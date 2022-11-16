  • Home
Food Trucks

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ This week 11/9 Wed lunch at PPD Pharmaceutical---11/10 Thur lunch at Advansix Hopewell and Thur dinner at Ashcreek

Richmond Virginia

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Pork Combo Mac and Cheese
Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce

Pork Combo Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and homemade mac and cheese

Pork Combo Baked Beans

$12.00

Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and baked beans

Pork Combo Cornbread

$12.00

Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and cornbread

Pork Combo More Cole Slaw

$12.00

Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw with another 6oz side of cole slaw

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Cole Slaw 6oz Side

$4.00

Brisket Burnt Ends

$7.00

Brisket ends pulled and topped with sweet tangy sauce

Drinks

Coke (12 oz)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$2.00

Sprite (12oz)

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Smokie Joe's is a mobile food unit specializing in Carolina Pork and Texas style Beef Brisket Our meats are slow smoked at controlled and monitored temperatures with the finest hickory and apple woods All menu items homemade with fresh ingredients

Website

Location

Richmond Virginia, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image

