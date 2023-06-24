Smokey Bears BBQ 1509 American Greeting Card Road
1509 American Greeting Card Road
Corbin, KY 40701
Food
Appi-Tasers
Kick Butt BBQ Pork & Brisket!
Jailbreaker
Com dusted bun, crunchy bacon, pulled pork, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Add a hamburger patty for only $5
Spicy Jailbreaker
Turn up the heat by adding jalapeños and house-made spicy BBQ sauce! Com dusted bun, crunchy bacon, pulled pork, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Add a hamburger patty for only $5. Served with a side
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork and a side
Sweet American Pig Taters
We leave off the spicy sauce, pepper jack, & the jalapeños. We add our sweet sauce with American cheese!
Spicy Pig Taters
Pulled pork, crunchy bacon, pepper jack, jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, & house-made ranch, all on a bed of fries
Sweet Carolina BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork with slaw to dump and a side
BBQ & Toast
Pulled pork, smoked chicken, or beef brisket (+$2). Choose 2 meats for a $5 upcharge! Served with choice of garlic toast or Texas toast + a side
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Brisket and a side
Baby Back Ribs
Seasoned with our dry rub before being cooked at a low temp over locally cut wood. Then lightly mopped in our house-made sauce. Served with garlic toast and a side. Add pulled pork for only $5.50 more
Smokey B's Sampler & 2 Meats
Half rack of ribs, choice of 2 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9
Smokey B's Sampler & 3 Meats
Half rack of ribs, choice of 3 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9
Smokey B's Sampler & 4 Meats
Half rack of ribs, choice of 4 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9
Loaded, Jumbo, Baked Taters!
Jailbreaker Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork, bacon, crispy onion tanglers, our signature sweet BBQ sauce, and house made ranch
"Pig Taters" on a Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, our signature spicy-sweet BBQ sauce, and house-made ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater
This one really doesn't need a description, the name says it all. A potato with butter, house smoked pulled chicken breast, bacon, our signature sweet BBQ sauce, & house made ranch
Cheesesteak Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, grilled and chopped steak, grilled onions and peppers, and A1. Steak sauce
Pulled Pork Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork and signature sweet BBQ sauce
Beef Brisket Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked brisket and signature sweet BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tater
A jumbo potato with butter, house smoked pulled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, and ranch
Jumbo Baked Tater
The biggest taters in Corbin and loaded with plenty of carbs!
Burgers
Local Yokel Burger
Jumbo handcrafted beef with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickle, a side
Bacon Cheeseburger
Jumbo handcrafted beef with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickle, a side
Rookie Burger
A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side. The multi-offenders are 2 patties and 3!
Repeat Offender
2 patties. A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side
Triple Offender
3 patties. A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side
BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger
One of our classics. Jumbo patty of local beef, crunchy bacon, house made BBQ sauce, house made ranch, and a side
Outlaw Burger
Jumbo handcrafted beef, bacon, pulled pork, onion tanglers, sweet mustard BBQ sauce lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickles, a side
Texas Ranger
Jumbo handcrafted beef, Texas toast, bacon, onion tanglers, a1, pepper jack cheese, mayo, and a side
Badge Burger
Another original. Jumbo beef with crunchy bacon, pulled pork, homemade slaw, a side
Chicken
Jailbird
Pulled chicken breast, com dusted, bacon, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Served with a side
County Mounty Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and a side
Border Patrol Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack, jalapeños, a ranch, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato, and a side
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken and a side
Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast
Smoked chicken breast, garlic toast, and a side
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of any of our wing sauces, dips, dry, or drippin' in one of our sauces! Served with a side
Smoked Jumbo Chicken Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings
Salad
Catfish
Local Favs
Kentucky Cheesesteak
A sourdough hoagie, chopped steak, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese & mayo
BLT on Texas Toast
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Another classic around here! We slice up our own bologna and grill it up, slap it on some toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, & cheese if you want it. It's a southern classic that's been around longer than any of us can remember.
"Fried Bologna BLT"
We took two of the best sandwiches and made one better sandwich! A BLT with some fried bologna on it!
Grilled Cheese
If we have to tell you what this is then you have been doing life all wrong. But I will say it's better with bacon. Everything is better with bacon!
Kids
Side Arms
BBQ Box - Deals
The BBQ Box
A regular smokey bear's BBQ sandwich with our sweet sauce, grippo's potato chips, and a drink. Sorry! Absolutely no substitutions!
The Jumbo BBQ Box
The same as above but with our jumbo smokey bear's BBQ sandwich with our sweet sauce, grippo's potato chips, and a drink. Sorry! Absolutely no substitutions!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1509 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, KY 40701