Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

Popular Items
Start Your Engines
Loaded Fries
Topped With Pulled Pork, House Cheese Sauce, Green Onions, Tomatoes, And Sliced Jalapeños
Brisket Burnt Ends & Jalapeno Mac 'n Cheese
Gooey Mac 'N Cheese Infused With Fresh Jalapeño, Topped With Burnt Ends(If You're Lucky) Or Topped With Brisket If Burnt Ends Are Not Available
Smokey Slider Trio
Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bite
Wings
Green Light, Go!
Caesar Salad
Charred Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Drizzled With Lime, And Caesar Dressing
Wedge Salad
Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon, And Smoked Cherry Tomatoes
Burnt Carrots & Cauliflower SALAD
Arugula, Goat Cheese, And Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
Avocado, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Fritos, And BBQ Cilantro Ranch Dressing
Smoker Specialties
Prime Brisket
(Half Pound) Natural Black Angus Prime Beef
Pulled Pork
(Half Pound) Dry-Rubbed And Slow-Smoked For 12 Hours
Texas Smoked Sausage Link
smoked Kielbasa rope with grill finish
Half Bone-In Smoked Chicken
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked With A Blend Of Woods, And Basted With BBQ Sauce
Dino Beef Rib
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked, And Flintstone Approved! (1 1/2 Pound)
Pork Spare Ribs (half rack)
Pork Spare Ribs (full rack)
Dry-Rubbed And Smoked To Perfection
Smoked Salmon
Big Texas Meatloaf
Pick 2 Combo
choice of 2 meat & 2 side except Dino Rib
Sidecars
Mac 'n Cheese
Baked Cornbread
Jalapeño cornbread
Mashed Potatoes
With Roasted Garlic Buttercream
House Fries
Creamy Corn
South Of The Border Inspired Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, And Mayo Crema
Cowboy Caviar
Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeño, And Cilantro
Homemade Coleslaw
Burnt Carrots & Cauliflower SIDECAR
Fresh Herbs And Olive Oil
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon And Mission Figs
BBQ Beans
Pulled Pork, Beans, And BBQ Sauce
Potato Salad
SIDE ONIONS RINGS
Roadside Flatbreads
Pulled Pork Flatbread
Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, And BBQ Sauce
Smoked Sausage Flatbread
Mozzarella, Roasted Potato, Caramelized Onions, And Chimichurri
Smoked Meat-Lovers' Flatbread
Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Texas Sausage, And Honey Mustard
Roasted Veggie Flatbread
Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Cauliflower And Carrots, Mozzarella, And Arugula
Rotisserie Chicken Flatbread
Brussels Sprouts, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, And Goat Cheese
Burnt Ends Flatbread
Pepperoni Flat Bread
Cheese Flat Bread
Between The Buns
Brisket Sandwich
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Beyond Burger
Beyond Veggie Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, And Red Onions, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
##Pulled Chicken Sandwich ##
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Topped With BBQ Sauce, On A Roll, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Pulled Pork and Grilled Cheese Sandwich
grilled buttery toasted sourdough, pull pork, melted cheddar cheese, gooey mac 'n cheese, BBQ sauce and, topped with cheese sauce.
Smokey's Burger
Sharp Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Tomato, And Lettuce, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. served with fries and a pickle on the side
Belly Bacon Burger
Pork Belly Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and ranch dressing on a brioche bun
Back Fire Burger
Roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
Stop Your Engines Burger
Pull Pork, Pork Belly Bacon, fried red onions string, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
BT Meatloaf Sandwich
Big Tex meatloaf served on Texas toast with horseradish mayo, Texas sausage gravy and red onions strings
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Morning Burger
apple wood bacon, onions rings, blue cheese, mozzarella, & egg
Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Winner, Winner, Rotisserie Dinner
Alabama Chicken (Whole)
24-Hour Brined Chicken, Slow-Roasted With Our House Alabama White BBQ Sauce. Served With Mashed Potatoes And Coleslaw
Whole Herb (Chicken)
Whole Habanero
Alabama Chicken (Half)
Herb Chicken (Half)
Habanero Chicken (Half)
For The Crew
Crew of 4-6 people
1 lb Brisket, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 Whole Chicken, 1 Smoked Sausage Link, 16oz Mac 'N Cheese, 16oz Coleslaw, 16oz Cowboy Caviar, 16oz Mashed Potatoes, Served With White Bread
Crew of 12-14 people
2 lbs Brisket, 2 lbs Pulled Pork, 2 Whole Chickens, 2 Smoked Sausage Links, 1 Quart Mac 'N Cheese, 1 Quart Coleslaw, 1 Quart Cowboy Caviar, 1 Quart Mashed Potatoes, Served With White Bread
Little Riders
Finish Line
Add Sauce
Habanero BBQ Sauce
House BBQ Sauce
Jalapeno Mustard Sauce
Ranch
Cilantro Ranch
Caesar Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Pint Habanero BBQ Sauce
Pint House BBQ Sauce
Pint Jalapeno Mustard
Quart Habanero BBQ Sauce
Quart House BBQ Sauce
Quart Jalapeno Mustard
Miscelaneous
Holyday Meals
Christmas Meal
Super Brisket
Burnt End Shepherd's Pie
St Patty's Burger
Smoked Turkey Roast Dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner 4-6 People
1/2 Smoked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Cream Corn, Stuffing, & Gravy
Thanksgiving Dinner 8-12 People
Whole Smoked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Creamy Corn, Stuffing, & Gravy
TEXMEX
Taco Trio (Brisket)
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Taco Trio (Pulled Pork)
Pulled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Taco Trio (Pulled Chicken)
Pulled Chicken, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Quesadilla (Brisket)
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca and chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa and chips.
Quesadilla (Pulled Pork)
Pullled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Quesadilla (Pulled Chicken)
Pulled Chickem, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Pulled Pork Burrito
Smoked Pulled Pork, French fries, Pico de Gallo and sour cream served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips
Loaded Nacho (Brisket)
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Brisket, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Loaded Nacho (Pulled Pork)
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Pork, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Loaded Nacho (Pulled Chicken)
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Chicken, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Specialty Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, slide tomato, fresh basil & oregano
Pull Pork Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions & BBQ sauce
Roasted Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, brussels sprout, arugula, roasted cauliflower & carrots
Burnt End Pizza
mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions & and chipotle cream
Spinach Ricotta Pizza
mozzarella cheese, spinach & Ricotta
Smoked Salmon Pizza
mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, dill cream & caramelized onions
Chicken Pesto Pizza
mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pesto & chicken
BBQ Chicken Pizza
mozzarella cheese, red onions, chicken, fresh cilantro & BBQ sauce
Four Cheese Pizza
mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, parmesan & ricotta
Gorgonzola Pizza
mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, green onions, caramelized pear & homemade smoked bacon
Italian Sausage Pizza
mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, fresh basil, mushroom & green onions
Red Light Pizza
Just Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & Pepperoni
Ham & Mushroom Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham & mushroom
Mexican Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeno, red onions & sausage
Meatlover Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham & Italian sausage
Pulled Chicken
(Half Pound) Dry-Rubbed And Smoked
Parmigiana Pizza
tomato sauce, eggplant & fresh basil
The Works Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, , mushroom, green pepper, red onions, black olives, sausage & pepperoni.
Draft Beer
Alesmith .394 Pale Ale
Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA
Clear Intentions IPA
Coronado Brew Orange Wit
Buenaveza Stone Lager
Four Point IPA
Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA
Mongo Double IIPA
Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale
Eppig Special Lager
Spicy Michelada
Black House Moddern Time
Bottled Beer
Corona
Coors Light
Coors Banquet
Elysian Space Dust
Heineken Zero (non-alcoholic)
Miller High Life
Newcastle
Moose Drool Brown Ale
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Two Hearted Ale IPA
BUCKET - Corona
BUCKET - Coors Light
BUCKET - Coors Banquet
BUCKET - Miller High Life
BUCKET - Newcastle
BUCKET - Stella Artois
BUCKET - Shiner Bock
BUCKET - Heineken Zero
BUCKET - Elysian Space Dust
BUCKET - Moose Drool Brown Ale
Canned Beer
Abnormalweiss Hef
Avery Liliko'i Kepolo
Mother Earth Cali Creamin
Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale
Guinness
Harland Hazy IPA
PBR (16oz)
Second Chance Tabula Rasa Porter
El Segundo Mayberry IPA
Hop Cloud Hazy IPA
10:45 to Denver IPA
Embolden Hidden Paradise Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA
Societe Harlot Blonde
Blonde Ale
Kensington Japanese Lager
Japanese Lager
Fall Goo Goo Muck IPA
IPA
West Brew Hazy by the Sea
Mike Hess A Lager
4 Pack of Beers
(4) Abnormalweiss Hef
(4) Avery Liliko'i Kepolo
(4) Cali Creamin
(4) Chapman Crafted Pilsner 16oz
(4) Coffee Bender Ale w/Coffee
(4) Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale
(4) Harland Hazy IPA
(4) Harland Japanese Lager 16oz
(4) PBR 16oz
(4) Fort Point Animal Tropical IPA
(4) Piston Peter Trophy Truck
(4) Second Chance Fluffy
(4) Second Chance Tabula Rasa Porter
(4) Guinness
(4) El Segundo Mayberry IPA
Hard Kombucha
Hard Seltzers
Ash 12oz Lavender
Ash 16oz Blk Lemonade
Ash 16oz Rainbow
Ranch Water - Meyer Lemon (12oz)
Ranch Water - Original (12oz)
Ranch Water - Prickly Pear (12oz)
Ranch Water - Watermelon (12oz)
Truly - Lemon Tea
4 PACK - Ranch Water Meyer Lemon
4 PACK - Ranch Water Original
4 PACK - Ranch Water Watermelon
4 PACK - Ranch Water Prickly Pear
Hard Ciders
Hard Lemonade
By the Glass
Bottle
Bottle - Pinot Noir - Tarrica
Bottle - Merlot - Kinderwood
Bottle - Chardonnay - Kenderwood
Bottle - Pinot Grigio - Anterra
Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc - Witherhills
Bottle - Rose - Ava Grace
Bottle - Sparkling
Bottle - Pinot Grigio - Villa Alena
Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc - La Cetto
Bottle - Cabernet - Scott Cellars
Bottle - Rose - Mariella
Corkage Fee
Soft Drinks
Bottled Soda
Hot Drinks
LG MILk
Blue Hat
Orange Hat
Mask
