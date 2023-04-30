Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokey's Texas Bbq 2169 Mallard Creek Cir

2169 Mallard Creek Cir

Kissimmee, FL 34743

Brisket

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$18.00

The Plate comes with one slice of point meat & one slice of flat Meat with 2 sides

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Sliced Beef/Chopped Beef comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, & onions

Brisket By The Pound

Brisket By The Pound

$19.00

Brisket by The Pound

Pork

Pull Pork Plate

Pull Pork Plate

$15.00

Pull pork Plate comes with 2 sides & BBQ sauce

Pull pork By the Pound

Pull pork By the Pound

$15.00

Pull Pork by the pound comes with your choice of Carolina yellow mustard sauce or Red sweet & Tangy sauce

Pull Pork Sandwich

Pull Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pull Pork Sandwich come with your choice of Coleslaw, Onions & pickles

Ribs

Texas spare ribs

Texas spare ribs

$28.00

Per rack of Ribs

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$15.00

Rib plate come with 3 Rib bones and your choice of 2 sides

Texas Sausage

Great cheesy sausage with a snap and a kick of the jalapeno on the back end, not too spicy hot
Texas Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Sausage

Texas Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Sausage

$4.00

Great cheesy sausage with a snap and a kick of the jalapeno on the back end, not too spicy hot

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+
Cowboy Beans

Cowboy Beans

$6.00+

Cowboys Beans Known as "Frijoles charros" in Texas consist of Pinto Beans, Chorizo, Bacon, Onions, sausage, Franks, & pork Grinds

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

8 oz of banana pudding

2169 Mallard Creek Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34743

