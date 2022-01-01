Main picView gallery

Smokey Axe Grille

review star

No reviews yet

2042 Axemann Rd

Pleasant Gap, PA 16823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Cheesesteak
Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries (Sharable Size)

Starters

Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries (Sharable Size)

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

Loaded Tater Tots (Sharable Size)

$12.00

Crispy Dry Rubbed Pork Belly, Cooper Cheese, Caramelized Onion Aioli, Green Onion

Rajas Dip

$8.00

Grilled Corn, Cream Cheese, Queso Fresco, Chili Oil, Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

ASIAN SHRIMP

$11.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Traditional Burger

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese (Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Smoked Gouda)

Dutton Burger

$12.00

Bacon & Brisket Onion Jam, Pepper Jack Cheese, Adobe Mayo

!! TUNA BURGER ##

$12.00

Smoked Tuna, South West Spices, Adobe Mayo

Buffalo Chicken BLT

$11.00

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon Mayo

Brisket

$12.00

House Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Horseradish Sauce

Pulled Pork

$10.00

House Smoked Pork, BBQ Sauce, Topped with Coleslaw

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Beef, Chicken, or Portobello. American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Salads

Smoked Salmon Cobb

$15.00

House Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbs

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Avocado

Sides & Sauces

Fried Brussels

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mom's Baked Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sauces & Dressings

Kids Meals

Comes with a side of fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog with Fries

$6.00

Hamburger with Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Dessert Bar

$6.00

Layers of whipped peanut butter and chocolate mousse on a cookie crust topped with a layer of chocolate ganache and crushed peanuts

Seasonal Dessert

$6.00

Creamy strawberry mousse on a vanilla cookie crust topped with a gelatin layer made with real fruit

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Scoops of sweet and salty ice cream between two layers of dark chocolate brownie

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2042 Axemann Rd, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Governor's Pub
orange star4.5 • 620
211 W High St Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Bonfatto's
orange starNo Reviews
401 West High Street Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Bellefonte
orange starNo Reviews
198 Match Factory Place Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
orange star4.0 • 812
1796 Zion Rd Bellefonte,, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Little Mammas
orange starNo Reviews
105 South Main Street Pleasant Gap, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Olde New York - State College
orange star4.3 • 999
2298 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pleasant Gap

Robin Hood Brewing Co.
orange star4.0 • 812
1796 Zion Rd Bellefonte,, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
The Governor's Pub
orange star4.5 • 620
211 W High St Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Old Farmhouse Eatery & Brewery
orange star4.4 • 186
226 Nittany Valley Dr Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pleasant Gap
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston