Smokin Bones BBQ Catering 364 s 200 w

364 s 200 w

bountiful, UT 84010

Popular Items

Pork by the lbs
Brisket by the lbs
Bottle of BBQ Sauce

Meat by the lbs

We suggest planning on 3 adult servings per pound.

Brisket by the lbs

$28.99

we suggest planning on 3 adult servings per lbs

Pork by the lbs

$19.99

we suggest 3 adult servings per lbs

Turkey by the lbs

$22.99Out of stock

We suggest 3 adult servings per lbs

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Sausage Link

$4.00

Per link

Half Rack Ribs

$18.99

Meat Plates

Choosing a meat plate for each guest is an easy way to know exactly what each guest will be getting. All meat plates will be packaged buffet style.

One Meat Buffet

$15.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Two Meat Buffet

$16.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Three Meat Buffet

$17.99

Includes choice of 2 sides

Sandwich Plates

All sandwich meals come with one side. Buns, meat and side choice will be packaged buffet style.

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Includes 1 side

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Includes 1 side

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Includes 1 side

Sides

Cornbread

$2.99+

BBQ Beans

$2.79

Creamed Corn

$2.79

Mac and Cheese

$2.79

Potatoe Salad

$2.79

Coleslaw

$2.79

Vinegar Base

Side salad

$2.79

Chips

$1.00

Miss Vickie Brand

Catering Add-Ons

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

$8.99

Catering

$200.00

Plates, utensils and napkins

$1.50

Dozen Buns

$4.00

Desserts

Brownies

$1.50

Peach Cobbler with icecream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

364 s 200 w, bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

