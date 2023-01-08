Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokey Dog BBQ
50 W Columbus Rd

review star

No reviews yet

50 W Columbus Rd

Utica, OH 43080

Appetizers

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$8.99

French fries with melted cheese, bacon bits, scallions, and Smokey Dog White BBQ Sauce drizzle.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomato, green onion, black olives, sour cream. Add Pulled pork, pulled chicken, or Brisket

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$8.99+

Wings cooked in our smoker, then grilled. Our wings are so good you might not want them naked. If you do want them in a sauce choose from one of our own sauces (sweet bbq, smokey bbq, buffalo, hot sauce, thai chili, jerk) served with celery, blue cheese, or ranch. Orders of 6 or 12.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

House smoked with slaw and choice of sauce on the side. Comes with Fries.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$5.00

House smoked brisket with sweet or tangy slaw and side of BBQ sauce. Comes with Fries

Pulled BBQ Chicken

Pulled BBQ Chicken

$5.00

House smoked chicken with choise of sweet or tangy slaw and side of sauce. Comes with Fries

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00+

6oz hand made patty with hanburger and brisket. Cooked medium unless otherwise specified. Comes with side of fries.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

6oz chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle with Smokey Dog White BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Made from our house smoked pulled cheicken topped with lettuce and tomato. Comes with Fries

Entrees

All Entrees come with a choice of two side items.

Pork Rib Platter

$19.99

Brisket Platter

$19.99

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.99

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken Platter

$17.99

Stuffed Baker Platter

$14.99

Salad

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceburg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

House made pulled chicken salad served in a tomato over a bed of salad.

Smokedog Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion

Side Salad

Sides 1

Green Beans

Collard Greens

Mac & Cheese

Baked Beans

French Fries

Tangy Cole Slaw

Sweet Cole Slaw

Side Salad

Hours:
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern style BBQ

50 W Columbus Rd, Utica, OH 43080

