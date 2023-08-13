Popular Items

Pulled Brisket Pizza

$32.00

meat pizza heaven

El Paso Chilli Nachos

$35.00

nachos with prime handground chili topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeno cream sauce

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$45.00

our famous smoked fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Smokey Hill sauce, topped with a pile of facon and ranch sauce and served on a and artisanal ciabatta and side of house fries

Dinner

Appetizers

Smokey Sliders

$29.00

Slider super trio: pulled brisket, burger & pulled chicken

Chitacos

$24.00

grilled tacos filled with smokey hill sweet & spicy pulled chicken

Southern Shnitzel

$22.00

marinated in our secret blend of spices with vegan buttermilk and double coated in signature batter

Buttersoft Brisket

$35.00

eighteen hour smoked buttery soft brisket served with southern slaw

Loaded 'merica Fries

$28.00

house cut fries topped with our pulled brisket, facon and smokey hill secret sauce

El Paso Chilli Nachos

$35.00

nachos with prime handground chili topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeno cream sauce

Rancher Chilli Fries

$32.00

house cut fries topped with prime chili, pico de gallo & jalapeno cream sauce

Pulled Brisket Pizza

$32.00

meat pizza heaven

Smoked Beef Carpaccio

$54.00

with horseradish aioli. arugula. radish. vinaigrette & crostini

Smokey Hill House Salad

$18.00

summercrisp lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes, spiralized carrots & beets

BLT Salad

$23.00

summercrisp lettuce, facon & tomatoes

Artichoke Quinoa Salad

$18.00

lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, quinoa and artichokes, with lemon vinaigrette

Hamentashen

$29.00Out of stock

The Bloomin' Onion

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked Meatballs

$26.00Out of stock

Mango chicken salad

$35.00Out of stock

Mains

The Texan Cowboy

$110.00

28oz prime cowboy steak grilled to perfection and served with house cut fries & grilled veggies (gf)

Tennessee Ribeye

$79.00

18oz boneless ribeye grilled with our secret hill rub and served with savory potatoes and grilled veggies (gf)

Pitmasters Cowboy

$135.00

28oz cowboy low & slow smoked and finished with a sear and served with grilled veggies and savory potatoes (gf)

Apple & Cherry Wood Smoked Half Chicken

$46.00

lightly smoked chicken bursting with flavor served with mashed potatoes (gf)

Sliding Smoke Stack

$38.00

smokey hill's prized pulled brisket, sausage, slaw and BBQ sauce served on an artisanal bun with a side of house cut fries

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$45.00

our famous smoked fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Smokey Hill sauce, topped with a pile of facon and ranch sauce and served on a and artisanal ciabatta and side of house fries

Chef's Monster Brisket Sandwich

$48.00

served on an artisanal ciabatta with lettuce, slaw, pickles & homemade horseradish aioli with side of house fries

Buckaroo Burger

$38.00

hand ground succulent prime beef patty with our secret smokey hill sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, facon & fried egg on toasted bun with a side of house cut fries

Smoked Baby Lamb Chops

$85.00

smoked, buttery soft & juicy lollipop chops served with summercrisp lettuce & grilled veggies

Smoked Fried Chicken

$42.00

dark chicken cutlets, smoked & fried, served on a bed of house fries

Southern Fried Chicken

$35.00

authentically kentucky fried chicken with a side of house cut fries

Glory Days Grilled Chicken

$35.00

Your choice of tender white or dark chicken gloriously marinated & bursting with flavor and served with grilled veggies

Dino Ribs

$99.00

succulent long ribs smoked for hours in chef Hillel's secret dry rub & served with savory potatoes and grilled veggies

Best Baby Back Ribs

$79.00

buttery soft baby backs smoked for hours smothered in Hill BBQ sauce or without served with mashed potatoes and slaw

Smoked Lamb Riblets

$75.00

tender smoked baby rack of lamb buttery soft rich fatty goodness served with mashed potatoes

Smokey Hill Tender Cut Steak

$79.00Out of stock

Smoked Lamb Roast

$65.00Out of stock

Beef Gumbo

$48.00Out of stock

Butcher's cut Steak (chimichuri and roasted garlic)

$115.00

Hot Smoked Pastrami sandwich served with slaw and pickles

$36.00Out of stock

Sticky BBQ Short Ribs over white rice

$85.00

Sides

House Fries

$12.00

Southern Slaw

$12.00

Grilled Veggies

$12.00

Savory Potatoes

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Smokey Hill House Salad

$18.00

summercrisp lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes, spiralized carrots & beets

BLT Salad

$23.00

summercrisp lettuce, facon & tomatoes

Artichoke Quinoa Salad

$18.00

lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, quinoa and artichokes, with lemon vinaigrette

Pickles

$6.00

Pickled jalapeños

$6.00

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

$24.00

house specialty - decadent chocolate concoction with a center of velvety smooth molten chocolate topped with ice cream

Banoffee

$18.00

a rich combination of textures & flavors layers of banana slices, cream and chocolate create a delectable melt in your mouth concoction

Apple Custard Tart

$14.00

pastry tart topped with apple slivers enveloped in a rich, creamy custard served hot with vanilla fudge ice cream

Pecan Pielette

$14.00

Traditional southern pecan pie with toasted nuts, gooey filling and flaky crust. Served hot with vanilla fudge swirl ice cream

Cinnamon Bun

$14.00

decadent roll packed with sweet cinnamon tang and a satiny vanilla cream glaze

Cinnamon Sundae

$22.00

our scrumptious cinnamon bun topped with vanilla fudge ice cream & whipped cream

DIY Smores

$26.00

Glamp it up smokey hill style smore board. get ready to DIY your perfect smore sensation. A toasty & gooey marshmallow & chocolate experience.

Mama's homey Cheesecake

$22.00

Drinks

Spring Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Bottle

$14.00

Iced Teas

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Papaya Splash

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon Cooler

$8.00

Saratoga Still spring water

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Boards

Meat Boards

Small Board

$125.00

Medium Board

$250.00

Large Board

$375.00

Gift Certificates

eGift Cards

$36 eGift Card

$36.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$50 eGift Card

$50.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$75 eGift Card

$75.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$100 eGift Card

$100.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$150 eGift Card

$150.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$180 eGift Card

$180.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$200 eGift Card

$200.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$250 eGift Card

$250.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

Gift Certificates

$36 Gift Card

$36.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$180 Gift Card

$180.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$200 Gift Card

$200.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

Please note the TO and FROM info in the instructions. As well as any message.