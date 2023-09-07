Sandwich

Cheese Burger Combo

$7.99

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$9.49

Smokey Burger Combo

$7.99

Regular Chick Sandwich Combo

$7.99

Smokey Chick Combo

$8.49

Grilled Chick Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Cheese Burger Only

$4.99

Double Burger Only

$6.49

Smokey Burger Only

$4.99

Regular Chick Sandwich Only

$4.99

Smokey Sandwich Only

$5.49

Grilled Sandwich Only

$3.99

Chicken

2 Pcs Chicken Combo

$7.99

3 Pcs Chicken Combo

$9.49

4 Pcs Chicken Combo

$11.49

2 Pcs Chicken Only

$4.99

3 Pcs Chicken Only

$6.49

4 Pcs Chicken Only

$8.49

8 Pcs Chicken Only

$13.99

12 Pcs Chicken Only

$21.99

15 pcs Chicken Only

$26.99

Tenders

3 Pcs Tenders Combo

$7.99

5 Pcs Tenders Combo

$9.99

3Pcs Tenders Only

$4.99

5 Pcs Tenders Only

$6.99

8 Pcs Tenders Only

$13.99

12 Pcs Tenders Only

$21.99

15 Pcs Tenders Only

$26.99

30 Pcs Tenders Only

$34.99

Family Combo

8pc chicken combo

$16.99

12pc chicken combo

$25.99

15pc chicken combo

$34.99

8pc tenders combo

$16.99

12pc tenders combo

$25.99

15pc tenders combo

$34.99

30pc tenders combo

$40.99

Nuggets

6 Pcs Nuggets Combo

$5.99

10 Pcs Nuggets Combo

$8.49

15 Pcs Nuggets Combo

$12.99

6 Pcs Nuggets Only

$2.99

10 Pcs Nuggets Only

$5.49

15 Pcs Nuggets Only

$9.99

Sides

Small Fries

$1.99

Large Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potato

$1.99

Mac&Cheese

$2.49

Coleslaw

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Sliced Cheese

$0.50

$1 Extra

$1.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Add Pita

$1.00

Buffalo Wings

4 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Combo

$5.99

6 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Combo

$7.99

9 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Combo

$10.99

12 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Combo

$13.99

4 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Only

$2.99

6 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Only

$4.99

9 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Only

$7.99

12 Pcs Buffalo Wild Wings Only

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

4 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$6.99

6 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$7.99

8 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$10.99

10 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$12.99

4 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Only

$3.99

6 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Only

$4.99

8 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Only

$7.99

10 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks Only

$9.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Garden Salad With Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Garden Salad With Fish

$8.99

Plattes

Chicken Over Rice

$8.99

Lamb Over Rice

$8.99

Fish Over Rice

$8.99

Falafel Over Rice

$8.99

Mix Over Rice

$8.99

Whiting Fish

2 Pcs Whiting Fish Combo

$8.49

5 Pcs Whiting Fish Combo

$12.49

2 Pcs Whiting Fish Only

$5.99

5 Pcs Whiting Fish Only

$9.99

Drinks

Cans

$1.50

bottles

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Chicken By Piece

Breast

$2.75

Thigh

$2.25

Leg

$2.00

Wing

$2.00

UPGRADE TO LARGE

