Barbeque

Smokey Joe's BBQ Food Truck

125 Reviews

$$

6407 South R L Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75232

Order Again

Meats By The Pound

links by the pound

$20.00

Whole Brisket

$125.00

Mixed Half size pan, includes Brisket,Links & Ribs.

$135.00

Pulled pork

$20.00

Whole slab of ribs

$40.00

Pound of ribs

$22.00

Pound of brisket store

$29.00

Pound of links store

$20.00

Pound of chicken store

$16.00

Beef ribs

$24.00

Brakes

$8.00

Short end rib by the pound

$24.00

Sandwiches

Link Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

pulled pork sandwhich

$10.00

Brisket nachos

$15.00

Kid brisket sliders

$5.00

Rib sandwich

$12.00

Chicken sandwich

$10.00

The Maxi

$14.00

The Earl

$14.00

Smokey Joe's Hot Dog

$5.00

Mac n Meat

$9.00

Pulled pork special with chips and drink

$5.00

East Texas hot links

$8.50+

Short end sandwich

$14.00

Sausage on a stick

$7.00

The Jabo

$14.00

chopped Brisket, Beverly's beans topped with jalapeños

The Maxi

$14.00

The GF

$14.00

Chopped Brisket, sweet and spicy pickles, topped with onion rings

The Earl

The Earl

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Sliced sausage topped with Pickled onions & our sweet and spicy pickles

The Mac brisket

$14.00

Sides

Potato Salad

Beans

Mac N Cheese

Pickles 8oz.

$4.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

extra sauce

$1.00+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

tacos

brisket taco

$5.00

pulled pork taco

$5.00

Potatoes

Super beef potato

$16.50

Super link potato

$16.50

Super beef and link potato

$18.50

Regular potato

$6.00

pulled pork potatoes

$15.00

Kids

Chopped Beef Sliders (2)

$6.00

Regular Hot Dog

$4.00

Cup of Pickles

$3.00

Caprisun

$1.00

Senior citizens meal 65*

Sandwich

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Caprisuns

$1.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6407 South R L Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232

Directions

Gallery
Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck image

Map
