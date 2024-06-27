- Home
- /
- Valparaiso
- /
- SmokeTown Blues .66 W Lincolnway
BBQ, American, Burgers, Bakery,
SmokeTown Blues .66 W Lincolnway
66 West Lincolnway
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Memphis Pulled Pig
BBQ pulled pork, topped with coleslaw$14.99
- Runaway Pig
BBQ pulled pork, topped with cheese$12.99
- El Borracho
Tennessee whiskey BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, grilled peppers & caramelized onions$14.99
- Prime Pig
BBQ pulled pork, topped with crispy onion twigs$13.99
- BBQ Chix Bacon Sandwich
BBQ-pulled chicken, lettuce, bacon, tomato$12.99
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato$9.99
- Chick Jagger
Pulled chicken, tangy sauce, slaw, pickles, lettuce, tomato$14.99
- Cheeseburger
1/4 lb patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce$12.99
Flatbreads
Bowls
Pitaco
Add Ons
Drinks Menu
Specialty Drinks
Cans and Bottles
- Sex & Candy$7.00
- Son of Juice$7.00
- Shiner - Brock$6.00
- Hoop Tea$5.00
- Bells' - Robust Porter$7.00
- Orange Haze$7.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Budlight$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$7.00
- Puppy Slumber Party$7.00
- Yeungling$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Tortilla Hands$7.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Stella Cidre$5.00
- Stella Liberte$6.00
Draft
Wine
- Glass Clos Du Bois Chardonnay$10.00
- Bottle Clos Du Bois Chardonnay$28.00
- Glass Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Bottle Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio$28.00
- Glass Canyon Road Musato$7.00
- Bottle Canyon Road Musato$28.00
- Glass Sella Antica$10.00
- Bottle Sella Antica$40.00
- Glass Clos Du Bois Cabernet$11.00
- Bottle Clos Du Bois Cabernet$32.00
- Glass Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir$11.00
- Bottle Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir$28.00
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Sides - A La Carte
SIDES
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting our small business. We would love to see your photos, so please tag us on social media and leave us a review!
Location
66 West Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383
© 2024 Toast, Inc.