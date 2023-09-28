Popular Items

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, with pimento cheese and fried onion straws.

Boneless Wings (8-10)

$10.00

Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese, carrots, and celery sticks.

Fried Pickles (8oz)

$9.00

Crinkle cut pickle chips, deep fried and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce.


Non Alcohol

24 ounce Fountain Drink

$3.75

Pepsi Products

Bottled Water

$4.00

24 ounce Tea

$3.75

12 ounce Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

32 ounce Collector's Cup

$5.50

Pepsi Products

Refill Tumbler

$2.00

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

12' flour tortilla topped with shredded cheddar, diced chicken and Bush's taco fiesta black beans. Served with 3-pepper salsa and sour cream.

Pretzel Stix & Beer Cheese (4)

$11.00

Swaggerty's Sausage Queso & Chips

$10.00

Our special Swaggerty's sausage queso, served with tri-color tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles (8oz)

$9.00

Crinkle cut pickle chips, deep fried and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.00

Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Boneless Wings (8-10)

$10.00

Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese, carrots, and celery sticks.

Entrées

Batter's Box Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, topped with American cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, topped with mild cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and sweet BBQ sauce.

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, with pimento cheese and fried onion straws.

Farm Team Burger

$15.00

1/3 pound burger on a biroche bun, topped with pepperjack cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, and a fried egg.

Classic Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled, all beef jumbo frank, served with a side of house chips. Sweet relish and diced onions optional.

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Grilled, all beef jumbo frank, served on a poppy seed bun with sport peppers, sliced tomato, neon relish, diced onions, mustard, celery salt, and a pickle spear. Served with a side of house chips.

Hickory Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Hickory smoked pork served on a brioche bun, with a garnish of slaw and your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

8 ounce grilled and seasoned chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 side items.

Top Prospect Sirloin

$19.00

6 ounce, center cut sirloin, grilled to your liking ans served with your choice of 2 side items.

Clubhouse Salad

$12.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing with croutons.

Southern League Salad

$12.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, Bush's taco fiesta black beans, cheese, torilla strips, and fried chicken chunks served with chipotle ranch.

B.Box Specials

Mega Pork Nachos

$12.00

Curveball Coney

$9.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

Steak Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$2.00

Smokehouse Beans

$3.00

Homemade bbq smokehouse beans with pork

Homestyle Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

seasoned with Garlic Parmesan

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.00

Creamy Crunchy Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad, Garden

$4.00

Side portion

Side Salad, Caesar

$4.00

Side portion

Desserts

Classic Cookie (Individual)

$2.75

"Bunt" Cake

$6.50