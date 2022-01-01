Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Seventh House 2835 UNIVERSITY AVE

2835 UNIVERSITY AVE

SAN DIEGO, CA 92104

SMALL PLATES

C'EST LA VIE

$22.00

Avocado roll with shrimp scallops and octopus + EVO + cilantro + morita chile mayonnaise

OYSTER MUSHROOMS

$18.00

Fried oyster mushrooms + Tarragon-Corn radish + cauliflower puree

SHRIMP CREVETTE

$20.00

Marinated shrimp aguachile style + charred cucumbers + cilantro seed crackers

WATERMELON CEVICHE

$18.00

Compressed watermelon + red onions + tomato + cilantro + avocado +black salt + limonetta vinaigrette

MUSSELS AND FRIES

$22.00

Dried chillies + green onions + thyme + chiltepin sauce + roasted cherry tomato

PORTOBELLO BRUSCHETA

$16.00

PORK BELLY

$22.00

LAMB POPS

$22.00

Cootchies Boards

PANCETTA

$19.00

Traditional roasted + chimichurri + roasted hazelnuts + fresh burrata

IBERIC HAM

$22.00

Herb mascarpone cheese + chipotle onion + kalamata olives + baby arugula + pine nuts + cantaloupe mignonette

CHEESE BOARD (2 people)

$24.00

Assorted imported cheese + fresh fruit + assorted nuts + honey

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$28.00

Assorted imported local cured meats (prosciutto, sopressata, salame)+ all grain mustard + dried fruit + assorted nuts

RACLETTE CHEESE

$18.00

Roasted garlic potatoes, serrano ham, pickles,brown mustard

CRUDO

CURE CATCH OF THE DAY

$22.00

Sea bass cured in citric salt, w/ Capers tapenade, micro cilantro

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$20.00

Morita chili miso and mushroom + micro cilantro

SEAFOOD TORRE IFEL $MARKET PRICE

Out of stock

SCALLOPS

$24.00

Limonnetta vinaigrette + micro cilantro + pomegrain

TIRADITO DE ATUN

$22.00

Sushi grade tuna + pineapple red peppers radish + ponzu emulsion

BRUSCHETTA

HANGER STEAK BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

Roasted cherry tomato + oaxaca cheese + fresh herbs

PORTOBELLO BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Brown butter roasted portobello + green onions + fresh herbs + fresh mozzarella

POACHED PEAR BRUSCHETA

$14.00

Red wine poached pear + ricotta cheese + chives + agave honey

SALADS

WARM KALE SALAD

$14.00

Kale plus spinach + gruyere + roasted hazelnuts + mignonette

QUINOA SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

Jicama + pickles cactus + limonette vinaigrette

HEARTS OF PALMS

$15.00

Fresh roasted hearts of palms + mixed greenS + berries balsamic vinaigrette + pomegranate + grana padano

PURSELAIN SALAD

$15.00

Avocado cremieux + habanero tomato chutney

TUNA NICOISE

$17.00

Seared tuna egg green beans

MAIN COURSE

Sea bass, roasted veggies, lemon butter sauce

BLACK SQUID INK PAPPARDELLE

$28.00

Fresh black ink pasta toast with scallops + shrimps + roasted cherry tomato

BLACK MOLE CAULIFLOWER

$22.00

Roasted organic cauliflower + black mole + pine nuts

CATCH OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE

$42.00

Sea bass, roasted veggies, lemon butter sauce

GAME OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE

$56.00

Filet mignon 8 oz asparagus, mashed potatoes, red wine mushroom reduction sauce

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$25.00

LOBSTER GNOCCHI

$32.00

DINNER SIDE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH EGGPLANT PURE

$10.00

CREAM BEAN ALMONDINE

$10.00

COLD FRESH ASPARAGUS SALAD

$10.00

BROCCOLINI WITH GARLIC

$10.00

BLACK TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

ROASTED ROMANESCO

$10.00

SOFT POLENTA

$10.00

BUBBLES

HOUSE BRUT WITH JUICE CARAFE

$25.00

BOTTEGA GOLD PROSSECO SPLIT (bottle only)

$12.00

I HEART PROSSECO

$9.00+

PERELADA CAVA ROSE

$11.00+

LISTEL PET NAT ROSE

$11.00+

VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT

$9.00+

VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT ROSE

$9.00+

TAITTINGER BRUT (bottle only)

$80.00

MOET IMPERIAL BRUT (bottle only)

$120.00

DOM PERIGNON (bottle only)

$300.00

BLUSH

ROMANCE ROSE

$10.00+

WHITES

BOURGOGNE

$14.00+

WITHER HILLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00+

PAZO DU ABRUXAS ALBARINO

$10.00+

LUNARDI PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

REDS

HERITAGE PINOT NOIR

$13.00+

MADDONA ESTATE

$13.00+Out of stock

THE CALLING PINOT NOIR (bottle only)

$45.00

CHANGE MERLOT (bottle only)

$39.00

SKYFALL MERLOT (bottle only)

$39.00

LA STORIA MERLOT (bottle only)

$45.00

BELLA COSA CABERNET

$13.00+

MAZZETIER BORDEAUX

$12.00+

RAMON BILBAO TEMPRANILLO

$12.00+

ALTA VISTA MALBEC

$12.00+

INSPIRATO MALBEC

$12.00+

PERRIN & FILS COTES DU RHONE (bottle only)

$39.00

RESERVE (bottle only)

CHATEAU MONTELENA CHARDONNAY

$90.00

NICKEL AND NICKEL CHARDONNAY

$80.00

CLOS DU VAL CABERNET

$80.00

SILVER OAK CABERNET

$150.00

JORDAN CABERNET

$125.00

GAJA PROMIS SUPER TUSCAN

$100.00

SPERI AMARONE

$110.00

CASTIGLIONI DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO

$110.00

PIO CESARE BAROLO

$125.00

On Menu

Agua de Luna

$16.00

F-69

$12.00

F.A.F.O

$15.00

La Blanche Deveraux

$15.00

Look! Its Merde!

$15.00

Mae West

$16.00

Oh, bless her heart

$14.00

Splendor Bender

$14.00

Tableside Martini 2:1

$14.00

The Green Number

$15.00

Avocado extra

$16.00

Thyme & place

$14.00

Let Them Eat Cake Tower

$150.00

Vodka Punch served with a side of Opulence

Off Menu

Negroni

$15.00

1 oz Citadelle 1 oz Campari 1 Lo- Fi Sweet Vermouth Orange Peel On a rock

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon, Demerara Syrup

Manhattan

$14.00

2 oz Redemption Rye, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Ango Bitters

Godfather

$12.00

1.5 oz Scotch .5 Amaretto Lemon Peel On a rock

Margarita

$12.00

2 oz Real del Valle Tequila 1 oz Agave 1 oz Lime

Paloma

$13.00

2 oz Real Del Valle Tequila 1 oz Lime 1 oz Grapefruit .75 oz Agave Top with squirt

Mai-Tai

$14.00

.5 Orgeat .5 Curacao .75 Lime 2 oz Denizen Rum

Mojito

$14.00

1 oz mint simple 1 oz lime 2 oz plantation 3 star swizzle mint top mint

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Preston's sexy batch of bloody love and affection

Last word

$15.00

.75 oz Lime .75 oz Maraschino .75 oz Citadelle Gin .75 oz Green Chartreuse

Naked & Famous

$15.00

.75 oz Lime .75 oz Aperol .75 Yellow Chartreuse (Sub Strega if needed) .75 oz Divino Mezcal

Mimosa

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

.25 oz Dem Syrup 2 oz Jameson Top with coffee & Rum Whip in cold kitchen

Daquiri

$12.00

2 oz Plantation 3 star rum .75 oz Lime .75 oz Simple Hint: watermelon syrup stonefruit oleo cherry syrup (all make for a great variation)

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

2 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco (Bubbles) 2 oz Soda water Garnish: 1 slice orange Glassware: Wine glass

Montañista

$16.00

1.5 Mezcal .75 oz Braulio .75 oz Blanc Vermouth Stirred On a rock Rocks glass Garnish: Orange peel

Fluffy Banana

$14.00

.75 lemon 1 oz Coco .75 oz Banane de brasil 2 oz Avua Cachaca (White rum) Up Tall coupe Powder cinnamon

Saturn

$13.00

.25 oz Chinola Passionfruit or Watermelon syrup .25 oz Orgeat .25 oz Falernum .75 oz lemon 2 oz Citadelle Gin

Piña Colada

$13.00

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice 2 oz Coco .25 oz lemon 2 oz Plantation 3 star rum Serve in collins

Chartreuse Swizzle

$14.00

1.5 oz Pineapple .75 oz Lime .5 oz Falernum 1.5 oz Green Chartreuse

Gumption

$14.00

2 oz Agave spirits (1 oz Mezcal 1 oz Reposado) (2 oz Mezcal) Heavy .25 oz Maraschino 2 dashes ango 1 dash orange bitters Stirred On a rock Rocks glass

Sunflower

$14.00

2 spray absinthe .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Elderflower liquer .75 oz Cointreau .75 oz Citadelle Gin Up Martini glass

Black Manhattan

$13.00

2 oz Rye Whiskey 1 oz Averna 1 dash ango 1 dash orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: 2x skewered Cherries

Moscow Mule

$12.00

.75 oz Lime Ginger beer can 2 oz Jameson 2 dash ango bitters Bamboo collins Garnish: dehydrated lime mint boutique

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

.50 oz Lime 2 oz Dark Rum Ginger beer can Rocks Rocks glass Garnish: Dehydrated lime

Tipperary

$14.00

1.5 oz Irish Whiskey .5 oz Green Chartreuse .75 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange peel

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$13.00

¾ ounce lemon juice ¾ ounce Cointreau liqueur ¾ ounce gin (London Dry style) ¾ ounce Lillet Blanc absinthe (to rinse the glass or spray the glass using a cocktail spray bottle) lemon peel (for garnish)

Alaska

$13.00

1 1/2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse 1 dash orange bitters Garnish: lemon twist Nick & Nora

Monte Carlo

$15.00

2 oz Rye Whiskey .5 oz Benedictine 2 dashes Ango Stirred On a rock Orange peel Express + Garnish

Penicillin

$15.00

2 oz Scotch/ Or Whiskey w/ Scotch Rinse .75 oz Lemon .5 Honey Syrup .5 Ginger Syrup On a rock

COFFEE

COFFEE

$4.50

AMERICANO

$5.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$6.00

CAFE CREME

$6.00

COLD BREW

$7.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

EQUINOX

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

LATTE

$6.00

LATTE PROVENCE

$6.00

LATTE SOLEIL

$6.00

MACHA LATTE

$6.00

MEXICAN MOCHA

$6.00

MILKY WAY

$6.00

REGULAR MOCHA

$6.00

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO DRINK

$2.00

Mocha Noir

$7.00

MATCHA LATTE

$7.50

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

JUICE & More

Agua Fresca

$7.00

The Juice

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$8.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

AQUA PANNA

$7.00

PELLEGRINO

$7.00

NON-Coffee

COCOA

$6.00

STEAMER

$6.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

TEA AU LAIT

$6.00

Beer

Buenaveza Lager

$8.00

4.7 % Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was born here in Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the south. SoCal's warm weather lends itself to outdoor activities year-round. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes and rivers, this Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.

Harland Rotating Sour

$9.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$10.00

8 Trill Pilsner

$7.00

Crown & Hops Brewery Out of Inglewood, CA "8 TRILL PILS" Pilsner is a beer brewed with NOBLE hops for a NOBLE cause. This beer was brewed to raise awareness to the ultimate benefit of achieving racial equity Racial equity focuses on eliminating disparities in Healthcare, Education, Housing, Criminal Justice, Entrepreneurship & Employment APPEARANCE: Clear, light golden yellow AROMA: Light floral aroma FLAVOR: Mild biscuity, mild to low hop profile ABV: ﻿﻿5%

Living Tea Booch

Lavender Peach

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Ginger

$10.00

Wines

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Napa, CA- Flavors of baked apple, supported by layered notes of toasty oak, caramel, and brown spice. A moderate mouthfeel and sweetness are balanced by refined, juicy acidity.

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$7.00

Sonoma, CA- Fragrant aromatics such as white peach, melon, and citrus. On the palate, zesty citrus, ripe apple, and crushed minerals are woven together. It finishes crisp and clean.

Draft Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$10.00

Churros sprinkled with cinamon and chocolate abuelita, topped with rum whipped cream

BROWNIE

$10.00

Chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and pistachios

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Kombuchas

De La Calle! Orange Turmeric NA

$8.00

Boochcraft Apple Jasmine HARD Kombucha

$8.00

Cordials & Amaros

Monte Negro

$6.00+

Braulio

$10.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Averna

$6.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.50+

Cynar Originale

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Italicus

$7.50+

Licor 43

$7.00+

Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

$7.50+

Mr.Black Coffee Liqueur

$6.00+

Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur

$8.00+

Full-bodied, creamy milk chocolate liqueur, handcrafted with only natural ingredients, gluten-free, and refined with Belgian chocolate. Handcrafted with love. Belgian Chocolate Cream Aromatic notes of vanilla and cocoa

Nonino Amaro

$10.00+

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$7.00+

Strega Liqueur

$7.00+

Select Apertivo

$6.00+

Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

$4.00+

Lo-Fi Dry

$8.00

Lo-Fi Sweet

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Gin

Tom Cat Gin

$9.00+

Las Calis Nativo

$11.00

Appearance: Pearl with crystalline shine. Nose: Herbal and humid notes of juniper, damiana, sage with hints of licorice, seaweed, pine, white pepper and a floral and earthy finish. Palate: Bold and layered, with intensely expressive herbal notes. Minerality is balanced with chamomile, spearmint and pepper. Earthy and floral with a fresh and slightly bitter finish.

Citadelle Gin

$8.00

Gray Whale Gin

$11.00

Color: Perfectly clear and transparent. Aroma: Citrus, with lemony notes, hints of mint and evergreen inspired pine. As it sits, a warming, earthy nuttiness begins to emerge. Flavor: A faint nuttiness with gentle echoes of mint on the entry. Pine-forward juniper mid-palate echoes both juniper and fir needles. Slightly sweet, the botanicals evoke a texture and richness to the palate. Lime skins, citrus pith, and herbaceous pine segue into a minty, slightly mineral sensation in the back of the palate. Finish: Gently warm with very little burn. The botanicals lend Gray Whale Gin an impressive tenacity on the palate when sipping it neat. However long it may be, it feels rather one note and slight given the botanical intensity elsewhere.

Las Calis Citrico

$11.00

Appearance: Slightly golden and bright hues. Nose: Grapefruit, mandarin and herbal notes with dried fruits, honey, and chamomile. Licorice and fragrant cedarwood with faint floral notes. Palate: Herbal with hints of forest and prominent citrus such as lemon, grapefruit, juniper and pomelo. Caramels with almond notes and a hint of ocean salinity. Pleasant long- lasting finish.

Roku Gin

$11.00

Nose : Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate : Complex, multi layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish : The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.

Storyhouse Coastal Gin

$12.00

flavor profiles infused with local floral notes, ripe citrus, and refreshingly crisp cucumber. Approachable and refreshing, we focus less on the juniper and spotlight floral botanicals, bright citrus and fresh cucumber to present a clean and balanced gin reflective of our coastal lifestyle. The result is an aromatic and rich experience from the start.

Storyhouse Dry Gin

$12.00

Ombre sunset skies and dry unforgiving ruggedness are the inspiration behind this narrative. Distinctly dry and artisanal, featuring a balanced bouquet of juniper and California citrus distilled in small batches using large quantities of botanicals - extracting just the essential oils to achieve the richest possible flavors and mouthfeel

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Beefeater Gin

$11.00

Junipero Gin

$12.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$15.00+

Nikka Coffey Gin

$8.50+

Coffey Gin’s complexity is achieved through the perfect balance between 11 selected botanicals and the silky texture of Coffey distillates. The bright and zesty aroma originating from four kinds of Japanese citruses, Yuzu, Kabosu, Amanatsu and Shequasar, compliments the traditional gin botanicals of juniper berries, angelica, coriander seeds, lemon and orange peels. There is also a touch of apples, a fruit deeply related to the history of Nikka, followed by pleasantly tangy hints of green Japanese Sansho pepper on the finish.

Scapegrace Black Gin

$7.00+

Scapegrace Gold

$10.00+

Voted the Best London Dry Gin at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits competition, this gin is outstanding. A juicy Navy Strength gin with 3 layers of citrus, orange, lemon and tangerine. The perfect friction between complexity and balance. VISUAL: Bright. Crystaline. NOSE: Orange blossom takes centre stage with subtle hints of rose. The obvious citrus botanicals are smooth, sweet and zesty on the nose, with a light pepper undertone. PALATE: Citrus sweetness greets the palate, yet still juniper forward, which allows the natural hint of peeper. The exciting addition of 3 layers of citrus allows subtle complexity. FINISH: Natural warmth allows the earthy botanicals to come through, lingering juniper, a dry yet juicy, sweet finish. Heavy tangerine.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$13.00

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

Alkkemist Gin

$7.00+

Sipsmith Gin

$13.00

Mezcal

La Luna Cupreata

$10.00

Divino Mezcal

$5.00+

Divino Tamarindo Mezcal

$11.00

Bruxo Edicion X

$7.00+

This handcrafted Joven mezcal was made from an ensemble of Espadin and Barril Agave using traditional production methods. The agave is slow-cooked in an earthen pit and crushed with a tahona, before it's left to ferment naturally. Bruxo* X was distilled twice through copper pot stills and bottled at 40% ABV. *This means ‘wizard’ in English, as this is a magical mezcal...

Tequila

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

(Well) Real Del Valle Tequila

$7.00

Codigo Rosa

$12.00+

Codigo Blanco

$10.00+

Don Fulano Reposado

$9.00+

Don Fulano Añejo

$11.50+

Fortaleza Blanco

$10.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00+

Fortaleza Añejo

$20.00+

Don Fulano Fuerte

$10.50+

50%

Vodka

(Well) Layback Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Community Vodka

$11.00

Color: Crystal clear, with a shiny and bright glimmer. Nose: Subtle aroma marked by notes of soft corn, mild hints. Palate: Light texture with earthy notes of corn to start, followed by a sweet crisp and slightly mineral finish.

Storyhouse Vodka Cucumber Lemon

$11.00

Storyhouse Seaside Vodka

$11.00

Rum

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Plantation 3 star Rum

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.

Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum

$12.00

Trinidad and Tobago - Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum is an artisinal infusion of pineapple in Carribean Rum. Delicious by itself, in an Old Fashioned or in a Classic Daiquiri. A tribute to the character created by Charles Dickens in the Pickwick Papers, Reverend Stiggins, whose favorite drink was “pineapple rum.”

Angostura 5 YR Rum

$6.00+

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$6.00+

Diplomatico Planas

$11.00

Japanese Whiskey

Nikka Coffey Whiskey

$12.50+

Bourbon

Abasolo Mexican Whiskey

$9.00+

Basil Hayden

$8.50+

Maker's Mark

$7.50+

Angels Envy Bourbon

$10.00+

Rye

Angels Envy Rye

$17.50+

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$7.50+

Dalmore Portwood

$21.50+

46.5 Scotland- The fruit of Dalmore's experiments with casks from around the world, this port wood reserve marries Dalmore's weighty whisky with thick port cask fruit and spice. Matured first in American white oak bourbon casks, it is then finished in port pipes from W&J Graham.

Dalmore 12 yr

$13.00+

Malt Scotch Whisky

Irish

Jameson

$13.00

Cognac & Brandy

Ferrand Cognac

$9.00+

Jacques Bonet Brandy

$6.00

Seven Tails

$8.50+

PROMOS

1st Visit Champs

$1.00

Pol Remy

Danger Juice

$10.00

M&M Mezcal Monte Negro Amaro

$1 DRINK

$1.00

STARTERS

KALE SALAD

$15.00

BEET SALAD

$15.00

PUMKIN SOUP

$15.00

PORK BELLY

$15.00

MAIN

PUMKIN RAVIOLI

$35.00

MOLE COULIFLOWER

$35.00

DUCK GNOCCI

$35.00

LAMP CHOPS

$35.00

TURKEY PLATE

$35.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$35.00

DESSERT

APPLE PIE

$15.00

pECAN P

$15.00

BREAD PUDDIN

$15.00

A LA CARTE

TURKEY PLATE

$35.00

LAMB CHOPS

$45.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$48.00

BLACK MOLE CAULIFLOWER

$25.00

DUCK GNOCCHI

$32.00

PUMKIN RAVIOLI

$25.00

THANKSGIVING

SELECTIONS

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2835 UNIVERSITY AVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92104

Directions

