICE OF ONE OTHER MEAT, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

Double Ribs Combo

$33.99

COMBO OF DOUBLE RIBS WITH CHOICE OF ONE OTHER MEAT, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES AND CORNBREAD

TACOS

Grilled Salmon topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served with cheesy grits and green beans.

Pork Tacos (3)

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled pork on flour tortillas with Kansas City Kick, pickled onions, and corn salsa

Catfish Tacos (3)

$14.99

Fried or blackened catfish on corn tortillas with cabbage, tomatoes, scallions with chipotle aioli

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Blackened shrimp on corn tortillas with cabbage, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, and sour cream

Blackened Catfish Dinner

$16.99

Blackened Catfish filets topped with corn salsa, served with choice of two sides.

Steak Tacos

$18.99

Marinated flank steak on corn tortillas with grilled onions & peppered, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado crema.

BURGERS

Frickle Burger

$15.99

TOPPED WITH FRIED PICKLES, SWISS CHEESE & SPECIAL SAUCE

Kick Butt Burger

$16.99

SMOTHERED IN PIMENTO CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BACON & JALAPEÑOS

Barbecue Burger

$16.99

TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE & CAROLINA Q

All In Burger

$17.99

TOPPED WITH MIXTURE OF BBQ BEEF, PORK & CHICKEN, JALAPEÑOS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE

Smokestack Burger

$14.99

TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE AND ONION STRINGS

SIDES

Apple Slaw

$6.99

Mac 'N Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

French Fries

$5.99

Collard Greens

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

BBQ Beans

$6.99

Cornbread

$3.50

Cuke Salad

$6.99

Onion Strings

$5.99

Potato Salad

$6.99

KIDS

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Burger

$10.99

WITH FRIES

Kids Ribs

$12.99

with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

with fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.99

with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese grilled on white bread, served with fries.

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, bourbon praline sauce and whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$5.99

N/A Beverages

Misc N/A Bev

Beverages

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

