The Smokin' Cuban
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A new Cuban-BBQ fusion concept featuring premium smoked meats from the Cuban-American BBQ masters behind Station House BBQ!
Location
16319 North Florida Avenue, Lutz, FL 33549
Gallery
