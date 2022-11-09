Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap
205 Washington Street
Republic, OH 44867
Popular Items
Other Beverages
Apple Juice
Bottled Orange Soda
Bottled Root Beer
Can of Redbull
Chocolate Milkshake
Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Coffee
Decaf coffee
Ginger Ale (can)
Hot Chocolate
Hot tea
Lemonade
Milk
Non Alcohic Daquiri
Topped with whipped cream
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice (can)
Unsweetened brewed tea
Vanilla Milkshake
Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
SIDES / AL LA CARTE
Baked Potato
Served with Sour Cream and Butter
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup Baked Beans
French Fries
Fresh Fruit (inquire)
Green Beans
Home Fries
Homemade Applesauce
Homemade Potato Chips
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Pickled Eggs (two)
Sweet Potato
Served with Butter and Brown Sugar
Tater Tots
Starters
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with our homemade nacho chips
Cheesy Bacon Fries
Fresh cut fries covered with nacho cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream
Cheesy Pulled Pork Fries
Fresh cut fries with nacho cheese, our own BBQ sauce, scallions and pulled pork. Served with a side of sour cream
Deep Fried Green Beans
Lightly breaded with a side of ranch
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Served with a side of ranch
Deep Fried Pickles
Lightly seasoned and served with ranch dressing
Homemade Potato Chips Appetizer with Cheese
Deep fried and served with cheese dip
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with a side of ranch dressing
Loaded Tater Tots
Cheese, bacon, green onions & sour cream 7.99
Mac & Cheese Wedges
Deep fried and served with a side of ranch dressing
Mozzarella Chunk Sticks
Served with marinara for dipping
Nachos & Cheese
Homemade nacho chips with a side of nacho cheese
Parmesan Ranch French Fries
Hand cut fries drizzled with ranch and parmesan cheese
Pulled Pork or Brisket Nachos
Homemade nacho chips covered with choice of pulled pork or brisket. Drizzled with nacho cheese and our own BBQ sauce. Topped with scallions and served with sour cream
Quesadilla
Grilled with Mexican cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Stuff Cheese Balls
Deep fried with choice of cheddar or pepper jack. Served with marinara sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with homemade dipping sauce
Soup & Salad
Brisket Salad
Chopped brisket on top of cool lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served with dressing
Chicken Chunk Salad
Deep fried chicken chunks with choice of sauce on top of lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Chopped Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with black beans, roasted corn, onions, Swiss cheese, and topped with grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, crisp bacon, tomato, blue cheese chunks, and hardboiled egg. Served with a side of vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, cucumber and croutons with your choice of dressing
Potato Soup
Homemade with the freshest ingredients
Soup of the Day
Homemade with the freshest ingredients. Call to inquire.
Burgers
Black & Bleu Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. infused with bacon and topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise
Jr. Burger
Our smaller 1/4 pound burger. Grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Mac & Cheese Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with smoked mac & cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Fresh grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese placed on top of hand formed burger
Smokey Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Served with American cheese, mayo, pickle, tomato and our signature BBQ sauce
Southwestern Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and chipotle dressing
Sunny Side Up Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with one egg sunny side up
Tailgate Burger
1/2 pound fresh burger. Topped with our own homemade buffalo chicken dip
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Tender sliced and placed on a toasted hero bun
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on grilled texas toast with mayonnaise
Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Lightly breaded and deep fried golden brown. Topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, and mayonnaise
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded and deep fried until crispy. Topped with lettuce, mayonnaise, and tomato
Fish Sandwich
Lightly breaded Alaskan Pollock. Choice of golden brown or Cajun breading. Served with lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce
Grilled Bologna Sandwich
Bologna sliced thick and served with pickles, onions, and choice of american, cheddar, Swiss, pepperjack, or mozzarella cheese
Grilled Cheese
Prepared with american, cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on Texas Toast
Meatloaf Sandwich
Smokey's recipe topped with bacon and our own BBQ sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly sliced and smothered with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slowly smoked. Topped with homemade coleslaw and an onion ring
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. Grilled between rye bread
Smothered Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smothered with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Chunks & Wings
Chicken Chunks
Lightly breaded with Choice of sauce and served with ranch dressing
Chicken Wings
6 wings served plain with dry rub or smothered in your choice of sauce
Loaded Chicken Chunks
1/2 pound of chicken chunks with your choice of sauce then topped with shredded cheese, French fries and coleslaw
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese with ranch dressing
Chicken Chunk Wrap
Deep fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce with tomato, cheddar cheese and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese and mayo
Baskets
Mac & Cheese
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac and Cheese with Smoked Brisket. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce
Chicken Chunk Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac and Cheese with Chicken Chunks with your favorite sauce. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce
Mac & Cheese
Homemade and smoked to perfection
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac and Cheese with Smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with scallions, onion straws and drizzled with our own BBQ sauce
Dinners
Fish Dinner
Choice between golden or Cajun Breading. Served with tartar sauce
Chicken Breast Dinner
Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection
Chicken Strip Dinner
Hand Breaded and deep fried. Served with BBQ Sauce
Country Fried Steak
With Cream Gravy
Meatloaf Dinner
One slice of our own special recipe topped with bacon and our homemade Smokey's BBQ sauce
Meatloaf Mac & Cheese Plate
Meatloaf Mac & Cheese Plate
Open Faced Roast Beef
With Beef Gravy
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
Smoked low and slow in our smoker
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Fresh chicken breast smothered with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese
Kids Menu (10 & Younger)
Corn Dog
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid's Chicken Strips
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid's Homemade Mac & Cheese
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid's Mac & Cheese Wedges
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid’s Cheeseburger
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Kid’s Hamburger
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
16 oz Draft
Blakes Triple Jam - Draft 16
Blue Moon - Draft 16
Bud Light - Draft 16
Busch Light - Draft 16
Great Lakes Seasonal - Draft 16
Michelob Amberbock - Draft 16
Miller Lite - Draft 16
Rhinegesit Truth - Draft 16
Leinies Summer Shandy - Draft 16
Tiffin Brewery - Draft 16
22 oz Draft
Blakes Triple Jam - Draft 22
Blue Moon - Draft 22
Bud Light - Draft 22
Busch Light - Draft 22
Great Lakes Seasonal - Draft 22
Michelob Amberbock - Draft 22
Miller Lite - Draft 22
Rhinegesit Truth - Draft 22
Leinies Summer Shandy - Draft 22
Tiffin Brewery - Draft 22
Bottled Beer/Ale/Cider
Angry Orchard
Bud Light Bottle
Budwesier Bottle
Busch Light 16oz Alum Bottle
Busch Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Labatt Blue Bottle
Labatt Blue Light
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller 64 Bottle
Miller High Life Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Molsons Bottle
Old Milwaukee Light Bottle
PBR Bottle
Reds Apple Ale Bottle
Rolling Rock Bottle
Sam Adams Boston Lager Bottle
Smirnoff Bottle
Strohs Bottle
Twisted Tea Bottle
Yuegling Lager Bottle
Yuengling Light Lager Bottle
Canned
Extras
Brown Gravy Cup
Buffalo Chicken Dip Topper 4oz Cup
Cheese Sauce 2oz
Cheese Sauce 4oz Cup
Dinner Roll
Jalapenos 2oz cup
Pulled Pork Topping 4oz Cup
Ranch 2oz Cup
Ranch 4oz Cup
Salad Dressing 2oz Cup
Salad Dressing 4oz Cup
Salsa 2oz cup Cup
Salsa 8 oz cup
Shredded Cheese 2oz
Shredded Cheese 4oz Cup
Sour Cream 2oz cup
White Gravy Cup
Wing/Chunk Sauce 2oz Cup
Wing/Chunk Sauce 4 oz Cup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the Smokey Burger, Smoked BBQ Ribs delicious homemade desserts!
