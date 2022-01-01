The Seventh House 2835 UNIVERSITY AVE
2835 UNIVERSITY AVE
SAN DIEGO, CA 92104
SMALL PLATES
C'EST LA VIE
Avocado roll with shrimp scallops and octopus + EVO + cilantro + morita chile mayonnaise
OYSTER MUSHROOMS
Fried oyster mushrooms + Tarragon-Corn radish + cauliflower puree
SHRIMP CREVETTE
Marinated shrimp aguachile style + charred cucumbers + cilantro seed crackers
WATERMELON CEVICHE
Compressed watermelon + red onions + tomato + cilantro + avocado +black salt + limonetta vinaigrette
MUSSELS AND FRIES
Dried chillies + green onions + thyme + chiltepin sauce + roasted cherry tomato
PORTOBELLO BRUSCHETA
PORK BELLY
LAMB POPS
Cootchies Boards
PANCETTA
Traditional roasted + chimichurri + roasted hazelnuts + fresh burrata
IBERIC HAM
Herb mascarpone cheese + chipotle onion + kalamata olives + baby arugula + pine nuts + cantaloupe mignonette
CHEESE BOARD (2 people)
Assorted imported cheese + fresh fruit + assorted nuts + honey
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
Assorted imported local cured meats (prosciutto, sopressata, salame)+ all grain mustard + dried fruit + assorted nuts
RACLETTE CHEESE
Roasted garlic potatoes, serrano ham, pickles,brown mustard
CRUDO
CURE CATCH OF THE DAY
Sea bass cured in citric salt, w/ Capers tapenade, micro cilantro
OCTOPUS CARPACCIO
Morita chili miso and mushroom + micro cilantro
SEAFOOD TORRE IFEL $MARKET PRICE
SCALLOPS
Limonnetta vinaigrette + micro cilantro + pomegrain
TIRADITO DE ATUN
Sushi grade tuna + pineapple red peppers radish + ponzu emulsion
BRUSCHETTA
SALADS
WARM KALE SALAD
Kale plus spinach + gruyere + roasted hazelnuts + mignonette
QUINOA SALAD
Jicama + pickles cactus + limonette vinaigrette
HEARTS OF PALMS
Fresh roasted hearts of palms + mixed greenS + berries balsamic vinaigrette + pomegranate + grana padano
PURSELAIN SALAD
Avocado cremieux + habanero tomato chutney
TUNA NICOISE
Seared tuna egg green beans
MAIN COURSE
BLACK SQUID INK PAPPARDELLE
Fresh black ink pasta toast with scallops + shrimps + roasted cherry tomato
BLACK MOLE CAULIFLOWER
Roasted organic cauliflower + black mole + pine nuts
CATCH OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE
Sea bass, roasted veggies, lemon butter sauce
GAME OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE
Filet mignon 8 oz asparagus, mashed potatoes, red wine mushroom reduction sauce
MUSHROOM RISOTTO
LOBSTER GNOCCHI
DINNER SIDE
BUBBLES
HOUSE BRUT WITH JUICE CARAFE
BOTTEGA GOLD PROSSECO SPLIT (bottle only)
I HEART PROSSECO
PERELADA CAVA ROSE
LISTEL PET NAT ROSE
VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT
VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT ROSE
TAITTINGER BRUT (bottle only)
MOET IMPERIAL BRUT (bottle only)
DOM PERIGNON (bottle only)
BLUSH
WHITES
REDS
HERITAGE PINOT NOIR
MADDONA ESTATE
THE CALLING PINOT NOIR (bottle only)
CHANGE MERLOT (bottle only)
SKYFALL MERLOT (bottle only)
LA STORIA MERLOT (bottle only)
BELLA COSA CABERNET
MAZZETIER BORDEAUX
RAMON BILBAO TEMPRANILLO
ALTA VISTA MALBEC
INSPIRATO MALBEC
PERRIN & FILS COTES DU RHONE (bottle only)
RESERVE (bottle only)
On Menu
Agua de Luna
F-69
F.A.F.O
La Blanche Deveraux
Look! Its Merde!
Mae West
Oh, bless her heart
Splendor Bender
Tableside Martini 2:1
The Green Number
Avocado extra
Thyme & place
Let Them Eat Cake Tower
Vodka Punch served with a side of Opulence
Off Menu
Negroni
1 oz Citadelle 1 oz Campari 1 Lo- Fi Sweet Vermouth Orange Peel On a rock
Old Fashioned
Redemption Bourbon, Demerara Syrup
Manhattan
2 oz Redemption Rye, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Ango Bitters
Godfather
1.5 oz Scotch .5 Amaretto Lemon Peel On a rock
Margarita
2 oz Real del Valle Tequila 1 oz Agave 1 oz Lime
Paloma
2 oz Real Del Valle Tequila 1 oz Lime 1 oz Grapefruit .75 oz Agave Top with squirt
Mai-Tai
.5 Orgeat .5 Curacao .75 Lime 2 oz Denizen Rum
Mojito
1 oz mint simple 1 oz lime 2 oz plantation 3 star swizzle mint top mint
Bloody Mary
Preston's sexy batch of bloody love and affection
Last word
.75 oz Lime .75 oz Maraschino .75 oz Citadelle Gin .75 oz Green Chartreuse
Naked & Famous
.75 oz Lime .75 oz Aperol .75 Yellow Chartreuse (Sub Strega if needed) .75 oz Divino Mezcal
Mimosa
Irish Coffee
.25 oz Dem Syrup 2 oz Jameson Top with coffee & Rum Whip in cold kitchen
Daquiri
2 oz Plantation 3 star rum .75 oz Lime .75 oz Simple Hint: watermelon syrup stonefruit oleo cherry syrup (all make for a great variation)
Aperol Spritz
2 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco (Bubbles) 2 oz Soda water Garnish: 1 slice orange Glassware: Wine glass
Montañista
1.5 Mezcal .75 oz Braulio .75 oz Blanc Vermouth Stirred On a rock Rocks glass Garnish: Orange peel
Fluffy Banana
.75 lemon 1 oz Coco .75 oz Banane de brasil 2 oz Avua Cachaca (White rum) Up Tall coupe Powder cinnamon
Saturn
.25 oz Chinola Passionfruit or Watermelon syrup .25 oz Orgeat .25 oz Falernum .75 oz lemon 2 oz Citadelle Gin
Piña Colada
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice 2 oz Coco .25 oz lemon 2 oz Plantation 3 star rum Serve in collins
Chartreuse Swizzle
1.5 oz Pineapple .75 oz Lime .5 oz Falernum 1.5 oz Green Chartreuse
Gumption
2 oz Agave spirits (1 oz Mezcal 1 oz Reposado) (2 oz Mezcal) Heavy .25 oz Maraschino 2 dashes ango 1 dash orange bitters Stirred On a rock Rocks glass
Sunflower
2 spray absinthe .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Elderflower liquer .75 oz Cointreau .75 oz Citadelle Gin Up Martini glass
Black Manhattan
2 oz Rye Whiskey 1 oz Averna 1 dash ango 1 dash orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: 2x skewered Cherries
Moscow Mule
.75 oz Lime Ginger beer can 2 oz Jameson 2 dash ango bitters Bamboo collins Garnish: dehydrated lime mint boutique
Dark & Stormy
.50 oz Lime 2 oz Dark Rum Ginger beer can Rocks Rocks glass Garnish: Dehydrated lime
Tipperary
1.5 oz Irish Whiskey .5 oz Green Chartreuse .75 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange peel
Corpse Reviver No. 2
¾ ounce lemon juice ¾ ounce Cointreau liqueur ¾ ounce gin (London Dry style) ¾ ounce Lillet Blanc absinthe (to rinse the glass or spray the glass using a cocktail spray bottle) lemon peel (for garnish)
Alaska
1 1/2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse 1 dash orange bitters Garnish: lemon twist Nick & Nora
Monte Carlo
2 oz Rye Whiskey .5 oz Benedictine 2 dashes Ango Stirred On a rock Orange peel Express + Garnish
Penicillin
2 oz Scotch/ Or Whiskey w/ Scotch Rinse .75 oz Lemon .5 Honey Syrup .5 Ginger Syrup On a rock
COFFEE
COFFEE
AMERICANO
CAFE AU LAIT
CAFE CREME
COLD BREW
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
EQUINOX
ESPRESSO
LATTE
LATTE PROVENCE
LATTE SOLEIL
MACHA LATTE
MEXICAN MOCHA
MILKY WAY
REGULAR MOCHA
CAPUCCINO
EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO DRINK
Mocha Noir
MATCHA LATTE
CHAI LATTE
JUICE & More
Beer
Buenaveza Lager
4.7 % Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was born here in Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the south. SoCal's warm weather lends itself to outdoor activities year-round. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes and rivers, this Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.
Harland Rotating Sour
Harland Hazy IPA
8 Trill Pilsner
Crown & Hops Brewery Out of Inglewood, CA "8 TRILL PILS" Pilsner is a beer brewed with NOBLE hops for a NOBLE cause. This beer was brewed to raise awareness to the ultimate benefit of achieving racial equity Racial equity focuses on eliminating disparities in Healthcare, Education, Housing, Criminal Justice, Entrepreneurship & Employment APPEARANCE: Clear, light golden yellow AROMA: Light floral aroma FLAVOR: Mild biscuity, mild to low hop profile ABV: 5%
Living Tea Booch
Wines
William Hill Chardonnay
Napa, CA- Flavors of baked apple, supported by layered notes of toasty oak, caramel, and brown spice. A moderate mouthfeel and sweetness are balanced by refined, juicy acidity.
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
Sonoma, CA- Fragrant aromatics such as white peach, melon, and citrus. On the palate, zesty citrus, ripe apple, and crushed minerals are woven together. It finishes crisp and clean.
Draft Cocktails
Cordials & Amaros
Monte Negro
Braulio
Aperol
Averna
Campari
Cinzano Sweet Vermouth
Green Chartreuse
Cynar Originale
Grand Marnier
Italicus
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino Liquor
Mr.Black Coffee Liqueur
Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur
Full-bodied, creamy milk chocolate liqueur, handcrafted with only natural ingredients, gluten-free, and refined with Belgian chocolate. Handcrafted with love. Belgian Chocolate Cream Aromatic notes of vanilla and cocoa
Nonino Amaro
St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Strega Liqueur
Select Apertivo
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
Lo-Fi Dry
Lo-Fi Sweet
Fernet Branca
Gin
Tom Cat Gin
Las Calis Nativo
Appearance: Pearl with crystalline shine. Nose: Herbal and humid notes of juniper, damiana, sage with hints of licorice, seaweed, pine, white pepper and a floral and earthy finish. Palate: Bold and layered, with intensely expressive herbal notes. Minerality is balanced with chamomile, spearmint and pepper. Earthy and floral with a fresh and slightly bitter finish.
Citadelle Gin
Gray Whale Gin
Color: Perfectly clear and transparent. Aroma: Citrus, with lemony notes, hints of mint and evergreen inspired pine. As it sits, a warming, earthy nuttiness begins to emerge. Flavor: A faint nuttiness with gentle echoes of mint on the entry. Pine-forward juniper mid-palate echoes both juniper and fir needles. Slightly sweet, the botanicals evoke a texture and richness to the palate. Lime skins, citrus pith, and herbaceous pine segue into a minty, slightly mineral sensation in the back of the palate. Finish: Gently warm with very little burn. The botanicals lend Gray Whale Gin an impressive tenacity on the palate when sipping it neat. However long it may be, it feels rather one note and slight given the botanical intensity elsewhere.
Las Calis Citrico
Appearance: Slightly golden and bright hues. Nose: Grapefruit, mandarin and herbal notes with dried fruits, honey, and chamomile. Licorice and fragrant cedarwood with faint floral notes. Palate: Herbal with hints of forest and prominent citrus such as lemon, grapefruit, juniper and pomelo. Caramels with almond notes and a hint of ocean salinity. Pleasant long- lasting finish.
Roku Gin
Nose : Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate : Complex, multi layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish : The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.
Storyhouse Coastal Gin
flavor profiles infused with local floral notes, ripe citrus, and refreshingly crisp cucumber. Approachable and refreshing, we focus less on the juniper and spotlight floral botanicals, bright citrus and fresh cucumber to present a clean and balanced gin reflective of our coastal lifestyle. The result is an aromatic and rich experience from the start.
Storyhouse Dry Gin
Ombre sunset skies and dry unforgiving ruggedness are the inspiration behind this narrative. Distinctly dry and artisanal, featuring a balanced bouquet of juniper and California citrus distilled in small batches using large quantities of botanicals - extracting just the essential oils to achieve the richest possible flavors and mouthfeel
Aviation Gin
Beefeater Gin
Junipero Gin
Monkey 47 Gin
Nikka Coffey Gin
Coffey Gin’s complexity is achieved through the perfect balance between 11 selected botanicals and the silky texture of Coffey distillates. The bright and zesty aroma originating from four kinds of Japanese citruses, Yuzu, Kabosu, Amanatsu and Shequasar, compliments the traditional gin botanicals of juniper berries, angelica, coriander seeds, lemon and orange peels. There is also a touch of apples, a fruit deeply related to the history of Nikka, followed by pleasantly tangy hints of green Japanese Sansho pepper on the finish.
Scapegrace Black Gin
Scapegrace Gold
Voted the Best London Dry Gin at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits competition, this gin is outstanding. A juicy Navy Strength gin with 3 layers of citrus, orange, lemon and tangerine. The perfect friction between complexity and balance. VISUAL: Bright. Crystaline. NOSE: Orange blossom takes centre stage with subtle hints of rose. The obvious citrus botanicals are smooth, sweet and zesty on the nose, with a light pepper undertone. PALATE: Citrus sweetness greets the palate, yet still juniper forward, which allows the natural hint of peeper. The exciting addition of 3 layers of citrus allows subtle complexity. FINISH: Natural warmth allows the earthy botanicals to come through, lingering juniper, a dry yet juicy, sweet finish. Heavy tangerine.
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
Barr Hill Gin
Alkkemist Gin
Sipsmith Gin
Mezcal
La Luna Cupreata
Divino Mezcal
Divino Tamarindo Mezcal
Bruxo Edicion X
This handcrafted Joven mezcal was made from an ensemble of Espadin and Barril Agave using traditional production methods. The agave is slow-cooked in an earthen pit and crushed with a tahona, before it's left to ferment naturally. Bruxo* X was distilled twice through copper pot stills and bottled at 40% ABV. *This means ‘wizard’ in English, as this is a magical mezcal...
Tequila
Vodka
(Well) Layback Vodka
Grey Goose
Community Vodka
Color: Crystal clear, with a shiny and bright glimmer. Nose: Subtle aroma marked by notes of soft corn, mild hints. Palate: Light texture with earthy notes of corn to start, followed by a sweet crisp and slightly mineral finish.
Storyhouse Vodka Cucumber Lemon
Storyhouse Seaside Vodka
Rum
Diplomatico Mantuano
Plantation 3 star Rum
Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.
Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum
Trinidad and Tobago - Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum is an artisinal infusion of pineapple in Carribean Rum. Delicious by itself, in an Old Fashioned or in a Classic Daiquiri. A tribute to the character created by Charles Dickens in the Pickwick Papers, Reverend Stiggins, whose favorite drink was “pineapple rum.”
Angostura 5 YR Rum
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Diplomatico Planas
Japanese Whiskey
Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Dalmore Portwood
46.5 Scotland- The fruit of Dalmore's experiments with casks from around the world, this port wood reserve marries Dalmore's weighty whisky with thick port cask fruit and spice. Matured first in American white oak bourbon casks, it is then finished in port pipes from W&J Graham.
Dalmore 12 yr
Malt Scotch Whisky
Irish
MAIN
A LA CARTE
2835 UNIVERSITY AVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92104