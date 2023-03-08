Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Smokin' Cuban

16319 North Florida Avenue

Lutz, FL 33549

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A new Cuban-BBQ fusion concept featuring premium smoked meats from the Cuban-American BBQ masters behind Station House BBQ!

Location

16319 North Florida Avenue, Lutz, FL 33549

Directions

