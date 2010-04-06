Smokey John's BBQ

A map showing the location of Smokey John's BBQView gallery
Popular Items

The Smoke Deluxe
Side
Catfish Basket

Sandwiches

Po'Boy

$13.95

Brisket & Sausage on Texas Toast

Po'Boy Sandwich Plate

$19.95

Brisket & Sausage on Texas Toast & 2 sides

Rib Sandwich

$13.95

1/2 lb. of Ribs on Texas Toast

Rib Sandwich Plate

$19.95

1/2 lb. of Ribs on Texas Toast & 2 sides

Sandwich

$7.75

Choice of meat, except ribs & 1/2 chick

Sandwich Plate (non brisket or rib)

$14.95

Sandwich & 2 Sides

Brisket sandwich

$9.95

Brisket Sandwich plate

$16.50

Big John Sandwhich

$24.95

Big John Sandwhich Plate

$33.95

Grill

Old Fashion Hamburger (1/4 Pound)

$8.25

Seasoned handmade burger

Old Fashion Hamburger (1/2 Pound)

$9.95

Two 1/4 pound seasoned handmade b

Blackend Tilapia Plate

$15.75

1 Large Fillet, 2 Sides, Texas Toast or Co

Additional Blackend Tilapia Fillet

$7.95

Blackend Catfish Plate 2 Fillet

$14.50

1 Large Fillet, 2 Sides, Texas Toast or Co

Fryer

2 Piece Catfish Plate

$15.95

2 Full Size Fillets, 2 Sides, Texas Toast o

3 Piece Catfish Plate

$20.95

3 Full Size Fillets, 2 Sides, Texas Toast o

Steve White

$19.95

3 Full Size Fillets, 2 Sides, Texas Toast o

Catfish Basket

$13.50

5 Strips over a bed of French Fries, Pick

Additional Catfish Fillet

$5.50

1 piece of Fried Catfish

Hot Link Basket

$10.00

2 Hot Links over a bed of French Fries,

Rib Basket

$14.95

Half Pound of Ribs over a bed of French

Smokey's Fries (Regular)

$3.25

Fries lightly seasoned with our special f

Smokey's Fries (Large)

$6.75

Fries lightly seasoned with our special f

Fried Okra (Regular)

$3.25

Okra fried & lightly seasoned with our s

Fried Okra (Large)

$6.75

Okra fried & lightly seasoned with our s

Deep Fried Potato

$12.50

Fries lightly seasoned with our special f

Salads

Small Green Salad

$4.75

A mix of spring mix & green leaf, tomat

Large Green Salad

$8.25

A mix of spring mix & green leaf, tomat

Smokey's Salad

$12.25

A Choice of Meat, a mix of spring mix & green leaf

Blackend Tilapia Salad

$15.75

1 Blackend Tilapia Fillet placed on a bed of mixed spring

BBQ Plates

The Smoke (1 Or 2 meats) No Ribs or Brisket

$17.95

1 Meat (except Ribs), 2 Sides, & 1 Slice

The Smoke Deluxe

$19.95

2 Meat, 2 Sides, 1 Slice

Big Smoke (3 Meats)

$23.95

Choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides, and 1 Slice

Pound of Smoke

$32.50

Includes Ribs, Brisket, Hot Links, Sausage

Smoke On The Bone (Rib Plate)

$19.95

Sides

Side

$3.95

1/2 Pint

$4.50

Pint

$7.50

Quart

$13.95

Vegetable Plate

$10.95

Includes 4 Sides and 1 Slice of Texas To

Meat by the Pound

Sausage per Pound

$19.95

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Hot Links per Pound

$19.95

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Turkey Breast per Pound

$19.95Out of stock

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Chicken Breast per Pound

$19.95

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Ham per Pound

$19.95

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Ribs per Pound

$24.50

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Brisket per Pound

$24.50

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Chicken (Whole)

$14.95

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Chicken (Half)

$8.25

Includes 1 Piece of Texas Toast or Cornbread

Lil' Smokes

Lil Smoke -BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of Brisket, Sausage, Turkey or Ham

Lil Smoke - Burger

$8.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Fries

Lil Smoke -Chicken Tenders

$8.50

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Fries

The Julia

$8.50

2 Sliders, a side and small drink

Desserts

1/2 Pint

$4.75

Pint

$7.50

Quart

$13.95

Extras

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buns

$1.50

Extra Butter

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Extra Cornbread

$0.95

Extra Cranberry Sauce

$0.75

Extra Homemade Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Extra Italian Dressing

$1.00

Extra Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Texas Toast

$0.95

Family Packs

Small Family Pack

$65.00

Includes 2 Pounds of Meat, 2 Pints of Si

Big Smokes Pack

$132.95

Includes 4 Pounds of Meat, 2 Quarts of

Catfish Pack

$81.75

Includes 12 Fillets over a small pan of S

POTATOES

Smokey's Tater

$13.95

REGULAR BAKED POTATO

$8.25

Drinks

Regular

$3.25

Gallon

$7.95

Bottled Drink

$3.25

Merchandise

Smokey John's BBQ Sauce (16 oz)

$11.25

Smokey John's BBQ Rub (Shaker) 12 oz

$7.95

T-shirt

$22.50

Cap

$22.50

SJ Trucker Cap

$25.00

SJ Logo T-Shirts (Resturant Recovery)

$25.00

Turkey & Dressing

Turkey & Dressing

$11.95

Includes 2 Sides, Texas Toast or Cornbread

Turkey & Dressing - Single Serving

$7.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1820 W Mockingbird Ln suite 18, Dallas, TX 75235

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

