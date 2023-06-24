  • Home
Smokey Bears BBQ 1509 American Greeting Card Road

No reviews yet

1509 American Greeting Card Road

Corbin, KY 40701

Food

Appi-Tasers

Fried Pickles & Ranch

$6.25

We don't know if people order these for the pickles or for the ranch we make that you dip them in. But it really doesn't matter because you get both!

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

We sell a ton of these things. They look like little chicken nuggets, but they aren't.

Kick Butt BBQ Pork & Brisket!

Jailbreaker

$11.59+

Com dusted bun, crunchy bacon, pulled pork, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Add a hamburger patty for only $5

Spicy Jailbreaker

$11.79+

Turn up the heat by adding jalapeños and house-made spicy BBQ sauce! Com dusted bun, crunchy bacon, pulled pork, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Add a hamburger patty for only $5. Served with a side

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99+

Pulled pork and a side

Sweet American Pig Taters

$12.50

We leave off the spicy sauce, pepper jack, & the jalapeños. We add our sweet sauce with American cheese!

Spicy Pig Taters

$12.50

Pulled pork, crunchy bacon, pepper jack, jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, & house-made ranch, all on a bed of fries

Sweet Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$10.79+

Pulled pork with slaw to dump and a side

BBQ & Toast

$11.99+

Pulled pork, smoked chicken, or beef brisket (+$2). Choose 2 meats for a $5 upcharge! Served with choice of garlic toast or Texas toast + a side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Brisket and a side

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

Seasoned with our dry rub before being cooked at a low temp over locally cut wood. Then lightly mopped in our house-made sauce. Served with garlic toast and a side. Add pulled pork for only $5.50 more

Smokey B's Sampler & 2 Meats

$27.50+

Half rack of ribs, choice of 2 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9

Smokey B's Sampler & 3 Meats

$31.50+

Half rack of ribs, choice of 3 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9

Smokey B's Sampler & 4 Meats

$35.50+

Half rack of ribs, choice of 4 meats. Pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked chicken breast, grilled chicken, or 3 smoked BBQ wings! Served with garlic toast and a side. Make it a whole rack of ribs! Add $9

Loaded, Jumbo, Baked Taters!

Pulled pork, crunchy bacon, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, & our Sweet BBQ sauce. It's just like our Jailbreaker sandwich but on a tater!

Jailbreaker Tater

$11.50

A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork, bacon, crispy onion tanglers, our signature sweet BBQ sauce, and house made ranch

"Pig Taters" on a Tater

$12.25+

A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, our signature spicy-sweet BBQ sauce, and house-made ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater

$12.00

This one really doesn't need a description, the name says it all. A potato with butter, house smoked pulled chicken breast, bacon, our signature sweet BBQ sauce, & house made ranch

Cheesesteak Tater

$11.50

A jumbo potato with butter, grilled and chopped steak, grilled onions and peppers, and A1. Steak sauce

Pulled Pork Tater

$9.50

A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked pulled pork and signature sweet BBQ sauce

Beef Brisket Tater

$13.99

A jumbo potato with butter, covered in our house smoked brisket and signature sweet BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tater

$10.00

A jumbo potato with butter, house smoked pulled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, and ranch

Jumbo Baked Tater

$4.50

The biggest taters in Corbin and loaded with plenty of carbs!

Burgers

Local Yokel Burger

$11.00

Jumbo handcrafted beef with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickle, a side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Jumbo handcrafted beef with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickle, a side

Rookie Burger

$8.50

A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side. The multi-offenders are 2 patties and 3!

Repeat Offender

$10.50

2 patties. A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side

Triple Offender

$11.99

3 patties. A quarter-pound version of the local yokel burger and a side

BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.99

One of our classics. Jumbo patty of local beef, crunchy bacon, house made BBQ sauce, house made ranch, and a side

Outlaw Burger

$12.99

Jumbo handcrafted beef, bacon, pulled pork, onion tanglers, sweet mustard BBQ sauce lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion, pickles, a side

Texas Ranger

$11.50

Jumbo handcrafted beef, Texas toast, bacon, onion tanglers, a1, pepper jack cheese, mayo, and a side

Badge Burger

$12.00

Another original. Jumbo beef with crunchy bacon, pulled pork, homemade slaw, a side

Chicken

Jailbird

$11.99

Pulled chicken breast, com dusted, bacon, fried onion tanglers, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce. Served with a side

County Mounty Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and a side

Border Patrol Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack, jalapeños, a ranch, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato, and a side

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Pulled chicken and a side

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast

$12.25

Smoked chicken breast, garlic toast, and a side

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.79+

Served with your choice of any of our wing sauces, dips, dry, or drippin' in one of our sauces! Served with a side

Smoked Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.49+

Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Spring mix & shredded romaine, with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheese, bacon, and croutons

Prison Yard Salad

$9.99

Spring mix & shredded romaine with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheese, bacon, ham, black olives, banana peppers, eggs, and croutons

Catfish

Catfish Platter

$10.29+

Grilled or hand-breaded & cooked to order. Served with hush puppies, fries, cole slaw

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded catfish, fried or grilled, served on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, with fries. Tartar sauce on the side

Local Favs

If you don't know what BLT stands for then you just wasn't raised right. But we have always wondered why we don't call them BLTM's. Our Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo sandwich is served like it was back in the good ol days, but on Texas Toast!
Kentucky Cheesesteak

Kentucky Cheesesteak

$11.69

A sourdough hoagie, chopped steak, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese & mayo

BLT on Texas Toast

$8.29

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.29

Another classic around here! We slice up our own bologna and grill it up, slap it on some toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, & cheese if you want it. It's a southern classic that's been around longer than any of us can remember.

"Fried Bologna BLT"

$8.29

We took two of the best sandwiches and made one better sandwich! A BLT with some fried bologna on it!

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

If we have to tell you what this is then you have been doing life all wrong. But I will say it's better with bacon. Everything is better with bacon!

Kids

Kids 5 Chicken Nuggets

$6.29

Sorry, age 12 and under only

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Kids Hamburger

$7.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.29

Side Arms

Fries

$3.25
Tater Tots

$4.00
Cole Slaw

$3.25
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25
Side Salad

$4.00
Corn on the Cob

$3.25

Grippo's BBQ Chips

$3.00

Jumbo Baked Tater

$4.50

Fresh Cut Chips & Ranch

$4.00

Fried Okra & Ranch

$4.00

Garlic Toast (3 Slices)

$3.00

Hush Puppies (5)

$3.00

Onion Tanglers

$4.00

BBQ Box - Deals

The BBQ Box

$8.00

A regular smokey bear's BBQ sandwich with our sweet sauce, grippo's potato chips, and a drink. Sorry! Absolutely no substitutions!

The Jumbo BBQ Box

$9.50

The same as above but with our jumbo smokey bear's BBQ sandwich with our sweet sauce, grippo's potato chips, and a drink. Sorry! Absolutely no substitutions!

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ale8-1

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1509 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, KY 40701

