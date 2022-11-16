Food Trucks
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ This week 11/9 Wed lunch at PPD Pharmaceutical---11/10 Thur lunch at Advansix Hopewell and Thur dinner at Ashcreek
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Smokie Joe's is a mobile food unit specializing in Carolina Pork and Texas style Beef Brisket Our meats are slow smoked at controlled and monitored temperatures with the finest hickory and apple woods All menu items homemade with fresh ingredients
Richmond Virginia, Richmond, VA 23219
