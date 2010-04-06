Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75232

Popular Items

Brisket Potato
Brisket Sandwich
Beans

Meats By The Pound

Online Ordering Minimum

Online Ordering is only available for orders of $10.00 or more. Thank you for your support!

By the Pound Brisket

$29.00

By the Pound Ribs

$22.00

By the Pound Links

$20.00

By The Pound Chicken

$16.00

By the Pound Short Ends

$24.00

Brakes

$8.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$4.00

Turkey by the pound

$20.00

Pulled pork

$19.00

Brisket boudin

$4.00

Sandwiches

Rib Sandwich

$11.00

Short End Sandwich

$14.00

Link Sandwich

$8.50

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Wrap Around Sandwich

$5.00

East TX Hot Link Sandwich 1/2 Dozen

$8.50

East TX Hot Link Sandwich Dozen

$15.00

Turkey sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
The Jabo

The Jabo

$14.00

chopped Brisket, Beverly's beans topped with jalapeños

The Maxi

$14.00

$14.00
The Earl

The Earl

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Sliced sausage topped with Pickled onions & our sweet and spicy pickles

Potatoes

Regular Potato

$6.00

Brisket Potato

$16.50

Link Potato

$16.50

Chicken Potato

$16.50

Rib Potato

$16.50
The Jamal

$22.50

$22.50

Brisket and Link Potato

$18.50

Sides

Potato Salad

Beans

Chips

$1.00

Green beans

$4.00+

Cream corn

$4.00+

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Pickles 8oz.

$4.00

extra sauce

$1.00+

White Bread (4pc)

$1.00

Hot water Cornbread

$1.00

Desserts

Buttermilk Pie Slice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$5.00

Whole butter milk pie

$15.00

Whole sweet potato pie

$15.00

Catering

Mixed Full size pan of meat includes brisket, ribs, links

Mixed Full size pan of meat includes brisket, ribs, links

$340.00

Our mixed full size pan includes brisket, ribs & links, it will feeds 25-30people,the pan also comes with bread and sauce.

1/2 size pan of meat includes brisket, ribs & links

$150.00

Our mixed half size pan includes brisket, ribs & links, it will feeds 12-15 people,the pan also comes with bread and sauce.

Package 1 (feeds 12-15 People)

$220.00

Mixed Half size pan, mixed with Brisket, Ribs and links. Package 1 also includes a half size pan of beans, half size pan of potato salad, bread and sauce.

Package 2 (feeds 30-40 people)

$410.00

1- full size pan with a combination of 3 meats Including brisket, ribs and links. Package 2 also includes 1 half size pan of beans, 1 half size pan of potato salad, bread and sauce.

Package 3 (feeds 60-70 people)

$820.00

2 full size pans with a combination of 3 meats including brisket, ribs and links. Package 3 also includes 1 full size pan of beans, 1 full size pan of potato salad, bread and sauce.

1/2 size pan of Mac n cheese

$45.00

Full size pan of Mac n cheese

$75.00

Plates

Brisket plate

$18.00

Rib plate

$18.00

Chicken plate

$18.00

Link plate

$18.00

Short end Rib plate

$22.00

Sliced turkey Plate

$18.00

Family platters

Texas Trinity

$25.00

1/3 pound brisket,1/3 pound rib,1/3 pound jalapeño cheddar sausage and one large side of your choice.

The Jabo Platter

$48.00

1/3 pound brisket,1/3 pound pork ribs ,1/3 pound jalapeño cheddar sausage , 1/3 pound chicken,1/3 brakes 1/3 pound of turkey

Snokey Joes Merchandise

Smokey Joe's Hat

$20.00

$20.00
Smokey Joes Texas monthly Top 50 shirt

$25.00

$25.00
Smokey Insulated cup

$27.00

$27.00
Smokey Joe's All purpose Rub

$10.00

$10.00
Smokey Joe's Signature rub

$10.00

$10.00

Bbq sauce

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Bottled water

$1.00

Canned drinks

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232

Directions

