Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokin Bones BBQ 364 South 200 West

review star

No reviews yet

364 South 200 West

Bountiful, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat Plate
Three Meat Plate
One Meat Plate

Plate Combos

One Meat Plate

$16.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Two Meat Plate

$18.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Three Meat Plate

$19.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Half Rack Plate

$21.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Quarter Rack Plate

$11.99

House Favorites

BBQ Navajo Taco

$15.99

Scone, Mozzarella, Beans, Meat, Drizzled with BBQ Sauce

BBQ Salad

$12.99

Includes choice of 1 side

Frito Pie

$14.99

Gluten free, Includes Fritos, Beans, Mozzarella, Meat, Drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Meat Sampler

$35.99

Includes sample of Brisket, Pork, Sausage,, Ribs and Turkey

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Includes 1 side

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Includes 1 side

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Includes 1 side

Burgers

Steak Burger

$14.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Double Steak Burger

$17.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Steak Burger with Fries

$17.99

Double Steak Burger with Fries

$23.99

Cheeseburger with Fries

$14.99

Kids Menu

Brisket Slider

$7.99

Includes choice of 1 side

Turkey Slider

$6.99Out of stock

Includes choice of 1 side

Pork Slider

$6.99

Includes choice of 1 side

Kids Scone

$6.99

Includes choice of 1 side

Pig In A Blanket

$6.99

Includes choice of 1 side

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coke Products

Bottle Drink

$2.99

Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Tossed with BBQ Seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tossed with BBQ Seasoning

Half and Half Fries

$5.99

1/2 regular and 1/2 Sweet potatoe

Loaded Fries

$15.99

Fries topped with Meat and BBQ Sauce

Sides

Cornbread

$2.99

BBQ Beans

$2.99

Creamed Corn

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Potatoe Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Vinegar Base

Side salad

$2.99

Chips

$1.49

Miss Vickie Brand

Dessert

Ice Box Lemon Pie

$4.99

Scone

$4.99

Merchandise

Sauce Bottle

$8.99

Fry Seasoning Bottle

$8.99

All Purpose Seasoning Bottle

$8.99

Rib Rub Seasoning Bottle

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

364 South 200 West, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arella Pizzeria - 535 W 400 N Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 400 N Ste D West Bountiful, UT 84087
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
212 s 500 w Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Santorini's Greek Grill - West Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
135 North 500 West West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Split Leaf Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
37 N Main St Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Robintino’s
orange starNo Reviews
1385 S 500th W Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
orange starNo Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bountiful

Costa Vida - Bountiful - Bountiful
orange star4.5 • 3,120
501 W 2600 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bountiful
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston