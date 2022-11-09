Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap

review star

No reviews yet

205 Washington Street

Republic, OH 44867

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Chunks
Loaded Chicken Chunks
French Fries

From the Fountain

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Mello Yello

$2.79

Pibb

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Water

Other Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50
Bottled Orange Soda

Bottled Orange Soda

$2.50

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Can of Redbull

$3.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.89

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Coffee

$2.59

Decaf coffee

$2.59

Ginger Ale (can)

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Milk

$1.79

Non Alcohic Daquiri

$2.75

Topped with whipped cream

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice (can)

$1.50

Unsweetened brewed tea

$2.59

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.89

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

SIDES / AL LA CARTE

Baked Potato

$3.49

Served with Sour Cream and Butter

Coleslaw

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Cup Baked Beans

$4.29

French Fries

$3.49

Fresh Fruit (inquire)

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Home Fries

$3.49

Homemade Applesauce

$3.49

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.49

Macaroni Salad

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.49

Pickled Eggs (two)

$3.49

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Served with Butter and Brown Sugar

Tater Tots

$3.49

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.49

Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.49

Served with our homemade nacho chips

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$7.99

Fresh cut fries covered with nacho cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream

Cheesy Pulled Pork Fries

$9.99

Fresh cut fries with nacho cheese, our own BBQ sauce, scallions and pulled pork. Served with a side of sour cream

Deep Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Lightly breaded with a side of ranch

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.29

Served with a side of ranch

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.99

Lightly seasoned and served with ranch dressing

Homemade Potato Chips Appetizer with Cheese

$4.29

Deep fried and served with cheese dip

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.29

Served with a side of ranch dressing

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.99

Cheese, bacon, green onions & sour cream 7.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.49

Deep fried and served with a side of ranch dressing

Mozzarella Chunk Sticks

$5.99

Served with marinara for dipping

Nachos & Cheese

$5.29

Homemade nacho chips with a side of nacho cheese

Parmesan Ranch French Fries

$5.99

Hand cut fries drizzled with ranch and parmesan cheese

Pulled Pork or Brisket Nachos

Pulled Pork or Brisket Nachos

$10.99

Homemade nacho chips covered with choice of pulled pork or brisket. Drizzled with nacho cheese and our own BBQ sauce. Topped with scallions and served with sour cream

Quesadilla

$6.49

Grilled with Mexican cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Stuff Cheese Balls

$5.99

Deep fried with choice of cheddar or pepper jack. Served with marinara sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Served with homemade dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

Brisket Salad

$11.99

Chopped brisket on top of cool lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served with dressing

Chicken Chunk Salad

$9.99

Deep fried chicken chunks with choice of sauce on top of lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Chopped Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chopped lettuce tossed with black beans, roasted corn, onions, Swiss cheese, and topped with grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, crisp bacon, tomato, blue cheese chunks, and hardboiled egg. Served with a side of vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

$4.29

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, cucumber and croutons with your choice of dressing

Potato Soup

$3.49+

Homemade with the freshest ingredients

Soup of the Day

$3.49+

Homemade with the freshest ingredients. Call to inquire.

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. infused with bacon and topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise

Jr. Burger

$6.99

Our smaller 1/4 pound burger. Grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Mac & Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with smoked mac & cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Fresh grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese placed on top of hand formed burger

Smokey Burger

Smokey Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Served with American cheese, mayo, pickle, tomato and our signature BBQ sauce

Southwestern Burger

Southwestern Burger

$10.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and chipotle dressing

Sunny Side Up Burger

$10.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with one egg sunny side up

Tailgate Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with our own homemade buffalo chicken dip

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Tender sliced and placed on a toasted hero bun

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on grilled texas toast with mayonnaise

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.29

Lightly breaded and deep fried golden brown. Topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, and mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled or breaded and deep fried until crispy. Topped with lettuce, mayonnaise, and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly breaded Alaskan Pollock. Choice of golden brown or Cajun breading. Served with lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce

Grilled Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Bologna sliced thick and served with pickles, onions, and choice of american, cheddar, Swiss, pepperjack, or mozzarella cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Prepared with american, cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on Texas Toast

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Smokey's recipe topped with bacon and our own BBQ sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.49

Thinly sliced and smothered with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.49

Slowly smoked. Topped with homemade coleslaw and an onion ring

Reuben Sandwich

$10.29

Corned Beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. Grilled between rye bread

Smothered Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Smothered with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Chunks & Wings

Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks

$6.49

Lightly breaded with Choice of sauce and served with ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99

6 wings served plain with dry rub or smothered in your choice of sauce

Loaded Chicken Chunks

$9.99

1/2 pound of chicken chunks with your choice of sauce then topped with shredded cheese, French fries and coleslaw

Wraps

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$9.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Chunk Wrap

$9.29

Deep fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce with tomato, cheddar cheese and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese and mayo

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.49

House made and fresh cut Chicken tenders

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$12.99

Choice between golden or Cajun Breading. Served with tartar sauce

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Popcorn shrimp deep fried until golden brown

Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Homemade Mac and Cheese with Smoked Brisket. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce

Chicken Chunk Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Homemade Mac and Cheese with Chicken Chunks with your favorite sauce. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Homemade and smoked to perfection

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Homemade Mac and Cheese with Smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce

Dinners

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$14.99

Choice between golden or Cajun Breading. Served with tartar sauce

Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.49

Hand Breaded and deep fried. Served with BBQ Sauce

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

With Cream Gravy

Meatloaf Dinner

$11.49

One slice of our own special recipe topped with bacon and our homemade Smokey's BBQ sauce

Meatloaf Mac & Cheese Plate

$13.49

Meatloaf Mac & Cheese Plate

Open Faced Roast Beef

$10.99

With Beef Gravy

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$10.99+

Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

$15.99

Smoked low and slow in our smoker

Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.49

Fresh chicken breast smothered with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese

Kids Menu (10 & Younger)

Corn Dog

$4.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid's Homemade Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid's Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$6.99

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

Kid’s Hamburger

$6.49

Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink

16 oz Draft

Blakes Triple Jam - Draft 16

$5.00

Blue Moon - Draft 16

$3.50

Bud Light - Draft 16

$2.00

Busch Light - Draft 16

$2.00

Great Lakes Seasonal - Draft 16

$5.00

Michelob Amberbock - Draft 16

$3.00

Miller Lite - Draft 16

$2.00

Rhinegesit Truth - Draft 16

$5.00

Leinies Summer Shandy - Draft 16

$5.00

Tiffin Brewery - Draft 16

$4.50

22 oz Draft

Blakes Triple Jam - Draft 22

$6.50

Blue Moon - Draft 22

$4.50

Bud Light - Draft 22

$2.75

Busch Light - Draft 22

$2.75

Great Lakes Seasonal - Draft 22

$6.50

Michelob Amberbock - Draft 22

$3.75

Miller Lite - Draft 22

$2.75

Rhinegesit Truth - Draft 22

$6.50

Leinies Summer Shandy - Draft 22

$6.50

Tiffin Brewery - Draft 22

$6.00

Bottled Beer/Ale/Cider

Angry Orchard

$3.25

Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Budwesier Bottle

$2.50

Busch Light 16oz Alum Bottle

$2.75

Busch Light Bottle

$2.50

Coors Light Bottle

$2.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.25

Corona Light Bottle

$3.25

Labatt Blue Bottle

$2.50

Labatt Blue Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.75

Miller 64 Bottle

$2.50

Miller High Life Bottle

$2.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.50

Modelo Bottle

$3.25

Molsons Bottle

$2.50

Old Milwaukee Light Bottle

$2.50

PBR Bottle

$2.25

Reds Apple Ale Bottle

$3.25

Rolling Rock Bottle

$2.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager Bottle

$3.25

Smirnoff Bottle

$3.50

Strohs Bottle

$2.50

Twisted Tea Bottle

$3.25

Yuegling Lager Bottle

$2.50

Yuengling Light Lager Bottle

$2.50

Canned

Bud Light 12 Pack Cans To go

$13.99

Busch Light 12oz Can

$2.50

Busch Light 30 Pack Cans To go

$20.99

Guinness Cans

$3.25

PBR Coffee Beer - Can

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$3.50

White Claw

$3.25

High Noon

$4.75

Cake

Cake Slice Chocolate

$4.29

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$2.25+

Vanilla

$2.25+

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.89

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.89

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Other

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Cocktails

7 and 7

$4.50

Ameretto Sour

$4.25

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Captain and Coke

$4.75

Chocolate Martini

$7.50
Daquiri

Daquiri

$5.50

Jack and Coke

$5.50
Jess on the Beach

Jess on the Beach

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00
Margarita

Margarita

$5.50

Mimosa

$6.00

OJ and Peach Schnapps

$4.25

OJ/Cranberry & Vodka

$4.75

Pina Colada

$5.50
Screwball Milkshake

Screwball Milkshake

$6.50

Wine

Moscato glass

$4.25

Chardonnay glass

$4.25

White Zinfandel glass

$4.25

Cabernet glass

$4.25

Merlot glass

$4.25

Cupcake Prosecco Glass

$5.25

Extras

Brown Gravy Cup

$0.75

Buffalo Chicken Dip Topper 4oz Cup

$2.50

Cheese Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Cheese Sauce 4oz Cup

$1.00

Dinner Roll

$0.75

Jalapenos 2oz cup

$0.50

Pulled Pork Topping 4oz Cup

$3.00

Ranch 2oz Cup

$0.50

Ranch 4oz Cup

$1.00

Salad Dressing 2oz Cup

$0.50

Salad Dressing 4oz Cup

$1.00

Salsa 2oz cup Cup

$0.50

Salsa 8 oz cup

$2.75

Shredded Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Shredded Cheese 4oz Cup

$1.00

Sour Cream 2oz cup

$0.35

White Gravy Cup

$0.75

Wing/Chunk Sauce 2oz Cup

$0.50

Wing/Chunk Sauce 4 oz Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Smokey Burger, Smoked BBQ Ribs delicious homemade desserts!

Website

Location

205 Washington Street, Republic, OH 44867

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap image
Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap image

