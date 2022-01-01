Smokin' Crowes BBQ
5517 w st rd 56
Hanover, IN 47243
Popular Items
Fresh Salads
Taco Salad
Served in our fresh to order made in house tortilla bowl, we shove it full of fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapenos with your choice or pork, tex- mex chicken, or taco beef.
Smokin Salad
This BEAST of a salad in made with freshcrispy lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese before it's topped off with your choice of pork, brisket, taco beef, or grilled chicken!
Deep Fried Chicken Bacon Salad
This beatuiful salad is served with a piece of hand battered fried chicken breast with real bacon crumbles, tomato, onion, and a handful of shredded cheese.
Taco Salad Bowl
Dinner Specialties
♥•Pulled Pork Dinner•♥
A huge stack of smoked pulled pork, with your choice of two sides, and a buttery toasty slice of texas toast
∆Brisket Dinner∆
A generous portion of sliced in house brisket. Dinner served with your choice of two side and texas toast!
♦Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner♦
This is a HUGE rack that is not for the weak, or you could even feed yourself for the week.
•Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner•
This is a perfect portion of our smoked perfection!
♪ 4 Pc.Chicken Tenders Dinner♪
4 Pieces of our large white meat chicken tenders.
♠The Sampler Dinner♠
This amazing dinner is created for those who cant decide what they want! It is stacked with all our best selling meats of pork, ribs, and brisket and of course two sides and texas toast! Hardest thing about this choice is what BBQ sauce you like better!
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pulled pork piled high on a sweet bun.
Hard to Handle
Served on texas toast, this beauty comes with your choice of pork or brisket, then it is finished sides off with onion straws and slaw! Local favorite!
Smoked Fried Bologna
Served on Texas toast, this huge slab of bologna will not let you down if you are a lover of bologna!
Double Decker
Served on a triple bun with one layer being pork and another being brisket. Hope you have a big mouth, you will need it!
Fish Sandwich
This huge to strip wide sandwich can not disappoint if your feeling a bit fishy!
Grilled Chicken
A juicy and tender chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato
Blackened Chicken
A juicy chicken breast smothered in our cajun seasoning topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special cajun mayo!
Pork Tenderloin
Tender pork loin either grilled or breaded in house served with lettuce, and tomato!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A Chicken breast served with jalapenos, ranchello, and pepperjack cheese!
Slaw Hog
Brisket Sandwich
Adult Grilled Cheese
6oz Ribeye Sandwhich
Cuban Sub Special
Sides
House Burgers
Rebel Burger
Done the old school way! Two beef patties, lettuce, pickle, finished with our secret sauce on a three tier bun!
Brisket Burger
A Burger topped with our slow smoked brisket! Burger Brisket lovers can't go wrong!
The Crowe's Nest
A 6oz juicy burger with swiss cheese, onion straws, and bacon drizzled with hickory BBQ!
The Kitchen Sink
A 6oz juicy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger and onion. Everything but the kitchen sink!
Border Burger
Firecracker
A juicy burger topped with pepperjack cheese, burger, jalapenos, and our special made in house jalapeno ranch! It will set your mouth on fire!
Heart Attack
NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY HEALTH ISSUES AFTER THIS ONE!
Dbl Chz Burger
Cajun Burger
Piglets
Kids Mac N Cheese
A big bowl of gooey mac and and fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheesy goodness served on texas toast
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A large tortilla shoved full of a three cheese
Kids 2 Sliders
Two sliders with your choice of pork or beef patties.
Kids 2pc Chicken Tenders
2 peices of large chicken tenders
Kids Beef Taco
Two flour tortilla tacos with taco beef and shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato!
A La Carte
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good down home-smoked BBQ always smoked on-site.
5517 w st rd 56, Hanover, IN 47243