Smokin' Crowes BBQ

Popular Items

Rebel Burger
6oz Ribeye Sandwhich
The Kitchen Sink

Fresh Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Served in our fresh to order made in house tortilla bowl, we shove it full of fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapenos with your choice or pork, tex- mex chicken, or taco beef.

Smokin Salad

$7.99

This BEAST of a salad in made with freshcrispy lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese before it's topped off with your choice of pork, brisket, taco beef, or grilled chicken!

Deep Fried Chicken Bacon Salad

$9.99

This beatuiful salad is served with a piece of hand battered fried chicken breast with real bacon crumbles, tomato, onion, and a handful of shredded cheese.

Taco Salad Bowl

$10.99

Dinner Specialties

♥•Pulled Pork Dinner•♥

♥•Pulled Pork Dinner•♥

$14.99

A huge stack of smoked pulled pork, with your choice of two sides, and a buttery toasty slice of texas toast

∆Brisket Dinner∆

∆Brisket Dinner∆

$16.99

A generous portion of sliced in house brisket. Dinner served with your choice of two side and texas toast!

♦Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner♦

♦Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner♦

$25.99

This is a HUGE rack that is not for the weak, or you could even feed yourself for the week.

•Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner•

•Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs Dinner•

$18.99

This is a perfect portion of our smoked perfection!

♪ 4 Pc.Chicken Tenders Dinner♪

$9.99

4 Pieces of our large white meat chicken tenders.

♠The Sampler Dinner♠

♠The Sampler Dinner♠

$19.99

This amazing dinner is created for those who cant decide what they want! It is stacked with all our best selling meats of pork, ribs, and brisket and of course two sides and texas toast! Hardest thing about this choice is what BBQ sauce you like better!

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Tender pulled pork piled high on a sweet bun.

Hard to Handle

Hard to Handle

$11.99

Served on texas toast, this beauty comes with your choice of pork or brisket, then it is finished sides off with onion straws and slaw! Local favorite!

Smoked Fried Bologna

Smoked Fried Bologna

$8.99

Served on Texas toast, this huge slab of bologna will not let you down if you are a lover of bologna!

Double Decker

Double Decker

$8.99

Served on a triple bun with one layer being pork and another being brisket. Hope you have a big mouth, you will need it!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

This huge to strip wide sandwich can not disappoint if your feeling a bit fishy!

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

A juicy and tender chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato

Blackened Chicken

$9.99

A juicy chicken breast smothered in our cajun seasoning topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special cajun mayo!

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$8.99

Tender pork loin either grilled or breaded in house served with lettuce, and tomato!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A Chicken breast served with jalapenos, ranchello, and pepperjack cheese!

Slaw Hog

Slaw Hog

$10.99
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$4.50
6oz Ribeye Sandwhich

6oz Ribeye Sandwhich

$12.99

Cuban Sub Special

$12.99Out of stock

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$2.49

Slaw

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Re-Fried Beans

$2.49

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Kettle Chips

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Onion straws

$2.49

Kettle Chip

$2.49

House Burgers

Rebel Burger

Rebel Burger

$8.99

Done the old school way! Two beef patties, lettuce, pickle, finished with our secret sauce on a three tier bun!

Brisket Burger

$10.99

A Burger topped with our slow smoked brisket! Burger Brisket lovers can't go wrong!

The Crowe's Nest

The Crowe's Nest

$9.99

A 6oz juicy burger with swiss cheese, onion straws, and bacon drizzled with hickory BBQ!

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$8.99

A 6oz juicy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger and onion. Everything but the kitchen sink!

Border Burger

Border Burger

$9.99
Firecracker

Firecracker

$9.99

A juicy burger topped with pepperjack cheese, burger, jalapenos, and our special made in house jalapeno ranch! It will set your mouth on fire!

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$13.99

NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY HEALTH ISSUES AFTER THIS ONE!

Dbl Chz Burger

$8.99

Cajun Burger

$9.99

Piglets

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.99

A big bowl of gooey mac and and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cheesy goodness served on texas toast

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

A large tortilla shoved full of a three cheese

Kids 2 Sliders

$4.99

Two sliders with your choice of pork or beef patties.

Kids 2pc Chicken Tenders

$4.99

2 peices of large chicken tenders

Kids Beef Taco

$4.99

Two flour tortilla tacos with taco beef and shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato!

A La Carte

Solo Half Rack of Ribs

$9.50

Hot Side Pound

$6.99

Cold Side Pound

$5.99

∆ Half Pound of Pork ∆

$6.99

Half Pound of Brisket

$8.49

Cold Side Half Pound

$3.99

Hot Side Pound (HALF)

$4.99

Small BBQ Container

$5.00

Medium BBQ Container

$7.00

LARGE BBQ Container

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good down home-smoked BBQ always smoked on-site.

Location

5517 w st rd 56, Hanover, IN 47243

Directions

