Barbeque
American

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

470 Reviews

$$

5465 lake murray

la mesa, CA 91942

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Combo
Prime Brisket
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Start Your Engines

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Topped With Pulled Pork, House Cheese Sauce, Green Onions, Tomatoes, And Sliced Jalapeños

Brisket Burnt Ends & Jalapeno Mac 'n Cheese

$10.00

Gooey Mac 'N Cheese Infused With Fresh Jalapeño, Topped With Burnt Ends(If You're Lucky) Or Topped With Brisket If Burnt Ends Are Not Available

Smokey Slider Trio

$10.00

Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bite

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Green Light, Go!

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Charred Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Drizzled With Lime, And Caesar Dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon, And Smoked Cherry Tomatoes

Burnt Carrots & Cauliflower SALAD

$12.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, And Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Avocado, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Fritos, And BBQ Cilantro Ranch Dressing

Smoker Specialties

Prime Brisket

$18.00

(Half Pound) Natural Black Angus Prime Beef

Pulled Pork

$15.00

(Half Pound) Dry-Rubbed And Slow-Smoked For 12 Hours

Texas Smoked Sausage Link

$15.00

smoked Kielbasa rope with grill finish

Half Bone-In Smoked Chicken

$13.00

Dry-Rubbed, Smoked With A Blend Of Woods, And Basted With BBQ Sauce

Dino Beef Rib

$33.00

Dry-Rubbed, Smoked, And Flintstone Approved! (1 1/2 Pound)

Pork Spare Ribs (half rack)

$19.00

Pork Spare Ribs (full rack)

$33.00

Dry-Rubbed And Smoked To Perfection

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Big Texas Meatloaf

$17.00

Pick 2 Combo

$22.00

choice of 2 meat & 2 side except Dino Rib

Sidecars

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Baked Cornbread

$6.00

Jalapeño cornbread

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

With Roasted Garlic Buttercream

House Fries

$6.00

Creamy Corn

$6.00

South Of The Border Inspired Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, And Mayo Crema

Cowboy Caviar

$6.00

Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeño, And Cilantro

Homemade Coleslaw

$6.00

Burnt Carrots & Cauliflower SIDECAR

$6.00

Fresh Herbs And Olive Oil

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon And Mission Figs

BBQ Beans

$6.00

Pulled Pork, Beans, And BBQ Sauce

Potato Salad

$6.00

SIDE ONIONS RINGS

$7.00

Roadside Flatbreads

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, And BBQ Sauce

Smoked Sausage Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Potato, Caramelized Onions, And Chimichurri

Smoked Meat-Lovers' Flatbread

$20.00

Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Texas Sausage, And Honey Mustard

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Cauliflower And Carrots, Mozzarella, And Arugula

Rotisserie Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Brussels Sprouts, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, And Goat Cheese

Burnt Ends Flatbread

$18.00

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$13.00

Cheese Flat Bread

$11.00

Between The Buns

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Veggie Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, And Red Onions, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side

##Pulled Chicken Sandwich ##

$16.00

Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$17.00

Topped With BBQ Sauce, On A Roll, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side

Pulled Pork and Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

grilled buttery toasted sourdough, pull pork, melted cheddar cheese, gooey mac 'n cheese, BBQ sauce and, topped with cheese sauce.

Smokey's Burger

$18.00

Sharp Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Tomato, And Lettuce, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. served with fries and a pickle on the side

Belly Bacon Burger

$19.00

Pork Belly Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and ranch dressing on a brioche bun

Back Fire Burger

$18.00

Roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Stop Your Engines Burger

$19.00

Pull Pork, Pork Belly Bacon, fried red onions string, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

BT Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.00

Big Tex meatloaf served on Texas toast with horseradish mayo, Texas sausage gravy and red onions strings

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Morning Burger

$18.00

apple wood bacon, onions rings, blue cheese, mozzarella, & egg

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Winner, Winner, Rotisserie Dinner

Alabama Chicken (Whole)

$19.00Out of stock

24-Hour Brined Chicken, Slow-Roasted With Our House Alabama White BBQ Sauce. Served With Mashed Potatoes And Coleslaw

Whole Herb (Chicken)

$19.00Out of stock

Whole Habanero

$19.00Out of stock

Alabama Chicken (Half)

$13.00

Herb Chicken (Half)

$13.00

Habanero Chicken (Half)

$14.00

For The Crew

Crew of 4-6 people

$125.00

1 lb Brisket, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 Whole Chicken, 1 Smoked Sausage Link, 16oz Mac 'N Cheese, 16oz Coleslaw, 16oz Cowboy Caviar, 16oz Mashed Potatoes, Served With White Bread

Crew of 12-14 people

$240.00

2 lbs Brisket, 2 lbs Pulled Pork, 2 Whole Chickens, 2 Smoked Sausage Links, 1 Quart Mac 'N Cheese, 1 Quart Coleslaw, 1 Quart Cowboy Caviar, 1 Quart Mashed Potatoes, Served With White Bread

Little Riders

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served With Fries

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Served With Fries

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Served With Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served With Fries

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Finish Line

Bread Pudding

$8.00

With Caramel Sauce

Caramel Churro

$8.00

Served With Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Add Sauce

Habanero BBQ Sauce

$0.50

House BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Pint Habanero BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Pint House BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Pint Jalapeno Mustard

$9.50

Quart Habanero BBQ Sauce

$15.00

Quart House BBQ Sauce

$15.00

Quart Jalapeno Mustard

$17.00

Miscelaneous

Add a Bun

$1.50

Side Hawaiin Bread

$2.50

Large Pizza Dough

$7.00

Small Pizza Dough

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Holyday Meals

Christmas Meal

$150.00Out of stock

Super Brisket

$250.00Out of stock

Burnt End Shepherd's Pie

$13.99Out of stock

St Patty's Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Roast Dinner

$44.99

Thanksgiving Dinner 4-6 People

$160.00

1/2 Smoked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Cream Corn, Stuffing, & Gravy

Thanksgiving Dinner 8-12 People

$300.00

Whole Smoked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Creamy Corn, Stuffing, & Gravy

TEXMEX

Taco Trio (Brisket)

$13.00

Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.

Taco Trio (Pulled Pork)

$12.00

Pulled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.

Taco Trio (Pulled Chicken)

$12.00

Pulled Chicken, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.

Quesadilla (Brisket)

$14.00

Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca and chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa and chips.

Quesadilla (Pulled Pork)

$12.00

Pullled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.

Quesadilla (Pulled Chicken)

$12.00

Pulled Chickem, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.

Pulled Pork Burrito

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, French fries, Pico de Gallo and sour cream served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips

Loaded Nacho (Brisket)

$15.00

Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Brisket, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.

Loaded Nacho (Pulled Pork)

$12.00

Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Pork, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.

Loaded Nacho (Pulled Chicken)

$12.00

Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Chicken, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.

Specialty Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Mozzarella cheese, slide tomato, fresh basil & oregano

Pull Pork Pizza

$17.00+

Mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions & BBQ sauce

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$17.00+

Mozzarella cheese, brussels sprout, arugula, roasted cauliflower & carrots

Burnt End Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions & and chipotle cream

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, spinach & Ricotta

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, dill cream & caramelized onions

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pesto & chicken

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, red onions, chicken, fresh cilantro & BBQ sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, parmesan & ricotta

Gorgonzola Pizza

$17.00+

mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, green onions, caramelized pear & homemade smoked bacon

Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00+

mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, fresh basil, mushroom & green onions

Red Light Pizza

Just Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00+

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & Pepperoni

Ham & Mushroom Pizza

$16.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham & mushroom

Mexican Pizza

$17.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeno, red onions & sausage

Meatlover Pizza

$17.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham & Italian sausage

Pulled Chicken

$9.00

(Half Pound) Dry-Rubbed And Smoked

Parmigiana Pizza

$17.00+

tomato sauce, eggplant & fresh basil

The Works Pizza

$17.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, , mushroom, green pepper, red onions, black olives, sausage & pepperoni.

Draft Beer

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$5.00

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

$5.00

Clear Intentions IPA

$5.00

Coronado Brew Orange Wit

$5.00

Buenaveza Stone Lager

$5.00

Four Point IPA

$5.00

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$5.00

Mongo Double IIPA

$7.50

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$5.00

Eppig Special Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Spicy Michelada

$8.00

Black House Moddern Time

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Elysian Space Dust

$5.00

Heineken Zero (non-alcoholic)

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Newcastle

$5.00

Moose Drool Brown Ale

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Two Hearted Ale IPA

$6.00

BUCKET - Corona

$22.00

BUCKET - Coors Light

$18.00

BUCKET - Coors Banquet

$18.00

BUCKET - Miller High Life

$18.00

BUCKET - Newcastle

$28.00

BUCKET - Stella Artois

$22.00

BUCKET - Shiner Bock

$18.00

BUCKET - Heineken Zero

$18.00

BUCKET - Elysian Space Dust

$28.00

BUCKET - Moose Drool Brown Ale

$28.00

Canned Beer

Abnormalweiss Hef

$5.00

Avery Liliko'i Kepolo

$5.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$6.00

PBR (16oz)

$4.00

Second Chance Tabula Rasa Porter

$5.00

El Segundo Mayberry IPA

$7.00

Hop Cloud Hazy IPA

$5.00

10:45 to Denver IPA

$6.00

Embolden Hidden Paradise Hazy IPA

$7.00

Hazy IPA

Societe Harlot Blonde

$5.00

Blonde Ale

Kensington Japanese Lager

$6.00

Japanese Lager

Fall Goo Goo Muck IPA

$6.00

IPA

West Brew Hazy by the Sea

$6.00Out of stock

Mike Hess A Lager

$5.00

4 Pack of Beers

(4) Abnormalweiss Hef

$21.00

(4) Avery Liliko'i Kepolo

$21.00

(4) Cali Creamin

$25.00

(4) Chapman Crafted Pilsner 16oz

$25.00

(4) Coffee Bender Ale w/Coffee

$25.00

(4) Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale

$21.00

(4) Harland Hazy IPA

$25.00

(4) Harland Japanese Lager 16oz

$25.00

(4) PBR 16oz

$13.00

(4) Fort Point Animal Tropical IPA

$21.00

(4) Piston Peter Trophy Truck

$13.00

(4) Second Chance Fluffy

$25.00

(4) Second Chance Tabula Rasa Porter

$21.00

(4) Guinness

$25.00

(4) El Segundo Mayberry IPA

$29.00

Hard Kombucha

JuneShine - Midnight Painkiller

$5.00

Boochcraft - Apple Jasmine

$5.00

Boochcraft - Orange Pomegranate

$5.00

4 PACK - JuneShine Midnight Painkiller

$21.00

4 PACK - Boochcraft Apple Jasmine

$21.00

4 PACK - Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate

$21.00

4 PACK - Boochcraft Watermelon Chili

$21.00

Hard Seltzers

Ash 12oz Lavender

$4.00

Ash 16oz Blk Lemonade

$6.00

Ash 16oz Rainbow

$6.00

Ranch Water - Meyer Lemon (12oz)

$5.00

Ranch Water - Original (12oz)

$5.00

Ranch Water - Prickly Pear (12oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Ranch Water - Watermelon (12oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Truly - Lemon Tea

$3.00

4 PACK - Ranch Water Meyer Lemon

$17.00

4 PACK - Ranch Water Original

$17.00

4 PACK - Ranch Water Watermelon

$17.00

4 PACK - Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$17.00

Hard Ciders

Bivouac Blackberry Jam

$5.00

4 PACK - Bivouac Blackberry Jam

$21.00

Julian Hard Apple Cider

$6.00

BUCKET - Julian Hard Cider

$32.00

2 Towns Pineapple Cider

$5.00

BUCKET - 2 Towns Ciderhouse

$21.00

Hard Lemonade

Mucho Aloha Original

$6.00

By the Glass

Merlot - Kinderwood

$6.00

Pinot Noir - Tarrica

$8.00

Chardonnay - Kenderwood

$6.00

Pinot Grigio - Villa Alena

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc - La Cetto

$7.00

Rose - Mariella

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Scott Cellars

$8.00

Split Prosecco - Stella Rosa

$7.00

Bottle

Bottle - Pinot Noir - Tarrica

$25.50

Bottle - Merlot - Kinderwood

$19.50

Bottle - Chardonnay - Kenderwood

$19.50

Bottle - Pinot Grigio - Anterra

$19.50

Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc - Witherhills

$19.50

Bottle - Rose - Ava Grace

$19.50

Bottle - Sparkling

$27.75

Bottle - Pinot Grigio - Villa Alena

$19.50

Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc - La Cetto

$27.75Out of stock

Bottle - Cabernet - Scott Cellars

$25.50

Bottle - Rose - Mariella

$19.50

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Glass

Spicy Michelada

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Mango Bellini

$8.00

Cranberry Pomegranate Bellini

$8.00

Caramel Cinnamon Apple Bellini

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Cola

$3.00

Cola Zero

$3.00

Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Citrus Hibiscus

$3.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Bottle Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice

Large Orange Juice

$3.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Large Cranberry Pomegranate

$3.00

Hot Drinks

coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sprite

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

LG MILk

LG MILK

$3.00

Black Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XLarge

$20.00

2XLarge

$20.00

Grey Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XLarge

$20.00

2XLarge

$20.00

Blue Hat

One Size

$25.00

Orange Hat

One Size

$25.00

Mask

One Size

$7.00

Let's Fight Hunger Together

Give a Meal

$15.00

This meal will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a person facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase, you will also be supporting our business and staff. We thank you for your generous donation!

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Smoke'em if you Got'em!

Location

5465 lake murray, la mesa, CA 91942

Directions

