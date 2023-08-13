SMOKEY HILL STEAKHOUSE
681 RIVER AVENUE
LAKEWOOD, NJ 08701
Popular Items
Pulled Brisket Pizza
meat pizza heaven
El Paso Chilli Nachos
nachos with prime handground chili topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeno cream sauce
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
our famous smoked fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Smokey Hill sauce, topped with a pile of facon and ranch sauce and served on a and artisanal ciabatta and side of house fries
Dinner
Appetizers
Smokey Sliders
Slider super trio: pulled brisket, burger & pulled chicken
Chitacos
grilled tacos filled with smokey hill sweet & spicy pulled chicken
Southern Shnitzel
marinated in our secret blend of spices with vegan buttermilk and double coated in signature batter
Buttersoft Brisket
eighteen hour smoked buttery soft brisket served with southern slaw
Loaded 'merica Fries
house cut fries topped with our pulled brisket, facon and smokey hill secret sauce
El Paso Chilli Nachos
nachos with prime handground chili topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeno cream sauce
Rancher Chilli Fries
house cut fries topped with prime chili, pico de gallo & jalapeno cream sauce
Pulled Brisket Pizza
meat pizza heaven
Smoked Beef Carpaccio
with horseradish aioli. arugula. radish. vinaigrette & crostini
Smokey Hill House Salad
summercrisp lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes, spiralized carrots & beets
BLT Salad
summercrisp lettuce, facon & tomatoes
Artichoke Quinoa Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, quinoa and artichokes, with lemon vinaigrette
Hamentashen
The Bloomin' Onion
Smoked Meatballs
Mango chicken salad
Mains
The Texan Cowboy
28oz prime cowboy steak grilled to perfection and served with house cut fries & grilled veggies (gf)
Tennessee Ribeye
18oz boneless ribeye grilled with our secret hill rub and served with savory potatoes and grilled veggies (gf)
Pitmasters Cowboy
28oz cowboy low & slow smoked and finished with a sear and served with grilled veggies and savory potatoes (gf)
Apple & Cherry Wood Smoked Half Chicken
lightly smoked chicken bursting with flavor served with mashed potatoes (gf)
Sliding Smoke Stack
smokey hill's prized pulled brisket, sausage, slaw and BBQ sauce served on an artisanal bun with a side of house cut fries
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
our famous smoked fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Smokey Hill sauce, topped with a pile of facon and ranch sauce and served on a and artisanal ciabatta and side of house fries
Chef's Monster Brisket Sandwich
served on an artisanal ciabatta with lettuce, slaw, pickles & homemade horseradish aioli with side of house fries
Buckaroo Burger
hand ground succulent prime beef patty with our secret smokey hill sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, facon & fried egg on toasted bun with a side of house cut fries
Smoked Baby Lamb Chops
smoked, buttery soft & juicy lollipop chops served with summercrisp lettuce & grilled veggies
Smoked Fried Chicken
dark chicken cutlets, smoked & fried, served on a bed of house fries
Southern Fried Chicken
authentically kentucky fried chicken with a side of house cut fries
Glory Days Grilled Chicken
Your choice of tender white or dark chicken gloriously marinated & bursting with flavor and served with grilled veggies
Dino Ribs
succulent long ribs smoked for hours in chef Hillel's secret dry rub & served with savory potatoes and grilled veggies
Best Baby Back Ribs
buttery soft baby backs smoked for hours smothered in Hill BBQ sauce or without served with mashed potatoes and slaw
Smoked Lamb Riblets
tender smoked baby rack of lamb buttery soft rich fatty goodness served with mashed potatoes
Smokey Hill Tender Cut Steak
Smoked Lamb Roast
Beef Gumbo
Butcher's cut Steak (chimichuri and roasted garlic)
Hot Smoked Pastrami sandwich served with slaw and pickles
Sticky BBQ Short Ribs over white rice
Sides
House Fries
Southern Slaw
Grilled Veggies
Savory Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Smokey Hill House Salad
summercrisp lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes, spiralized carrots & beets
BLT Salad
summercrisp lettuce, facon & tomatoes
Artichoke Quinoa Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, quinoa and artichokes, with lemon vinaigrette
Pickles
Pickled jalapeños
Desserts
Molten Lava Cake
house specialty - decadent chocolate concoction with a center of velvety smooth molten chocolate topped with ice cream
Banoffee
a rich combination of textures & flavors layers of banana slices, cream and chocolate create a delectable melt in your mouth concoction
Apple Custard Tart
pastry tart topped with apple slivers enveloped in a rich, creamy custard served hot with vanilla fudge ice cream
Pecan Pielette
Traditional southern pecan pie with toasted nuts, gooey filling and flaky crust. Served hot with vanilla fudge swirl ice cream
Cinnamon Bun
decadent roll packed with sweet cinnamon tang and a satiny vanilla cream glaze
Cinnamon Sundae
our scrumptious cinnamon bun topped with vanilla fudge ice cream & whipped cream
DIY Smores
Glamp it up smokey hill style smore board. get ready to DIY your perfect smore sensation. A toasty & gooey marshmallow & chocolate experience.
Mama's homey Cheesecake
Drinks
Boards
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Southern Steakhouse
681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD, NJ 08701